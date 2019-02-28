Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 1st-3rd

× Expand Southern Women's Show, Agricenter Michael Donahue and Vance Lauderdale make guest appearnces.

Agricenter International, Showplace Arena, 105 S. Germantown

Fri., March 1, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

A very long time ago Vance Lauderdale was brought forth into this world by Mr. and Mrs. Lauderdale. Mrs. Lauderdale was a Southern Woman. This might explain why Vance is making a rare appearance to sign books from 2-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Southern Women’s Show. There will also be photo opportunities with Michael Donahue (1-2 p.m. on Friday and Sunday/4-5 p.m. on Saturday) at Memphis magazine's booth #703. Oh yes, and there will also be hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty products, and more. Stop by and see us at the show. Vance will be glad to remind you that “You are not a Lauderdale, and never will be.”

× Expand Vintage901 Spring Festival Celebrating wine and community benefiting Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

Various locations

March 1-3

Celebrating all things wine during a three-day wine & food festival that brings the world to the 901. Rub elbows with those responsible for bringing you community, culture, and—of course—wine to the 901. Namely Stephanie, Angela, Belinda, and Kristen, just to name a few. I spent some time with these ladies recently and they are really excited to bring this year’s festival to you. Some of the featured events are sold out. Get your tickets quickly. Vip guests include Sommelier Laurie Forster, Kym Clar, James Beard Award-winning Chef Ryan Prewitt, Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Jimmy Gentry, and others. You can still get tickets for the Grand Tasting at Crosstown Concourse. Better hurry, 901 loves wine to the very last drop.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Children's Museum of Memphis Cirque du CMOM 2019

Children's Museum of Memphis

Sat., March 2, 7-11:45 p.m.

Once a year, CMOM transforms into a first-class party hot spot. Expect lots of delicious food, tons of music, and loads of fun at this annual fund-raiser benefiting the museum.

× Expand St. Francis Gravel Classic Ride and Run, Mississippi River Park

Mississippi River Park (formerly Jefferson-Davis Park) off Riverside Drive

March 2-3

The Bike rides are all on gravel roads with the final five miles of each ride on paved road State Highway 44 to the post-ride party. Participants can enjoy the party featuring Jones BBQ, beans, slaw, Flat Hat beer,fruit, and cookies. Just enough to weigh you down for Sunday's run.

× Expand Community Opening Day, "Making Memphis"

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sun., March 3, 12-5 p.m.

Memphis magazine’s sister publication did a nice job of covering the special exhibit, “Making Memphis,” the reason for this kick-off Community Day. The event will feature performances throughout the day highlighting Stax Music Academy, Danza Azteca Memphis an ingenious Mexican dance group, Opera Memphis, Ekpe Abioto African drumming, and Playback Memphis performing an interactive one -hour theater performance about “Identity and Heritage” in Memphis, one of the exhibit themes. Come meet your community which is “Making Memphis.”

