The Memphis Generosity Guide

I’ve got a brand-new bag, with a fresh wardrobe and evergreen ideas for expressing your generosity this season. While I’m delivering more joy to the world from the lists you’re sending me, don’t forget local nonprofits. A membership to the Memphis Zoo? A donation to St. Jude? Here are more splendid ideas good for all ages, which will last a lot more than 12 days. And may all your holidays be so magnanimous.

Tunes

Memphis music is always on my nice list. You can do your part by pitching in for Music Export Memphis, which opens doors for young musicians, helping them get started with touring and recording. Or Stax the deck with a contribution to the Soulsville Foundation, which is making a difference in music and education. For the classically minded, get subscriptions to the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Check out the Blues Foundation to keep that art form alive. And you can always get and give merch from your favorite bands along with buying their music. Santa says to keep it upbeat!

Livability

My elves spend a lot of time making toys, sure, but in the off-season, they help build houses for Habitat for Humanity (they can easily get into those tight spaces). Habitat does much more as well: helping with affordable mortgages, financial education, and home repairs. Plus, its ReStore is a cornucopia of home furnishings at easy prices. Other nonprofits that will make your giving heart sing are the Mid-South Food Bank, MIFA, the Dorothy Day House, and Homes for Hearts. Need more ideas? Check out LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org for a directory of places where you can make a difference.

Literacy / Journalism

As a careful list-checker and voracious reader, I love to give the gift of the written word. You can put worthy organizations on your own gift list, to give or to get. How about Literacy Mid-South or the ALLMemphis literacy organization? There’s always the Memphis Library Foundation and Friends of the Library. Santa is also a regular reader of news from MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, the Institute for Public Service Reporting, Chalkbeat Tennessee, and of course the Memphis Flyer and Memphis Magazine. Or find your own sources and spread the word!

Arts

Santa is a big supporter of the arts, and you can be too. Sure, you can always get something at a museum gift shop, but I recommend annual memberships at the singular organizations around town. My list is long, so get ready: the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Dixon Gallery & Gardens, National Civil Rights Museum, Ballet Memphis, Opera Memphis, Collage Dance Collective, New Ballet Ensemble, Theatre Memphis, Hattiloo Theatre, and Playhouse on the Square (which — see above my pretties — will be staging The Wizard of Oz in November and December). And so many more, so think about your favorites and you’d better watch out and you’d better not cry!

Nature / Nurture

Oh, the Humane-ity! Yes, that’s some Santa humor for you and he loves his reindeer and his pets (the gorgeous Chloe is pictured) and his green spaces with a passion. You can help with contributions to whatever tickles your fa-la-las, like the Humane Society, Woof River Animal Rescue, Streetdog Foundation, and many more. And for the great outdoors, who doesn’t love helping out Overton Park (and Bark), Shelby Farms, the Wolf River Conservancy, the Memphis River Parks Partnership, and — well, jingle my bells, there are a lot of places to go and enjoy holiday cheer outside. Where’s your favorite? Go! Fetch!