We Saw You: Moonshine Ball

The who's who of Memphis music were spotted at the Moonshine Ball at Graceland Exhibition Center

by

A look around the room at the Moonshine Ball revealed a who’s who of Memphis music. Steve Cropper, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Wendy Moten, Jerry Phillips, and Jason D. Williams were among the guests.

The event, which benefited the Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum, honored those responsible for “what has made Memphis music phenomenal,” says the ball’s founder/general chairperson Pat Kerr Tigrett. She wanted them to “come and be acknowledged.”

The event featured performances by Moten, Williams, Southern Halo, and Rev. Al Green’s Greater Gospel Tabernacle Choir and band.

“The Moonshine Ball shines a bright light on Tennessee, as this was where America’s music was born. Period,” Tigrett says.

In keeping with the music theme as well as the theme of Moonshine Ball, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of landing on the moon, Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, donated “Sister Moon” wine from their estate, Villa Il Palagio, which includes 65 acres of vineyards. Sister Moon, named after Sting’s song, is the sixteenth-century estate’s flagship wine.

Laura O’Mell, Jerry Phillips, Celine Lee

Wendy Moten, Pat Kerr Tigrett

Hal and Geri Lansky

Al Kapone, Oona Mitchell, Liza Roemer, Joe Oakley

Jessica Van Eyck, Demetri Kampourogiannis

Memphis Police director Michael Rallings, Linda Harris, Suzanne and Andy Hamm

Leighanne and Jack Soden

Linn Sitler, Jason D. Williams, Jennifer James Williams

J.W. Whitten, Al Bell, Mary Unobsky

Kathy and Roger Sapp

Russ and Lauren Graham

Peyton Woodson, Alston Meeks

Vicki and Ron Olson

Bill Morris, Connie Haynes, Henry Hooper

Yvonne Mitchell, Willie Bland, Jimmy Mitchell

Steve and Angel Cropper, Cindy and Jerry Willams

Lt. Tina Halfacre, Zayid Saleem

Danielle Inez and George Monger

Morgan Freeman, Dr. Linda Keena, Trevor Benitone

Daniel Bean