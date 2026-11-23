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Corky’s Bar-B-Q & Ribs has been serving up good eats since 1984. But how many people know who “Corky” is?

It isn’t the name of anybody related to the founder, the late Don Pelts. But Pelts came up with the name, says his son and a former Corky’s owner, Barry Pelts. The restaurant actually took its name from the 1982 teen movie, Porky’s.

“Dad’s favorite movie in the world was Porky’s,” Barry says, adding, “he loved raunchy movies.” But about two weeks before they were to open, Don discovered another “Porky’s” restaurant existed. So, he kept adding different letters to “-orky’s” until he came to “C” and Corky’s was born.

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Don’s family had been in the furniture business with a chain of Donald’s Furniture stores. But one day Don saw a for-sale ad for The Public Eye barbecue restaurant in Overton Square. “He asked his parents, who are my grandparents, if he could borrow $50,000. They said, ‘You’ve got to be crazy.’ He didn’t even know how to cook an egg at the time.”

But, Don told them, “I’m going to hire the best people, work 24-7, and do whatever it takes.” He got the loan.

Don and his brother-in-law, David Sorin, bought The Public Eye in the early 1970s. They then opened other locations in Hickory Ridge Mall, in the Mall of Memphis, and on Mt. Moriah Road.

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In 1980, Don got the idea to open Corky’s. “I can still remember it,” says Barry. “I was in high school. Dad said, ‘I’m going to have the best location, the best people. I’m going to work seven days a week, every shift.”But his father admitted the new venture probably wasn’t going to make it. “He thought he was going to fail — but fail with guns loaded.”

Don opened the first Corky’s at 5259 Poplar, just east of White Station, in a small, 1960s building that had originally been a gas station.

Unlike the Public Eye, “the concept was to serve food with a drive-through window for people on their way home from work.”

Don also hired waiters. “It was food fast, but not fast-food. He’d take a whole shoulder and pull meat from the bone to order.”

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Customers told them that the barbecue sauce was the secret to what made Corky’s so special. But Barry insists the secret was that his dad “served really good food. We thought it was the best. And he’d do it consistently every single day.”

For probably 12 years, Don worked day and night, six days a week. “He’d usually take off one day at a time — at the most. I was a competitive tennis player. My mom took me to all my tournaments. He was the best father, but he was committed to building this family business.”

Another secret ingredient to the restaurant’s success was that Don treated everyone who worked for him like family. He hired employees who worked for Corky’s for decades, and some of them still do, Barry says.

Over 85 percent of the business is in their retail and mail-order businesses, selling fully-cooked ribs, pork shoulders, and barbecue sauce. Also, Barry says, Corky’s is “one of the top-three frozen food fulfillment companies in the business.”

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He adds that 95 percent of the food revenue in the restaurants comes from their ribs and pork shoulders: “The barbecue is slow-smoked over charcoal and hickory. All the ribs are trimmed to their specifications. They don’t leave membranes on the back like some places do. They pull the meat from the shoulders by hand when it’s time to use it. It isn’t cut in the morning and put in a pan to sit until needed.”

They used to make their own barbecue sauce, but now a Chicago-based facility makes it, still using the original recipe.

In 2022, Jimmy Stovall, who was with Corky’s since he was in high school, bought the business, which he continues to run.

Barry says, “My dad would be very proud of Jimmy’s commitment to Corky’s.”

The chain now includes four locations as well as four franchises.

Barry, who still eats at Corky’s on a regular basis, says, “It’s great to see that it’s still around.”

Corky’s, 5259 Poplar Avenue