The 2025 Home-Grown Holiday Gift Guide

Sure, it's easy to order gifts online at Amazon or other big-box retailers, or pick up gift cards at just about any store in town. But why not give something that's unique and personal — and is available at some of our "homegrown" merchants. Here, we offer just a few suggestions.

Guji Gold Reserve by Cxffeeblack

A limited-run micro-lot from Ethiopia’s Ture Waji at Sooko Coffee, Guji Zone, Oromia. Notes of lime zest, cane sugar, and sunlight. $27 for 8 ounces. Also available in “brick” size (1000 grams) for $65.

Old Dominick 90.1 Proof Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

A proudly local whiskey bottled at “the perfect proof” (90.1, an homage to the 901 area code). $39.99.

Dinstuhl’s Chocolate Record

A collaboration with Memphis Record Pressing, this solid chocolate LP is, indeed, groovy. $14.95.

Rose from the Ashes

Paradox at Peco’s signature scent is available as a personal scent or as a room spray. Luxuriate in the aroma of antique furniture and roses without a hint of fustiness. Prices vary.

Rendezvous Gift Sets

The classic Memphis barbecue restaurant offers worldwide shipping for those yearning for a taste of here — anywhere. Prices vary.

Midtown Bramble Floral Bouquet Subscriptions

Give them fresh, locally grown florals all year long with a 12-month bouquet subscription. $360; other options available.

The Big Star Quintet x Slowdown Dry Goods T-shirt

Slowdown has been rising up of late, and this T-shirt is a must-have for any fan of the quintessential Memphis rock outfit Big Star. $40.

Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

For the Memphis music aficionado, this collection offers hours of previously unreleased material (140 of the 146 songs are out of the vault for the first time ever). The set includes an essay by legends Deanie Parker and Robert Gordon. $90.