Sips: Bog Heaven

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden Taylor Pfohl with the “Empress of Ireland.”

This place is incredible,” says Taylor Pfohl. “All the wood you see came direct from Ireland — everything from the very front of the house to the whiskey lounge bar upstairs. An Irish builder came and mapped the place, then went home, built it out, broke it down, and shipped it back over here to be reconstructed.”

The place in question is Bog & Barley, the magnificent Irish dining establishment located in the Regalia Center, where Pfohl works behind the bar(s). His workplace is undeniably impressive, with its high ceilings, towering and well-stocked cabinetry, and ornate woodwork. Opened in April 2023 by Irishman and longtime Memphis restaurateur (Celtic Crossing) D.J. Naylor, Bog & Barley is something of an Irish pub on steroids. It has an almost cathedral-esque feel, grand and European.

Before coming to Bog & Barley, Pfohl worked at Bayou Bar & Grill in Overton Square, where he was a vivacious Midtown institution for 13 years. He moved to Bog & Barley full-time last spring.

Pfohl grew up mostly in Midtown, he and his brother the sons of a loving single father. A graduate of Central High School (“‘The’ High School,” he reminds me, with a grin), he went on to study music at the University of Memphis. After college he went on the road with Al Kapone, and played with Dance Street, the Memphis Soul Review, and various wedding bands.

“I tell people this is the most beautiful bar you’ll ever see but the least pretentious. They don’t want us reading off a script or a menu; they want us to be who we are, to communicate openly with our customers.” — Taylor Pfohl

“Finally,” he says, “it got to the point where I needed to make more money, so I got a job at Broadway Pizza, working in the kitchen. Then they put me on the floor, and after a few months, I went from there to Bayou, where I had a great run and made lots of lifelong friends. I have great memories of that place.”

Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden

But, Pfohl says, he’s quickly becoming part of the team at his new work home. “I got to know D.J. because we’re both golfers. And I know he’s one of those guys who, when he sets his mind on something, he’s in all the way. He’s always around and he’s easy to work for. He knows your wife’s name, your kid’s name. He cares. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to work.”

When asked about the menu, Pfohl says, “I tell people this is the most beautiful bar you’ll ever see but the least pretentious. They don’t want us reading off a script or a menu; they want us to be who we are, to communicate openly with our customers.”

The offerings are plentiful and varied, with Irish fare — bangers and mash, fish and chips — and a sizeable listing of more traditional American entrees — steaks, salmon, trout, scallops. It’s formidable, and I make a note to return for dinner soon.

The drink menu is full of wines, whiskeys, scotches, and an impressive list of specialty cocktails.

“So how would you communicate to me, Taylor, about what cocktail I should order?” I ask.

“Well, there are five staples that have remained on the menu since we opened,” he says. “I’d recommend looking at those first, since our customers love them.”

“What about this ‘Empress of Ireland?’” I ask.

“That would be a great choice,” he says. “It’s fun to make and really delicious.

“Sold.”

Pfohl starts by putting fresh strawberries and blueberries in the bottom of a highball glass. Then he adds a green-shaded cranberry juice, ice, champagne, St-Germain, and Empress Gin, which has a purple hue.

“What we’re doing is creating a tri-colored flag,” he says, displaying his work on the gleaming bar top.

And, indeed, the effect is top-notch — three distinct layers, topped with a sprig of fresh mint (which Taylor says is “spanked” to release the herb’s oils). It’s a work of art, almost too pretty to drink. But I down it anyway, following Pfohl’s instructions to stir with a straw first, which destroys the visual but blends the booze beautifully. This is a very good drink, worthy of a queen, indeed.

I’m impressed — with the venue, the drink, and the guy who made it for me. I recommend heading to the Regalia and checking out Bog & Barley, if you haven’t yet. And be sure to try the “Empress of Ireland.” If you’re lucky, it might even be Taylor-made.

Bog & Barley is in the Regalia Center, 6150 Poplar Avenue.