The 2026 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

I have a great job. I get to check out gifts galore and see what’s going to all the people on the Nice List. And since you’re reading Memphis Magazine at the moment, the chances are good you’re not on that other list.

Naturally, I favor giving local, whether made or sourced or sold in the community. I don’t deliver by drones, so the Bluff City connection is paramount. And since Memphis Magazine is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, I’ve come up with a list (as I like to do) of 50-ish items that will deck your halls or jingle your bells or give joy to the world. Or all three.

And to prove my sincerity, I’m offering a particularly special deal to our readers (or anybody, really), where I’ll record a personalized video to someone who might like to hear a message from Saint Nick. (See the photo of Santa’s workshop below for details.)

So read on and check out my recommendations and look around the pages here for some splendid ideas.

You can’t go wrong with:

We love critters! And where better than the Memphis Zoo to pick some up? Mind you, these are cute little stuffed ones that the kiddos will adore, from spotted leopards to meerkats ( ABOVE ). Or get your claws into a Zoo T-shirt.

Everybody wears T-shirts. My elves especially like the ones from River City Records available through Grind City Designs.

A deck of cards from Wiseacre Brewing Company.

Snag a “12 Pack” season subscription at Playhouse on the Square.

A collector’s item: With the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death coming next year, you can be part of the tribute by securing a September 1977 copy of Memphis Magazine. He was on the cover and the story inside was “Elvis: End of an Era.” Get it by emailing kristin@memphismagazine.com or go to our online store.

Carolyn Pollan prints or notecard sets ( RIGHT ) are watercolor images of places from Memphis’ past. Cards are sold in sets of 10 at Gourmet to Go in Germantown and DCI Gallery in East Memphis.

One of the magazine’s favorite illustrators is Martha Kelly, and her work of fantastic linoleum-block prints of nature scenes and landscapes, stars, sky, Elmwood, and more can be found at martha-kelly-art.square.site.

Give some love to Lichterman Nature Center. It has its annual native plant sale, but offers native plants — even trees — throughout the year.

There’s lots of beautiful work in the Don Newman Photography Collection at Memphis Heritage. The high-quality prints of Memphis landmarks start at $34.

The Center for Southern Folklore takes care of business with Elvis and Blues samplers, grabbers with CDs, books, and photos.

Happy Pawlidays is how the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County puts it, and you can get T-bags and T-shirts with various designs in its section of Grind City Designs.

How about supporting the ol’ alma mater, right? All sorts of branded products are available from the University of Memphis, Rhodes College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Christian Brothers University, the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences, Southwest Tennessee Community College, Baptist Health Sciences University — my goodness, that’s not even half of them!

And now, let’s take a look at some books, because books are always in style and in season:

We recommend from our own ranks the delightful story Trey’s Company by Memphis Magazine managing editor Frank Murtaugh.

Come Again No More by David Wesley Williams is a novel about a journalist that was a finalist for the 2026 Tennessee Book Award in fiction.

Long-time journalist Otis Sanford has a memoir out titled Newsman: The Road from Route 2 Box 9. He’s a former managing editor at The Commercial Appeal and is professor emeritus in journalism and strategic media at the University of Memphis.

The most entertaining accounts of Memphis history are those by the legendary and mysterious Vance Lauderdale. His Ask Vance books are available at our own (virtual) store.

Novelist Melissa Anderson Sweazy has published a best-seller, The Sisters of Crimson House, a Southern Gothic supernatural suspense book set in Memphis ( ABOVE ).

Prolific novelist and poet Corey Mesler has two out this year: Memphis Movie Two: The Recrudescence of Eric Warberg, and Happy Happy. He and his wife, Cheryl, own Burke’s Book Store.

Mississippi Hippie: A Life in 49 Pieces by Willy Bearden is a terrific memoir by a great storyteller.

And coming out later this month is Helluva Ride — Red West: His Remarkable Life Before, During and After Elvis & the Memphis Mafia. The biography is based on interviews with West and his wife Pat West made with Jon W. Sparks (who, by coincidence, is Santa Sparks). For info, visit redwestbook.com.

× Expand This season, Santa is offering a personalized video from his toy shop (above). Contact him at santa@memphismagazine.com. ($40).

Museum memberships make fantastic gifts, and so do the goodies inside their gift shops:

An ERACISM T-shirt (and much more) from the National Civil Rights Museum.

The Satellite Record Shop has Stax and Soul music apparel and memorabilia.

The Metal Museum’s new building has a new, expanded gift shop with amazing original art, jewelry, and books.

Art and garden goodies are available at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens Café and Gift Shop.

And nearby is the Memphis Botanic Garden with not just garden items but housewares, home decor, and children’s items.

Make a visit to the Pink Palace, which is chockablock with educational toys, locally made crafts, and Memphis-themed souvenirs.

There is also the Memphis Art Museum (MAM), formerly the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, and it’s closed during its transition downtown with a planned opening date of December 6th. The best we can do is point out their new website, which coyly notes that the shop will be opening soon.

Also coming soon: gifts from the remarkable Baron Von Opperbean and The River of Time adventure.

Music, sweet, sweet music:

Santa’s own preference is for vinyl records, which he’s been collecting since the early Renaissance, and nowadays, Memphians have disc riches galore. Stax Does the Beatles was just released, and there’s a Rubber Soul box set. Or maybe someone you love would enjoy EPiC (Elvis Presley in Concert, the LP accompanying Baz Luhrman’s film); Time Bomb High School by Reigning Sound (Merge’s reissue of the 2002 classic); Ambient Light by Sean Murphy; Minutes or Millenia by Toby Vest; Stax Killer Bs with various artists; Undershirt by Fake; The Bobby Charles Story box set; and The Bebopper’s Guide to the Galaxy by Gary Topper & Symmetry.

And how about:

Liz Kogler’s Overton Park Conservancy notecards.

A BMW from Roadshow (not for Santa, though — I already have a maxed-out sleigh).

Debi Vincent silk scarves.

A nice bottle of Old Dominick 8-Year Reserve Bourbon.

The new Mednikow Diver’s Watch in stainless steel, with automatic self-winding movement, water resistant to 660 feet ($1,250).

Subscriptions (for yourself and others) to Memphis Magazine (obviously).

Chocolate in all shapes and sizes from Dinstuhl’s.

Guji Mane ( RIGHT ) from Cxffeeblack (Santa’s favorite, especially on Christmas Eve).

Bridgman Pottery (check out the oyster platter), but it's all very nice indeed.

Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies (endorsed by Santa).

Memphis-based Alma del Jaguar tequila. With egg nog?

Thanks to Lansky Bros. for letting Santa wear:

Deep teal twill jeans, $198.

Alfonso D’Este Italian hat, $140.

Gold Lamé jacket, $1,495.

The Zamore shirt with crafted shell buttons by Robert Graham, $598.