The 2024 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

Sometimes it can be a challenge to select the perfect gift for friends or family. It shouldn’t be that hard, though, with so many artisans and delightful shops here. So let our holiday gift guide, with its emphasis on made-in-Memphis items and locally owned stores, help you. And look, we’ve even brought along Santa Claus himself to make suggestions. If he doesn’t know how to choose a good present, who does?

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

Known for its staff’s proactive curation, Goner will always pique your interest with their displays or simply by playing the records they love. Good listening and good company explain why the shop is consistently named one of the nation’s best by Rolling Stone. And while Goner’s roots are in punk raucousness, they contain multitudes, as one look at their “Just In” listings reveals: jazz, country, international, avant garde, and Memphis music are all well represented. Come Black Friday’s Record Store Day, they’re sure to have all the limited-edition releases, plus their usual rare and collectible vinyl. Can’t decide? Gift cards are available.

2152 Young Avenue | 901-722-0095

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden

It was 40 years ago this month that Millett Vance and Gene Rossetti opened their now-iconic Midtown vintage store. Flashback is a world-class vault of kitsch, color, and collectibles — everything you could imagine, and much you couldn’t begin to. They call it a “vintage department store” for good reason. Clothes, hats, kitchen and glassware, posters and paintings, groovy mobiles, furniture, funhouse mirrors, and even a mounted swordfish. You’re bound to find something at Flashback for everyone on your gift list, no matter your budget. Rumor has it that Flashback is where Santa got that cool red-and-white hat.

2304 Central Avenue | 901-272-2304

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

Holiday mornings are made magical by small delights, and City & State is a wonderland of stocking-ready delights at any price point. From an array of jewelry made by local Memphians to cocktail supplies (including an impressive selection of non-alcoholic spirits!), from cozy slippers to high-performing and cheerful dishtowels — we challenge you to name someone on your gift list who won’t enjoy a little something brought home from this cozy shop adjacent to an excellent coffee shop. Christmas morning ought to come with at least one stuffed animal, for kids and kids at heart; we’re currently in love with a particular fuzzy blue bunny at City & State. Hint, hint.

2625 Broad Ave. | 901-249-2406

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

The wise Santa knows that when Mrs. Claus wishes to show her impeccable style at Fezziwig’s party, she won’t require drummers drumming or pipers piping (they’ll be performing at the party) or dancing lords, ladies, and maids (also partying), and not all that poultry (so many swans, geese, calling birds, French hens, turtle doves, and the lone partridge), and certainly not even five golden rings — not when all that will make Mrs. C. truly swoon is a single stunning talisman of perfection from Mednikow that will catch the light around the wassail bowl exactly right.

474 Perkins Extended | 901-767-2100

× Expand photograph by jon w. sparks

As one of the first ready-to-wear menswear stores in the country (founded in 1859), you know you can count on Oak Hall for a luxury shopping experience — now for men and women. Knowledgeable fashion experts are ready to guide you in all your gift-giving needs, whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of loafers or handbag to charm your giftee. That’s not to mention all the apparel, from formal to casual, plus the quickly returned alterations to your purchased apparel. Who doesn’t love a new addition to their wardrobe?

6150 Poplar Avenue | 901-761-3580

× Expand photograph by anna traverse

Independent bookstores are known for having a staff that can help you pick out a gift book for almost anyone. Just let them know what your giftee is interested in, and they’ll come up with a great suggestion or two. Now, Novel has taken it to the next level with a personal shopper who can help you find the perfect book while you sit at home eating Christmas cookies. Just fill out the form online and they’ll get right on it. Or wait for Santa to show up. Your call.

587 Perkins Ext. | 901-922-5526

× Expand photograph by jon w. sparks

Located in the South Main Arts district, Stock & Belle curates high-quality unique items for the chic and artsy in your life. From trendy clothing to made-in-Memphis art to industrial-style furniture, it’s like an artisanal department store, and we haven’t even started talking about the “gifty” items like handmade candles, Tennessee Tri-Star tea towels, Elvis ornaments, serving trays, and so much more. So stop by during a South Main Trolley Night, or for a cup of coffee from Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea Emporium, located in the store, and browse away.

387 S. Main Street | 901-734-2911

× Expand photograph by brody kuhar

This little shop in Cooper-Young (“PeCo” is shorthand for its location at Peabody and Cooper) has gifts for the person in your life who loves everything strange. From candles and perfumes based on Gothic novels, to antique jewelry, to gorgeously illustrated tarot cards and prints, Paradox has something that’s sure to please even the darkest of hearts.

248 S. Cooper Street | 901-249-7562

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

Walking through Palladio Antiques is half the fun of finding the perfect present. Whether it’s a nineteenth-century chest or a twenty-first-century vase, you can stuff the stockings of your friends with something that might even increase in value. Palladio has something for everyone. And a bonus, as owner Cynthia Ham says, “It will put you in a festive mood. It’s an enchanting experience. Everywhere you look, it’s beautiful and stimulating. Unlike the big box stores.”

2215 Central | 901-276-3808