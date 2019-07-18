We Saw You: Jockeys & Juleps

Bryan and Courtney Smith
The “Jockeys & Juleps” party could have been called “Jockeys, Juleps, & Fancy Hats” because many of the women at the event wore elaborate Kentucky Derby-style hats. Some of the men sported seersucker suits and spiffy chapeaux like the guys do each year at Churchill Downs.
The annual Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy benefit coincides with the Kentucky Derby. About 900 people showed up on a rainy afternoon to dine on Southern-style cuisine, including fried chicken, at the Southern Reins center.
The event included live and silent auctions and an art auction. Guests also viewed a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby.
The event raised $250,000. All event proceeds contribute to equine-assisted activities and therapies to support people with disabilities and hardships.
Jenny and Nick Vergos
Bob and Melissa Cole
Estanycko and Cynthia Bradford
Mary Trotz and Brett and Megan Grinder
Valerie Morris and Scott Bearup
Drew and Chloe Plunk
Bubba and Jenny Ezzell
Sean and Cindy Carlson
Afred and Mary Duncan
Kristin and Bo Midgett
Duncan and Cameron Howell
Caroline and Mason Cousins