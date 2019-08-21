We Saw You: The Orpheum Gala

× Expand (l to r) Brett Batterson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Veronica Batterson

“The Orpheum Gala: A Revolutionary Event” began with a concert featuring Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the original production of Hamilton. He sang “Wait for It,” “The Room Where it Happens,” and “Dear Theodosia.”

In addition to his own backup musicians, Odom also performed with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Hamilton definitely was on the minds of guests because the smash musical was opening at the Orpheum July 9th, with performances running through July 28th.

When the concert was finished, Memphis Grizzlies Grizzline drummer Michael Todd, dressed in American Revolutionary War garb, lead guests out the door with his drum beats into a tent, where G3: The Garry Goin Group performed.

Guests then entered the Halloran Centre for a lavish dinner prepared by Horseshoe Casino staff.

A Memphis Symphony Orchestra string quartet provided music to party by.