Dining Out: What a JEM!

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Amid the chaos of everyday life, co-owners Emily and head chef Josh Mutchnik have created a mindful and relaxing oasis at JEM, their Edge District restaurant whose name stands for “Just Enjoy the Moment.”

Upon entering, I spotted a lounge corner to the right, a cozy bar just ahead, and jars of pickled peppers resting on the wall, their bright red hues guiding me into the ambiently lit dining room.

Expand photograph by gracie driver

During their time living in bigger cities, the culinary couple saw time and time again that the industry was missing something. Josh started out in “the fine dining, pretentious places with tweezers, and ‘Yes, chef’” world. Although he learned a lot, he missed the connection between the kitchen and patrons. If he opened a restaurant, he wanted it to be “warm and inviting.” After moving to Memphis in 2020, Josh and Emily set out to accomplish just that.

Seeing chefs work in the dining area under warm lighting at a long counter felt almost like enjoying a special dinner party at someone’s home. Rather than executing dishes under the harsh white light of industrial kitchens, we saw chefs plating each dish in front of us. It also bears mentioning that the layered chocolate cake, towering on a crystal cake stand beside a pyramid of glistening glazed donuts, had me extremely excited for dessert before the meal even began.

The first thing we ordered was the duck rillettes appetizer, which came with sweet-and-sour red onions with whole-grain mustard, crunchy crostini, and cherry mostarda. Mostarda is an Italian condiment similar to fruit preserves but zinged with mustard seed. This particular preparation blended so well with the rich duck spread.

For something to sip on between bites, we ordered the Potstill daiquiri, which seamlessly mixes Dampfwerk brandy in both the apple and pear varieties, as well as their Triple Sec, Awayuki strawberry gin, and lime juice. The result is a tart and fruit-forward cocktail.

“If we get excited about food, that’s going to be the best food we can create.” — Josh Mutchnik

For our main courses, my blessed mother with her picky appetite was quite satisfied with JEM’s juicy double cheeseburger. The challah bun, white American cheese, roasted garlic aioli, caramelized onions, house pickles, and potato wedges made for a classic American meal with house-made touches.

Expand photograph by gracie driver The pan-seared redfish Veracruz.

I went for the pan-seared redfish Veracruz, riffing on a traditional Mexican dish featuring blistered tomatoes, olives, capers, and oregano, and served with rice. The fish was well-cooked with crispy skin. JEM added avocado mousse and a few broccoli florets to garnish. While I would have enjoyed more broccoli, making that ingredient a more central player, the bright, tangy, and sweet tomato sauce was fantastic.

We also ordered the avocado green goddess salad to share. The variety of vegetables and locally sourced lettuce from Works Urban Farm provided a refreshing crunch but lacked the traditional green goddess dressing flavor bomb we were looking for. Anchovy, garlic, and an abundance of herbs were not coming through in the dish. The Old Bay croutons were a great Southern addition and just needed a bit more of the seasoning.

Expand photograph by gracie driver The Hosh Hashanah tart

We unintentionally visited JEM during Rosh Hashanah. Chef Josh was born and raised in a Jewish household and knew he wanted to create a dessert featuring the apples-and-honey tradition, signaling a sweet start to the new year. As a part of the special holiday menu, we ordered the Rosh Hashanah tart. The crust was buttery, short, and crisp throughout with a scalloped edge and filled to the brim with thinly sliced Honeycrisp apples and magical tahini frangipane. It was finished off with a heavy drizzle of honey caramel and fresh whipped cream; we devoured the bounty in seconds.

JEM’s team is small but mighty, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone is involved in menu design. “I’ve been very fortunate to find people who get what we do and who can add to the team in a lot of different ways,” says Josh. He has traveled the world since he was a kid, picking up many recipes along the way. Between the Jewish specials, Korean-influenced arancini, Filipino braised short ribs, and American burger, it’s clear this restaurant is influenced by global cuisine. Their North Star? Deliciousness. “If we get excited about food,” he says, “that’s going to be the best food we can create.”

JEM is a beautiful spot for a relaxed night with friends, family, or your partner. Order a glass of wine and a snack from the fabulous selection of appetizers. Enjoy a slow evening and don’t skimp on dessert!

JEM, 644 Madison Avenue, Suite 102