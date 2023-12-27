Classic Dining: RP Tracks

× Expand photograph by michael donahue Mary and Bernard Laws

It’s been 37 years since RP Tracks Restaurant & Bar opened, but step inside and you can pretend otherwise. Artwork by Paul Morgan, which graced the walls shortly after the establishment opened on Walker Ave., still hangs above the pool tables. These include a wolf howling at the moon, a mural of a train, and a couple of renderings of “Box Car Eddie” (Edward Jerome Williamson), who lived in (as Hampton Sides wrote years ago in Memphis Magazine ), an “eclectic assemblage of crates and carpet remnants and pallets and buckets and two-by-fours between the railroad tracks and Southern Avenue.”

And then there’s the famous barbecue-tofu nachos, which are still their “most popular item,” says Mary Laws, who, along with her husband, Bernard, now owns the iconic joint known to regulars simply as “Tracks.” “We take extra-firm tofu and deep-fry it and toss it in barbecue sauce and put it on chips with black bean chili, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, and a dollop of sour cream.”

RP Tracks was known as “RP Tracks Cantina & Grille” for a short time when it first opened and was aiming for a Southwestern vibe. “We were kind of chasing our own tail for a while at the beginning, trying to come up with what we really wanted to be,” says Rick Johns, who, along with Peter Moon, were the original owners. The “RP” in the name stands for “Rick” and “Peter.” The “Tracks” refers to the Norfolk Southern Railway line behind the restaurant.

Rick and and Peter met in October 1981 when they both worked at Dillard’s at the Mall of Memphis, Peter says. Rick’s neighbors were John and Shirley Williams, who owned Tiger Bookstore and an adjacent business, American Tap. When that bar closed, the Williamses asked Rick if he wanted to lease the space and open a bar. Rick was a musician as well as working at Dillard’s and Peter was also working at James Davis.

“We went into a business that we didn’t know the first thing about,” Rick says, but “the restaurant business at the end of the day is ‘May I help you?’ It’s retail.”

They originally offered live music before focusing on the food and letting other nearby bars concentrate on music, he says.

Over the years, RP Tracks helped improve that stretch of Walker by having the sidewalks widened, and more parking added, Peter says. “We built a good name for ourselves. And I think that’s what we tried to do.” Even so, “it was the right time,” he says, when they decided to sell the business in 2015.

Mary, who began as a server and rose to general manager at RP Tracks, says Rick asked her one day, “Do you want to buy the bar?”

“We really thought they were kidding at first,” she says, but she and Bernard met with lawyers and signed the paperwork.

photograph by bernard laws Mr. Donahue samples the barbecue-tofu nachos, the most popular item on the menu at RP Tracks.

“It was definitely surreal,” Mary says, adding, “We had no clue what we were doing.” It was about eight years before they began to see “the fruits of our labor,” she says.

Bernard, who was in the U of M’s theater department, began hanging out at RP Tracks in the mid ’90s. “I guess the whole theater department hung out at the Tracks,” he says. “There was an inclusivity that wasn’t at the Highland Strip.” The idea was, “Everyone is welcome here until they become a jerk.”

Bernard eventually got a job at RP Tracks, where he later met Mary. As for the look of the place, Mary says, “The layout is exactly the same.”

They changed the black-painted ceilings to tongue-and-groove paneling and repainted the tan walls “all shades of green.” And they installed a new bar “made out of solid maple with a black walnut stripe, and it is gorgeous. It looks like a bowling alley lane.”

The menu “is exactly the same,” she says. “I wouldn’t change the menu for anything.” They offer “typical bar food” as well as “things that are just a little off the beaten path.”

In addition to their Black Angus eight-ounce patty hamburgers, they sell marinated tofu sandwiches and Buffalo tofu slices — a “wing-like thing.”

Mary says their customer base is “a cross-section of the city,” with their business largely word of mouth, with a touch of serendipity. One time, a customer told her, “I’ve been going down Walker for 30 years and I’ve never seen RP Tracks.” To which Mary responded, “You’ll find RP Tracks when RP Tracks is ready for you to find it.”

RP Tracks Restaurant & Bar is at 3547 Walker Avenue.