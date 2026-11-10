Dining In: Roasted Sweet Potato Pie with Cinnamon Crunch

× Expand Photograph by gracie driver

With a chill in the air and Thanksgiving around the corner, it only seems fitting to provide a fabulous pie recipe. The cinnamon crunch in particular was created from the byproduct of roasting sweet potatoes. For added crunch and autumnal décor, the skins are baked with cinnamon and sugar until crisp. This element is optional, but if you’re looking to elevate the presentation even further, give it a go! From the brown butter graham cracker crust to silky mascarpone whipped cream, this pie will be the first to go at your next get-together.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato Puree

- 2-3 medium sweet potatoes

Cinnamon Crunch

- 2 tablespoons sugar

- 1 teaspoon cinnamon

- 1-2 teaspoons neutral oil

- Sweet potato skins

Graham Cracker Crust

- 11½ rectangles (180 grams) graham crackers

- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

- ½ teaspoon salt

- 1 stick (113 grams) butter

Sweet Potato Custard

- 1 cup (240 grams) heavy cream

- ½ cup (100 grams) light brown sugar

- 4 large eggs

- 2 teaspoons cinnamon

- ¾ teaspoon ginger

- ¾ teaspoon salt

- 1 ¾ cups (425 grams) roasted sweet potato puree

Mascarpone Whipped Cream

- ½ cup (113 grams) mascarpone

- 1 cup (240 grams) heavy cream

- 1 tablespoon sugar

- 1 teaspoon vanilla

× Expand photograph by gracie driver

Directions:

Sweet Potato Puree

1. Preheat the oven to 350°.

2. Wash and dry 2-3 medium potatoes and place on a small sheet pan or brownie pan.

3. Bake for 45-60 minutes. To test for doneness, a butter knife should be able to easily pierce each potato.

4. Cool for about 30 minutes, until the skins are cool enough to peel.

Cinnamon Crunch

1. Peel the skin off one of the potatoes and place flat on the sheet.

2. Drizzle 1-2 teaspoons of neutral oil over the skin and use your fingers to make sure everything is coated.

3. Bake for 10-14 minutes until they’re crisp and set aside to cool.

Graham Cracker Crust

1. Blitz graham crackers to a fine powder.

2. Dump the graham cracker crumbs into a medium bowl and add the spices, salt, and sugar.

3. Now it’s time to brown the butter! In a small saucepan add the butter and whisk continuously on medium heat until the butter smells nutty and darkens in color.

4. Pour the brown butter into the graham cracker mixture and mix with a spoon until it’s totally combined.

5. Add about half of the mixture to your favorite pie dish and start forming the sides of the pie dish with the spoon. Then use the remaining crust to fill out the bottom of the dish.

6. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes until it’s golden and smells like heaven.

Sweet Potato Custard

1. Drop the oven temperature to 325°.

2. Whisk the eggs, spices, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl.

3. Using the same saucepan from before, heat the heavy cream until it’s hot to the touch but not boiling (around 160°).

4. Slowly drizzle the hot cream into the egg mixture while stirring continuously until it’s all incorporated.

5. Use the same blender or food processor that you used for the crust, to blend 425 grams of roasted sweet potato until smooth.

6. Mix the puree with the custard and then strain the whole mixture with a fine mesh strainer.

7. Pour the custard into the crust and bake for 45-50 minutes. The outer edges of the pie filing should slightly puff up, and the center should just barely have a jiggle to it.

8. Cool at room temperature on a rack for 1 hour and place in the fridge to cool completely for 4 hours or overnight.

Mascarpone Whipped Cream

1. Using a mixer or elbow grease, whip all the ingredients together until you get stiff peaks.

2. Top the chilled pie with whipped cream and the optional cinnamon crunch.

That’s it. Enjoy!