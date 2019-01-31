We Saw You: Royals!

× Expand Bob Berry and Catherine Tabor Owen

Robert “Bob” V. Berry is king and Catherine Tabor Owen is queen of Carnival Memphis 2019.

They were introduced at a reception at the home of Carnival president Thomas Hussey and his wife, Stacey.

Berry is the founder of Worlds Away, a designer, manufacturer and wholesaler of mirrors, case goods, occasional furniture, lighting and accessories. Their furniture and decor are sold all over the United States and in 21 other countries.

× Expand Norman Davis Owen and his wife, Christian

Owen, daughter of Christian and Norman Davis Owen, is a sophomore at Sewanee: The University of the South, where she is a member of Order of the Gown, the National Society of Leadership and Honor, and the Sewanee Tigers tennis team.

This year, Carnival is honoring the home furnishings and decor industry at its annual Business and Industry Salute Luncheon, which will be held Feb. 20 at the HIlton Memphis.

This year’s featured Carnival charities are The Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., Palmer Home for Children, and Porter Leath.

Carnival Memphis grand krewes already are in full swing with each krewe presenting its coronations of kings and queens.

× Expand Stacey and Thomas Hussey

Krewes for Kids, which is Carnival’s largest fundraiser for the children’s charities will be held April 6 at the new Crosstown Arts Theatre at Crosstown Concourse.

Carnival Memphis week, which includes charitable visits in the morning and parties at night, will kick off May 31 with the Crown and Sceptre Ball at the Hilton Memphis.