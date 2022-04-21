Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

× Expand photograph by annalee mcconnell Customers can order lunch snacks and meals at the counter, or take their pick from pottery made in the Belltower studio.

Editor’s Note: Annalee McConnell is a student in Professor Rebecca Finlayson’s Introduction to Journalism course at Rhodes College. The students taking the course spent time this spring researching and writing about Memphis. They are learning the core principles and techniques of journalistic writing while also learning about their local community. Memphis will share examples of a few of the students’ work over the coming days and weeks.

photograph by annalee mcconnell For years, the old building on the Highland Strip was home to R.P. Billiards.

Already bustling with activity at 9 a.m. on a weekday, Belltower Coffeehouse blooms under the skillful hands of its baristas who treat each signature beverage like its own work of art. And works of art they are — from the house-made syrups flavoring the beverages to the ceramic mugs that hold them. University of Memphis alumni Micah Dempsey and Christopher Galbreath opened their establishment in 2016, inspired by a desire to further their artistry as potters. A half-pottery studio, half-coffeehouse arose from their entrepreneurship, allowing them to connect with the Memphis community in more ways than one.

× Expand photograph by annalee mcconnell The menu offers a wide selection of hand-brewed coffee and tea, along with sandwiches and snacks.

Inside the coffeehouse, the rich scent of roasted coffee tinges the air, enveloping the store’s patrons. Next to the bar and the entrance, the greenery of potted plants brightens the room. Small tables filling the space are perfect for individuals hoping to study, while couches remain an option for those in search of a more comforting and homey sipping experience. The drink menu features beans sourced from locally owned coffee roasters, including Vice & Virtue, Dr. Bean's, and J. Brooks. “We have a rotating selection, so different months will have different roasters,” says Belltower barista, Mackenzie Brown, “just so we can have new stuff for people to try, and for us to try as well.”

photograph by annalee mcconnell Avocado toast with chai tea latter.

January’s original flavor was salted bourbon caramel: buttery, tangy, and warming from the inside out. February’s featured drink was the “Cutie Chai,” a pink velvet chai latte perfectly suited for the Valentine’s season. The current spring menu includes their “Matcha Lemonade,” a delightfully bubbly beverage featuring a combination of matcha green tea, lemonade, and soda water. They also offer a “Red Velvet Chai,” a chai tea latte made with soy and white chocolate.

Their classic staples include the “Honeysuckle,” a coconut honey espresso latte, and the “Grasshopper,” a matcha latte with lavender. Beyond beverages, a pastry case is stocked with sweets as well as a breakfast and lunch menu offering more savory bites: sandwiches, paninis, wraps, and more.

photograph by annalee mcconnell Handcrafted mugs made in the Belltower pottery studio.

Food and drinks are served in dishes handmade by local artists in the attached studio. All the plates and mugs have complementary textures and eye-catching details, and they look charming stacked on shelves behind the bar in their earthy color palette. In the studio half of the building, pottery wheels lining the walls invite students and independent artists to throw clay into their own creations. The Belltower hosts regular pottery classes for those interested in furthering their knowledge and offers studio memberships to the more initiated. The studio encourages the Memphis community to create by supporting them with the necessary space and tools.

The door connecting the studio with the café is always open, allowing guests access to either side. According to Brown, “Community for us is really just cultivating an environment that immerses everyone.” No matter if you’re an artist, student, or coffee lover — all are welcome at the Belltower.

On the café floor, the guests huddle around tables, study, work, or simply pass the time in the presence of friends and strangers. Under the hum of pleasant chatter and the hiss of steaming milk, one can revel in the beauty of a community coming together to marvel at art, whether it appears in a well-crafted espresso or a hand-molded mug.

× Expand photograph by annalee mcconnell

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio, located at 525 S. Highland, is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The adjacent pottery studio offers classes on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30. Students can sign up here for individual instruction or monthlong, advanced classes.