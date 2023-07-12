× Expand photograph courtesy dca Diners enjoy a meal in the main bar area at Belle Meade Social.

For restaurateur Jules Jordan, opening the doors of Belle Meade Social for the first time must have felt like destiny. The new, upscale neighborhood bar and eatery in East Memphis welcomed plenty of diners at its May 9th launch at 518 Perkins Extd. (the former Strano space). The lamb lollipops and Belle Meade sours were the immediate draws. But for Jordan, the moment represented much more, as she was launching her first restaurant endeavor in the same space where her father began his own culinary career. Today, she works with a few close friends on the ownership team and in the kitchen. She hopes the conviviality will translate to guests, and that Belle Meade Social will be experienced both as a casual hangout and as a date night destination.

photograph by michael donahue Belle Meade Social co-owners Paul Stephens and Jules Jordan.

Jordan expressed some disbelief that she opened a restaurant at 29 alongside longtime friend and business partner Paul Stephens. But her immersion in Memphis’ culinary world began during her childhood. “My dad [Trey Jordan] is the founder of Pimentos and Holiday Ham,” said Jordan, “so I’ve been in and around the industry my whole life. And this space was the site of the first Holiday Ham all the way back in 1993.”

But rather than follow in his deli-oriented footsteps, Jordan branched out into fine dining. And there’s plenty to delight, with everything from small shareable snacks to a 14-ounce New York strip steak. To start my meal, I opted for the tuna stack, having watched it arrive at several other tables. The brightly colored dish, with its pinks, greens, and reds, draws in the eye just as its wide-ranging umami teases the taste buds. Ahi tuna is stacked with layers of pineapple, avocados, and tomatoes; we scooped the soft blend of sweet, savory, and acidic flavors using crunchy house-made wontons. Several house-made sauces line the plate, offering extra avenues to spice for diners who enjoy heat. To balance the palate afterwards, we scarfed a bowl of crispy mixed potatoes.

We perched in the large Garden Room, painted a calming dark green and offering large window views (of Poplar, but still). If diners ever ate at Strano, then they’ll be familiar with Belle Meade’s layout. When sprucing up the interior, Jordan and Stephens were pleased with the bones and didn’t want to make wholesale changes. “Paul had actually identified this space and had been looking at it for a long time,” said Jordan. “We came in here and thought that it was already a pretty elevated interior, so we just set about making some design decisions to bring it more in line with our vision. We did things like change the bar top and add tiling underneath. We redid all the chairs with brown leather to give it a bit more of that elevated vibe, we did some stencil work on the windows and added some new artwork; Paul likes to describe it as ‘country-club casual.’”

× Expand photograph by samuel x. cicci Spicy seafood pasta with grouper, shrimp, and mussels.

The Garden Room and the bar area provide the main spaces for dining, but for a more intimate experience, Jordan and Stephens have set up the Tuckahoe Room. Recalling a speakeasy, guests can relax on a brown leather couch or green velvet chairs beneath a chandelier, perfect for a private dinner or a night out with just a couple of friends.

photograph by samuel x. cicci The tuna stack appetizer piles ahi tuna atop pineapple, avocado, and tomatoes; served with housemade wontons.

So far, Jordan and Stephens have been aligned in their vision for Belle Meade Social. “Paul and I go way back. We grew up together, and pretty much consider ourselves siblings,” she laughs. “He’d been involved with Pimentos for a while before we started Belle Meade, and approached me first about opening our own place, something that we hadn’t really thought about doing together. We trust each other’s judgment, which has been really beneficial when putting the restaurant together and bringing our vision to life.”

The co-owners knew they needed someone skilled and reliable to lead the kitchen, and turned to another longtime acquaintance. Jordan brought in Eric Ingraham, who had been general manager at Pimentos for the last decade. “I knew Eric well going back the last ten years,” says Jordan. “I really respect him, and knew that his talents in the kitchen were being underutilized as a GM, so we brought him here and he’s been a rock star.” Rounding out the leadership team is Daniel Faulk as bar manager and George Newton as sous chef.

photograph by samuel x. cicci The original version of Belle Meade’s lamb lollipops, cooked medium-rare and coated in a Dijon panko crust. The new take on lamb is grilled and herb-marinated with a red pepper and mint jelly.

The lamb lollipops have been among the most popular entrées over the first couple of months. A perfectly medium rare during my visit, the tender meat rests inside a crunchy Dijon panko crust that adds a hint of tangy spice. The lamb is served atop fluffy mashed potatoes enhanced with dollops of a zesty house cherry sauce that provides splashes of sweetness alongside the savory and spicy bites. Cut with a knife or picked up by the bone, the lamb lollipops are a strong contender for the restaurant’s signature dish.

For Jordan, evolution and adaptation are key elements of the restaurant game. During our conversation, she revealed that the lamb lollipops have undergone a bit of a transformation since my first experience with them. “A lot of people were requesting that the lamb be cooked medium-well or well-done,” Jordan told me, “which would burn the panko crust that we were doing. So we started thinking about how we might be able to adapt that recipe. George did some tinkering, and came up with an alternative that’s a grilled herb-marinated lamb that comes with red pepper and mint jelly. We’re still in the early days here, so it’s been important to us to listen to our diners and just see what we can adapt going forward, and what is really resonating with people.”

For a pescatarian option, diners can’t go wrong with the spicy seafood pasta. Ribbons of pecorino cheese drape over a healthy portion of grouper, shrimp, and mussels that are mixed into a spicy marinara sauce, served alongside several slices of garlic ciabatta. (For those who are shy around heat, the dish is not too spicy.) The menu offers a few more traditional options, too, like the Belle Meade Burger or a grilled chicken sandwich. Brunch offerings may be arriving soon, but the staff is focused on perfecting the current lunch and dinner menu first.

photograph courtesy dca Belle Meade Sour

Jordan believes that there’s always room for dessert. “I have to shout out our bread pudding, which is at the top of my list for dessert,” she told me. “It’s a Skrewball peanut butter whiskey bread pudding that comes with bananas, caramel sauce, and our homemade whipped cream that’s infused with Biscoff cookie butter.”

Whether it’s sipping on a cocktail (or mocktail) or a full night out, Jordan is focused on providing an elevated experience alongside the meal. “My focus is to put hospitality above all else,” she said, “and [to] make sure that people absolutely enjoy their time here. It’s a space where you can make it whatever you want based on the experience that you’re looking for.”

Belle Meade Social is located at 518 Perkins Extd. Open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday, Sunday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.