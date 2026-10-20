Classic Dining: The Blue & White Restaurant

× Expand The Loza family at their classic restaurant.

Eating delicious home-made doughnuts at the Blue & White Restaurant was my earliest memory of the restaurant in Tunica, Mississippi. The recipes have changed over the years, but they are still making fresh doughnuts every day at the Blue & White, which celebrates its 102nd birthday this year.

On a recent lunch visit — because the Blue & White is more than doughnuts — just about every table was full. Customers gathered around the buffet, which groaned with fried chicken, fish, salmon, and vegetables, among other items.

The restaurant has a fresh look, thanks to new owners Lexi, Bryan, and Ivan Loza, all of whom are from Mexico. Buying the Blue & White in 2023 was “more the idea of my parents,” Lexi says. “They always wanted to have a business in the United States. That was like their dream.’’

The Loza family turned to Joe Weiss, a previous owner of the restaurant, for help.

“We didn’t know anything about the Southern culture, so we had to learn a lot, like the food, and how you all eat here,” says Lexi. “Of course, it’s different from the food we eat in Mexico.”

Among the novelties for the new owners? The restaurant’s “Donut Tower.” “It’s two of our standard glazed doughnuts,” Weiss says. “We put them in a pan with butter and caramelize the sugar. We stack those two doughnuts on the plate and fill the center with whipped cream. Then we add ice cream, chocolate syrup, and more whipped cream on top.”

Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, where he co-owns Stone Pony Pizza, Weiss still stops by the Blue & White to share suggestions. He also knows a lot about the restaurant’s history.

It opened in 1924, but Weiss adds, “Just to keep the record straight, the first Blue & White was in Tunica, but it was on Old Highway 61, which ran through downtown. The new Blue & White wasn’t built until 1937. They moved from downtown when they opened the cafe and gas station here.”

The original Blue & White was a Pure Oil station. They had a cafe and sold gas and some supplies, but Weiss says it was “basically just a service station.”

It only became the “Blue & White Restaurant” after moving to its present location when the new highway opened. Pure Oil’s colors are blue and white, hence the restaurant name.

“The early pictures of this building from the outside are pretty much identical,” says Weiss. “Some changes were made in the ’50s. They added the big blue sign on top. That used to be a peaked top, but they made it a flat roof, so they could put the sign on it.”

Weiss was president of Back Yard Burgers Inc. in Memphis before he and a business partner bought the Blue & White 25 years ago. “We basically did a complete remodel when we took it. It was time.”

They changed the layout of the restaurant, which, at one time, housed a little cigar shop, a newspaper stand, and a Greyhound Bus stop. “The little window on the front was where you bought your ticket for the bus,” he says. “The Blue & White was the center of what was happening in Tunica.”

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Changes were made during various ownerships. “One owner, to compete with the casinos, put a pool table in what we call our dining room in the north end. He had a bar back then.” But, he says, “We took all of that out and went back to a family-style restaurant.”

The restaurant still draws the diners. “The Blue & White has been crowded for, I think, 100 years,” he says.

Its slogan, “See you at the Blue & White,” is very true. “This is the central location for anyone around here,” says Weiss, “and you’ll hear that over and over. ‘We need to sit down and talk about the price of beets. I’ll see you at the Blue & White.’”

The buffet was added in the 1970s. Recipes for some of the buffet items have been passed down through generations of families. Many came from Alice Partee, who was the main cook when Weiss owned the restaurant.

“We’ve had families that have worked at the Blue & White for three generations,” he says.

Meanwhile, Lexi and her brothers are filling their role as the stewards of the beloved restaurant. “We just want to build the business,” she says, “and try to make it familiar, like a family diner. It’s been amazing. I’ve been hearing about how people met here and they later got married. A lot of other stories have come through this building, and I love that.”

Blue & White Restaurant, 1355 Highway 61 North, Tunica, MS