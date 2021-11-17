Budget Bites in Memphis

× Expand image courtesy dreamstime

Of the many cities across the country where I’ve had the pleasure to live, Memphis might just boast the finest assortment of restaurants. From soul food to fancy fare, local chefs and cooks have created dining experiences that elevate simple mealtimes to longstanding memories. It’s all so tempting, and before you know it, last week’s paycheck has gone towards carryout. With supply chain costs increasing and some ingredients in short supply, restaurants across the board have been forced to raise prices. But luckily for hungry Memphians, many of our fine establishments continue to offer high-quality food without asking you to break the bank. On the following pages are some of our favorite “Budget Bites” from restaurants that help diners save money while leaving the table satisfied.

There’s so much good barbecue to go around in Memphis, and each spot boasts its own styles and flavors that live up to the Bluff City hype. But when all you have is a $10 bill and some loose change, one barbecue dish is the solution. Central BBQ’s nachos have been a staple for this writer since he rolled up to Memphis in 2011 with scarcely a penny to his name. The half order of Pork BBQ Nachos, which has admittedly seen its price increase to a whopping $8, remains a full meal in its own right, piling marinated and slow-smoked pork over a heaping bed of chips, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, and jalapeños. It’s messy, it’s delicious, and it’ll have your hands covered in sauce before the platter is empty. Substitute pork for chicken, or tack on an extra dollar or two for turkey and beef, respectively. And for an even more bank-account-friendly option, a full order of no-meat nachos will run only $6. Central can also swap out the chips for fries, but that incurs an extra charge, which is not in the spirit of this guide. (And I mean, come on, they’re nachos. Eat them with chips.)

There’s only one thing on the menu at Pop’s Hot Tamales, but don’t worry: They’re some dang good tamales. A hidden Memphis gem over on Park Avenue in Orange Mound, owner Lee “Pops” Crumb sticks to the old adage: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. A small operation, customers walk inside and take one step up to the window. When I made my first visit, it felt like crossing into a shimmering veil of heavy seasoning and magnificent spice, with the tamale aroma from a large cooking pot welcoming diners. These tamales, a meeting of traditional Latin American cuisine and soul food influences, come in two varieties, hot and mild (I’d plump for the hot), and are made with beef. It’s cash only, so slide some bills under the window and Pops will pass back a box of rolled goodness. Unwrapping each tamale releases the heady blend of spices and pulls you into Pop’s kitchen, and the corn and ground beef meld together into a soft end product that’s much too easy to scarf down all at once. The best part? Each tamale is only $2. So keep it cheap with a few for lunch, or stock up for the long haul; if leftovers for days are the long game, Pop’s can sell up to 30 at once to customers.

Those in and around Memphis’ food scene certainly know the name Fabiola Francis, who has served Memphis for more than two decades with her catering company, Simply Fabulous. With the help of an EDGE Small Business grant last year, she expanded her Jackson Avenue space into Fabiola’s Kitchen, serving breakfast and lunch during the week. Those looking to dine on a budget will be delighted; a quick scan of the sweeping menu reveals a bevy of tasty treats hovering around the $5 range. Anything from a BLT, to a classic burger, to a jumbo smoked polish sausage will cost only a fiver. A full breakfast combo — two pancakes, two eggs, and two sausages — evens out at a nice $6. Meanwhile, a burger combo, turkey combo, or meat and two daily specials will max out at only $8. The beauty of the pricing at Fabiola’s Kitchen is the opportunity for meal customization. Indecisive? The possibilities for mixing and matching stretch throughout the sprawling menu. No need to differentiate between breakfast and lunch if both seem appealing; simply order up tacos and a cinnamon roll. Heck, invite an additional egg, sausage, or bacon biscuit to join the party, and still keep the bill under $10.

Antonio Martinez’s spin on authentic Mexican fare has drawn plenty of compliments since he set up shop on Park. After all, the restaurant puts its own stamp on some of the things we love about Mexican food: the thick avocado chunks mashed together with just enough jalapeño and cilantro in Las Delicias’ renowned guacamole; the finely diced fish cooked in lime juice to create a sour ceviche mix; or the soupy charro beans stewed with chorizo, bacon, ham. Despite all the taste, flavor, and quality on the menu, no matter how hard you squint, it’s impossible to find any food over $10. Each of Las Delicias’ street-style tacos is priced at $2, meaning it’s easy to load up on five of the irresistible pastor tacos, sliced marinated pork with just the right level of spice and presenting a garnish of cilantro, onions, and a counterbalancing sweet bit of pineapple. On the other hand, simply grab one each of the pork chop, chicken, chorizo, and gringa tacos. Or limit it to two tacos and snag one of Las D’s burritos or tortas for a heftier bite, all while still escaping with a low bill. Looking to drop top dollar? The most you’ll shell out is $9.15 for three soft shell corn tortilla enchiladas. I’d say that certainly leaves enough room in the budget for a margarita.

