We Saw You: The West Institute Gala

× Expand Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth captivated the audience at “An Evening With Kristin Chenoweth,” The West Institute’s inaugural gala on February 9.

The Tony Award-winning actress and singer performed following dinner at the theater next to the ballroom at The Guest House at Graceland. Chenoweth, who recently starred in the second season of Trial and Error, is working on her forthcoming album after her Billboard chart-topping The Art of Elegance album of American songbook classics. She also wrote a chronicle of her life, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on The New York Times hardcover nonfiction list.

The evening, which included a silent auction, was a success, says Leighanne Soden, who, along with Rola Obaji and their team, managed the event. “We were thrilled with the response from the community for the first West Institute Gala,” she says. “It was an evening of elegance, gourmet dining, and a perfect performance from Kristin Chenoweth.”

And, Soden says, “I can tell you that we sold out at 460 [tickets] and had to turn people away.”

To date, more than $17 million has been raised by The University of Tennessee/West Institute for Cancer for discovery, innovation, and advancement in the field of cancer research and patient education, care, and support.

× Expand Dr. Kurt Tauer, Erich Mounce, and Dr. William West