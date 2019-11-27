The Season of Remembrance

× Expand Shelby County District Attorney's Office Last year's Season of Remembrance event. Last year's Season of Remembrance event at City Hall.

An event next week will commemorate the lives lost to homicide in Memphis and Shelby County.

Memphis City Hall is the site of the 9th annual Season of Remembrance memorial event, hosted by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and the DA’s Victim/Witness Unit.

“This is a program to publicly acknowledge the importance of each life lost to violence in our community,” said Weirich. “We want their families and friends to know that they will never be forgotten.”

Families and friends are encouraged to bring an ornament in honor of their loved one, regardless of the year in which their life was taken, according to the DA’s office. During the ceremony families will place their ornaments on wreaths which will be displayed inside the Hall of Mayors throughout the holiday season. A tree also will be displayed honoring each homicide victim for the current year.

The event is open to the public. Last year it drew more than 350 people.

The memorial program will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 2nd, in the Memphis City Council chambers at 125 North Main.

The program will include guest speaker Rev. Dorothy Sanders Wells, rector of St. George Episcopal Church; the One Voice choir from Briarcrest Christian School, and handbell music by Bells of St. Francis. WMC-TV5 news anchor Kontji Anthony will emcee the event.