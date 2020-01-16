We Saw You: Moonshine Ball

A look around the room at the Moonshine Ball revealed a who’s who of Memphis music. Steve Cropper, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Wendy Moten, Jerry Phillips, and Jason D. Williams were among the guests.
The event, which benefited the Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum, honored those responsible for “what has made Memphis music phenomenal,” says the ball’s founder/general chairperson Pat Kerr Tigrett. She wanted them to “come and be acknowledged.”
The event featured performances by Moten, Williams, Southern Halo, and Rev. Al Green’s Greater Gospel Tabernacle Choir and band.
“The Moonshine Ball shines a bright light on Tennessee, as this was where America’s music was born. Period,” Tigrett says.
In keeping with the music theme as well as the theme of Moonshine Ball, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of landing on the moon, Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, donated “Sister Moon” wine from their estate, Villa Il Palagio, which includes 65 acres of vineyards. Sister Moon, named after Sting’s song, is the sixteenth-century estate’s flagship wine.
Laura O’Mell, Jerry Phillips, Celine Lee
Wendy Moten, Pat Kerr Tigrett
Hal and Geri Lansky
Al Kapone, Oona Mitchell, Liza Roemer, Joe Oakley
Jessica Van Eyck, Demetri Kampourogiannis
Memphis Police director Michael Rallings, Linda Harris, Suzanne and Andy Hamm
Leighanne and Jack Soden
Linn Sitler, Jason D. Williams, Jennifer James Williams
J.W. Whitten, Al Bell, Mary Unobsky
Kathy and Roger Sapp
Russ and Lauren Graham
Peyton Woodson, Alston Meeks
Vicki and Ron Olson
Bill Morris, Connie Haynes, Henry Hooper
Yvonne Mitchell, Willie Bland, Jimmy Mitchell
Steve and Angel Cropper, Cindy and Jerry Willams
Lt. Tina Halfacre, Zayid Saleem
Danielle Inez and George Monger
Morgan Freeman, Dr. Linda Keena, Trevor Benitone
Daniel Bean