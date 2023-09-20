× Expand photograph by samuel x. cicci Chef Nate Oliva

Fading sunlight streams through the large windows of Bounty on Broad during a Thursday evening golden hour, casting a soft glow over chefs flitting about the ground floor’s open kitchen as they prepare for the dinner rush. Abstract paintings on the wall provide splashes of color, and plates emerging from the kitchen bear the same vivid hues thanks to meticulously constructed dishes full of fresh ingredients. On the surface, it might look like the same restaurant you’ve known for the better part of a decade, but a new chef at the helm builds on Bounty’s legacy and continues to push the boundaries of gluten-free dining.

photograph by samuel x. cicci Angus rib steak with grilled asparagus.

Since opening in 2014, Bounty on Broad has transformed several times, as different owners and chefs have sought to put their own stamp on a restaurant that has long been an anchor for the Broad Avenue Arts District. The constant over the years has always been a wholly gluten-free menu. The restriction has turned off some chefs, while enticing others drawn to culinary adventures. Nate Oliva, the latest to don the chef’s hat in Bounty’s kitchen, relishes the challenge, stepping back into the traditional restaurant world after a long break from the industry.

“Last summer, I had really started working on opening my food truck, Half Cocked, and honestly hadn’t really pictured myself going back to a restaurant,” says Oliva, whom Memphians likely know from his time as chef de cuisine at Erling Jensen, along with stints at Local and former Cooper-Young haunt Ink. “But an influential figure in my life, [longtime local chef] Mac Edwards, introduced me to [Bounty owner] Mason Jambon.” The fit felt right to Oliva, and he officially took up chef duties in January.

photograph by samuel x. cicci Brussels sprouts with prosciotti, pears, and walnuts.

“I was excited for the gluten-free challenge here,” adds Oliva. “That was something I’d never really done before, and it certainly requires me to think outside the box. Believe me, it’s a lot easier to use flour that’s made with wheat; it’s ten times the price for gluten-free flour, too. But I’ve learned so much in the months since I took this role, and it really lets me hone my craft while serving food that I love.”

Oliva has revamped almost the entire menu, but retained a few Bounty mainstays. The Brussels sprouts, for example, continue to be a big hit, the dish strengthened by small tweaks from Oliva’s team. The fried sprouts, accentuated with a zesty limonaldo, have an extra sweet-and-savory flair thanks to the addition of soft bits of prosciutto. Caramelized pears and walnuts add an extra luxurious toastiness to the classic. “The Brussels sprouts were a dish that we had to keep, and my sous chef really added in all these great ingredients to make it better,” says Oliva. “The shank was another foundational item, but we upgraded it from pork to a New Zealand lamb, which is a similar cut of meat, but has more depth of flavor.”

photograph by samuel x. cicci Duck breast with brown butter gnocchi.

The menu’s new take on duck quickly caught my attention. Bounty’s duck breast combines the bird’s robust, almost gamey flavor with a mixture of naturally sweet accoutrements. Each ingredient complemented the next, the savory meat melding with a rich dollop of winter squash, fluffy as mashed potatoes, and all balanced out by brown butter gnocchi. The surprise hit, for me, was the stone fruit chutney, the small candied cuts of peachy sweetness fused with a spicy kick from a red chili mix. Hearty carrots and potatoes grounded all the flavors in between bites, and by the end of the plate, it sure felt like a lot of bang for our buck.

Oliva is especially proud of the gnocchi that comes with the duck breast, evidence of his changing technique when it comes to tackling Bounty’s gluten-free approach. “People call me Nate, but my full name is Fortunato Oliva; I have an Italian background on my dad’s side, and have a huge passion for making pasta. I’ve been making gnocchi since my Erling days, and it’s really a labor of love. You have to make each one by hand, and I actually really like the way each piece doesn’t look perfect and identical. The gluten-free flour uses xanthan [gum] to give it that elasticity, and the stuff emulsifies in very small quantities, so you have to be careful or you’ll end up with something too chewy. So I feel like we achieved a very good potato gnocchi that’s delicious on its own merits.”

photograph by samuel x. cicci Diver scallops with a curried cauliflower puree.

The colors of the entire dish burst off the plate, creating a vivid tapestry of culinary artwork on the table. “Those organic baby carrots are just packed with flavor,” says Oliva. “They’re super colorful and kind of dazzle on the plate, and I think that really speaks to who I am as a chef.”

For Oliva, his new role at Bounty is the culmination of a culinary career that has had its fair share of ups and downs, to hear him tell it. And he credits all the different chefs he’s worked under for how he approaches hospitality. “I’ve made some mistakes, and I’ve had below-par nights in my history,” he says. “I was invited to do a private dinner for a big chef in town a long time ago, and it wasn’t my best work. He pulled me aside and told me not to focus on the things I thought I was supposed to do in the kitchen and just focus on being myself. That really stuck with me, and my menu here at Bounty really is the sum of who I am as a chef.”

Diners don’t have to focus on Bounty’s fixed menu. Adaptability is a key component of Oliva’s approach, and during our interview, he encourages guests to ask him to put together a tasting menu. “A big thing I picked up from Erling was what I call creating a ‘yesteraunt.’ If the guests want something outside of our normal experience, then we say ‘yes, we can do that,’ and really strive to make it happen. And depending on the ingredients we have, and if they’re curious about something that might not be on the menu, it gives me a chance to whip something new up.”

photograph by samuel x. cicci Atlantic salmon with crispy bacon and Brussels sprouts.

His first half-year at Bounty has seen plenty of packed dining rooms, and Oliva has high hopes for the restaurant’s future. “We’re striving to be consistently excellent, basing our menu around high-quality ingredients to create the best dishes possible,” he says. “If we keep the focus on dishes foundational to the restaurant, and to what I hope to convey as a chef, then that’s how we provide the best experience.”

Before standing up from the table, we had to try an order of the goat cheese cheesecake, a dessert “straight from my heart,” says Oliva. The goat cheese base provides an earthier, tart flavor (no excess sweetness here) that combines perfectly with the cake’s best feature: an espresso crust, made from ground-up animal crackers and New Orleans chicory coffee. The thicker crust adds a welcome texture alongside the soft cheese, and the coffee kick is the perfect capstone to an evening filled with excellent food.

Bounty on Broad is located at 2519 Broad Ave. Open for dinner 5–9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 410-8131.