The tastes and dishes of Africa can be found without even leaving Memphis. Bala Tounkara, who grew up in West Africa before moving here back in 2002, opened Bala’s Bistro in Whitehaven a couple of years ago. The chef has learned from the best while cooking in Memphis, and has received high praise from former boss Kelly English. The restaurant has plenty of variety, with a menu boasting both African dishes and more traditional American food. And if you’re dining on a budget, the Bistro Favorites Combo menu is the place to look. Almost every one of Tounkara’s combo dishes can be enjoyed for $9, with staples like a chicken sandwich, chicken quesadilla, or party wings, alongside classic burgers and philly cheesesteaks. And there’s plenty of the meatless variety, too: The Bistro’s vegan menu whips up a mean kimchi wrap, bundling caramelized onion, vegan gouda cheese, cabbage, and Tounkara’s signature Boom Boom Sauce inside a spinach tortilla. Rounding out each plate is a side of fried plantains, house fries, sweet potato fries, or whole fried okra. If the budget combo options are just the first taste to reel diners in, there’s no harm in coming back to try the (slightly more expensive) West African fusion dishes like Maafe or Peppered Curry Stew.

The allure of Mosa Asian Bistro’s small plates menu has drawn in many a Memphian, not least this magazine’s very own Michael Donahue, who featured the restaurant in the March 2021 Classic Dining column. And plenty of dishes entice the frugal diner. The Pao family, who own and operate the restaurant, have honed a collection of excellent appetizers thanks to their skills and feedback from customers. For a quick and easy meal, pair two of the restaurant’s best hot-and-sour creations. “It’s the best hot-and-sour soup in town,” gushes Donahue. “I can get a bowl of that and their wontons, and it’s a full meal.” The bigger hot-and-sour soup bowl option is quite large, and uses a secret family recipe from owner Eddie Pao’s mother that balances sugar, black pepper, vinegar, and hot pepper. The steamed hot-and-sour wontons mix marinated chicken and vegetables with sesame oil, black pepper, and soy sauce, before getting all wrapped up and tossed in garlic sauce. That’s a lot of hot and sour to go round, but the two dishes together won’t break the bank. This ‘full meal’ will only run $12.

As the main stretch of Overton Square has evolved into an upscale hotspot, the unassuming Kwik Chek, half convenience store and half food counter, holds out as a bastion of approachable and affordable Korean and Mediterranean cuisine. The bibimbap burger is undoubtedly the star of the show. The thin, teriyaki beef patty itself plays a supporting role while the traditional bibimbap mix of carrots, cucumber, sprouts, spicy sauce, and a fried egg dance in merriment. But there’s plenty to like beyond that. Kwik Chek’s other sandwiches always deliver, and none runs much higher than $8. The ninja hoagie is a favorite, turkey and roast beef dressed up in teriyaki sauce and accompanied by a spiced-up blend of bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese. The dragon wrap lives up to its fire-breathing namesake, its three-pronged protein base of turkey, bacon, and ham propped up by spicy habanero sauce. I usually add a container of dolma to round out my order, but don’t sleep on the house-made desserts, especially a thick slice of cheesecake or baklava.

Loyalists of this East Memphis lunch spot were dismayed when the restaurant closed its doors during the pandemic. But when Shamira and Brad Wilbanks reopened Sam’s Deli at 643 S. Highland, lunch-rush diners cheered. The deli is known for running standard American sandwiches alongside some traditional Korean and Indian-influenced dishes. Sam’s has its own claim to an outstanding bibimbap bowl, with many iterations fixed at a $10.50 price point. Diners can choose among three chicken options, including the Indian-inspired deep-fried spicy “chicken 65”; other tastes include a barbecue pork or pot roast base. On the sandwich side of the menu, a gyro pita wraps spiced lamb and beef with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce. You can’t miss with the $8 half-and-half special: a half sandwich with a side of fries or chips.