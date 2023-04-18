Sips: 2nd Street Smash

× Expand photograph by NLA projects Denzel Washington, pictured here in American Gangster, is one of many celebrities whose portraits adorn the restaurant.

Take a look around Supper Club on 2nd, and you’ll see famous faces everywhere. Is that Denzel Washington posted up near the windows? Do I spy Diana Ross over in the corner? And I think that’s Halle Berry loitering down the hallway.

Okay, none of those celebrities were actually in attendance when I visited. But the many black-and-white Hollywood portraits (Washington from American Gangster, Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction) placed around the restaurant give the space a dash of cinematic flair.

photograph by samuel x. cicci Behind the bar, Stephanie Hammer prepares a “Smash on 2nd,” which she calls the new establishment’s most popular drink.

From behind the bar, Stephanie Hammer has seen a few VIP guests come for a drink. “We’re a traditional supper club, aiming for a Downtown, cool, funky vibe that keeps a focus on fine dining,” she says. “But we’re also a bit of a celebrity club, and I’ve seen a few Grizzlies players hang out here, and players from other NBA teams too.”

That showbiz aesthetic adds a touch of flair to what is already an impressive interior: black walls accented by the booths’ green velvet upholstery, and golden pendant light fixtures shaped like fireworks that cast their soft welcoming glow. It’s an environment where diners can feel at ease, but also as if they’re about to have a memorable evening.

Supper Club on 2nd opened Downtown in August 2022, led by Suite Lyfe Hospitality’s AG Granderson, Joe Johnson, Devin Butler, and Robert Higgins. While many supper clubs traditionally act as a prelude to seeing a show, Supper Club on 2nd hopes to keep folks around.

So far, it’s mission accomplished. “Maybe it’s because we’re new, but most days we’re completely full,” says Hammer. The main bar downstairs, as well as a smaller upstairs bar focused on whiskey and bourbon, provide plenty of options for thirsty Memphians. Hammer helped create the cocktail selection, with some interesting twists. The Just Like Candy, for example, mixes Grey Goose vodka with cranberry and pineapple juices, but tops the drink with a fluff of cotton candy for an extra dose of sweetness; munch on it, or drop it into the drink to dissolve.

photograph by samuel x. cicci The “Pineapple Lemondrop.”

The Pineapple Lemondrop serves up the classic drink with a pineapple slice and juice for good measure, but is arranged with an edible flower, a personal touch from Hammer. “When someone sees a drink going around with a cute flower in it,” she says, “usually everyone else wants one too.” But according to Hammer, the top seller at the bar so far is the Smash on Second, or SOS. “That’s a drink that pays homage to 2nd Street, our home, and kind of keeps a theme with some of our drinks paying tribute to Memphis,” says Hammer. The cocktail is built around Rémy Martin cognac, mixed with housemade raspberry purée, simple syrup, sours, and Sprite, then topped with prosecco and garnished with a couple more berries and an edible flower.

“The way you build it is very important,” she adds. “I put some berries at the bottom first, then stack the ice. Shake the mixture together separately, and then pour it over the ice. And I’ll add a flower, for good measure.”

× Expand photograph by nla projects

The drink is astounding. I look back down what feels like just seconds after she’s made one for me, and the glass is empty. The name is apt; if I’m not careful, I’ll find myself getting smashed on 2nd Street in no time at all. It’s easy to admire the careful craftsmanship of the drink. The natural sweetness from the berries melds evenly throughout the cocktail, concocting a perfectly smooth blend that’s neither too sweet nor too sour.

Beyond the cocktail list is an extensive collection of liquor for the straight-shooters. Think high-quality tequila in unique custom-painted bottles, special-ordered for the bar. Or try one of Hammer’s favorites: the Louis XIII cognac, which would make me giddy — and not just from the cost.

“One shot of this goes for $250,” says Hammer. “And let me tell you, I’ve tried it before, and one shot of it will knock you flat.”

Supper Club on 2nd is located at 85 S. 2nd St. Open 5 – 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.