Sips: An Italian Spirit

Hunter Coleman with the "Allora."

Hunter Coleman cites his grandmother as the inspiration for his love of Italian food and drink. “She was from Lucca, Italy, and early on I developed a love for good Italian cuisine,” he says. “Plus, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to travel. I got bitten by that Anthony Bourdain bug.”

The CBHS and University of Memphis grad began working at Folk’s Folly as a server after college, and then as a bartender. Not long after, he landed a gig at Bari Ristorante, then located in Overton Square. Seventeen years later, Coleman’s still the man to see when you want a drink at Jason and Rebecca Severs’ Midtown mainstay, now at the corner of Peabody and Cooper.

You might say it’s a perfect match. The Bari approach is an interpretation of southeastern Italian food, focusing on fresh ingredients in a seasonal menu. Coleman’s mixology philosophy is similar.

“Rebecca and Jason give me carte blanche to do what I want with the bar menu,” he says. “All our wines are Italian,” he says, “so I try to use Italian spirits in our cocktails when possible, to keep the premise of Italian cuisine with Italian ingredients, including less sugar and higher-quality ingredients. Bartending is a fun job for me. It’s history, it’s chemistry, it’s food science, and I get to experiment.”

Coleman’s “experiments” are legendarily tasty, and they have numerous devotees. “My regulars know that when we get slammed later at night, I can’t do the weird random things I like to do if we’re not busy,” he says. “So often, they’ll be outside the door at 5 o’clock, ready to file in and say, ‘Okay, what are you doing today?’

Mostly they’re lined up to try the item on the drink menu listed as the “Bartender’s Choice,” which is often the latest cocktail on Coleman’s brain.

“I have a notebook with ideas, flavors that might work together,” he says. “My regulars are my test palates, and I really value their feedback, because my palate’s not the same as everybody else’s.”

On a recent visit, having prepared Coleman for this assignment, I inquire what he plans to mix up for me.

“Well, I’ve been thinking about that,” he says. “I’ve decided I’m going to serve you the ‘Allora,’ which I’ve been making for about a year. I couldn’t make it until I got a recipe for Parmesan water. I went to Italy to get [that recipe] in October of 2022.”

Mmmm, Parmesan water, I think. Was bong-water not available?

As if sensing my dubious reaction, Coleman quickly begins explaining that Parmesan water serves as an “instant fat-wash.”

I am impressed. This thing is gorgeous. And, let me just go ahead and say it: The “Allora” tastes as good as it looks — fresh, crisp, tangy, and delicious.

I’m obviously lost by the drink science, but I’m a willing learner, and Coleman’s a pretty good explainer. “It brightens up citrus,” he says, “and adds a distinct, small layer of flavor. You can really taste the difference.”



Okay, I think. I like citrus.

As Coleman begins setting bottles on the bar, I realize that I’m about to be served a highly crafted cocktail. I spy Roku gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Yellow Chartreuse (“Liquid gold, right now,” says Coleman), West Indian orange bitters, Dry Curaçao, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and the aforementioned Parmesan water.

Fascinated, I watch Coleman hand-shave a large cube of crystalline ice with a knife, then press a decorative cookie stamp into the top, leaving it looking like a piece of cut glass. He pours the mixed drink over the cube, adds a curled sliver of orange peel and a sprig of lemon thyme, and sets it in front of me.

“I’m a fan of gin drinks,” I say, lifting my glass to my bartender, “and this is really spectacular.”

“You should know,” Coleman says with a smile, “that gin is actually extremely good for you. It has coriander and juniper, which are in most beauty products, and it speeds up your metabolism.”

To which I say, “Here’s to science!”

Bari Ristorante y Enoteca is located at 524 South Cooper.