Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, August 23, 6 p.m.

On the hunt for something to do Friday night? Sam’s your man. Sam, I am not. I’m referring to Sam Hunt, the Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter, who’s taking over the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden for the Live at the Garden series. Tickets start at $87 and can be purchased here.

Beethoven Club Memphis

Friday, August 23, 7:30 p.m.

Listen, I won’t lie to you: I don’t know much about classical music, so when I tell you the composers of ICEBERG New Music are back in Memphis, I think it’s a big deal but I have no idea who they really are. But according to the internet, they’re cool — classical music cool. And the Memphis-based contemporary chamber group Blueshift Ensemble will perform their music on Friday at the Beethoven Club, and you can see the coolness for yourself for free.

Loflin Yard

Saturday, August 24, noon – 4 p.m.

It’s the dog days of summer, and this pawsome event will have you barking up all the right trees if you know what I mean. I’m not sure sure what I mean — maybe the Woofstock vibes are already hitting me. That’s Streetdog Foundation’s upcoming 15th anniversary party. A $30 ticket donation will get you a limited-edition cup, a wristband for $5 drinks from noon to 4 p.m., a printed photo from the Amurica photo booth, and cupcakes. Kids and pups get in free. Oh, and if you dress up your pup in their best fest gear, they can win a prize.

Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis

Performances through September 8

Grease is the word in the musical — get this — Grease. The Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys bring the 1950s to life at Theatre Memphis.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through September 8. Tickets ($38.25) can be purchased here.

Hattiloo Theatre

Performances through September 8

For some couples, retirement is when they realize that their time apart at work is what kept them sane. That’s the case for Eddie Lee and Iris. In Hattiloo’s Coconut Cake, “Eddie retreats to the sanctuary of McDonald’s, where coffee refills are free and the rest of his retired friends, with marital problems of their own, wait faithfully for him. When a mystery woman moves in the abandoned house down the street, with her Creole’ wiles, melt in your mouth coconut cake, and medicine cabinet secrets, Eddie is not the only one who pays her a visit — a visit that threatens to change all their lives forever.”

Tickets for this weekend’s performances are $30 and can be purchased here. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through September 8.