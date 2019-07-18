We Saw You: Jockeys & Juleps

The Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy raised $250,000 for people with disabilities.

The “Jockeys & Juleps” party could have been called “Jockeys, Juleps, & Fancy Hats” because many of the women at the event wore elaborate Kentucky Derby-style hats. Some of the men sported seersucker suits and spiffy chapeaux like the guys do each year at Churchill Downs.

The annual Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy benefit coincides with the Kentucky Derby. About 900 people showed up on a rainy afternoon to dine on Southern-style cuisine, including fried chicken, at the Southern Reins center.

The event included live and silent auctions and an art auction. Guests also viewed a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby.

The event raised $250,000. All event proceeds contribute to equine-assisted activities and therapies to support people with disabilities and hardships.

Jenny and Nick Vergos

Bob and Melissa Cole

Estanycko and Cynthia Bradford

Mary Trotz and Brett and Megan Grinder

Valerie Morris and Scott Bearup

Drew and Chloe Plunk

Bubba and Jenny Ezzell

Sean and Cindy Carlson

Afred and Mary Duncan

Kristin and Bo Midgett

Duncan and Cameron Howell

Caroline and Mason Cousins