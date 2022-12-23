Taking a Ride on the “Polar Express”

× Expand photograph courtesy jon w. sparks It's Santa himself, greeting children aboard the Polar Express.

Not so long ago, I wouldn’t have thought I had a snowball’s chance in the bad place of becoming a universally known jolly old icon. Of course I didn’t become the actual icon — Santa (or Nick or Kris or Father Christmas) is, after all, something like 1,700 years old. You’d think that would be enough to prove his bona fides, but no — longevity notwithstanding, his authenticity is still challenged by curious children as well as overthinking grownups.

photograph by jon w. sparks A restaurant server left this note for Santa Claus. It's a tall order, and may not fit under the tree.

And yet, Santa makes appearances every year, in malls, on Zoom calls, at holiday festivities, on trains (more about that in a moment), in commercials, and on screens big and small. Thanks to Coca-Cola and the artist Haddon Hubbard “Sunny” Sundblom, his visage has become set in popular culture, along with variations galore, from blue-suited royals to fashion-savvy hunks. And because Hollywood can’t help but tinker, there are Santas that are bumbling businessmen, bloody avengers, remorseless felons, and dimwitted clods. Oh, Billy Bob, you're a stinker.

Despite all that, there’s a need for Santa. Or I should say Santas. For proof, all you need to do is ask Stephen Arnold, a Memphian who is president of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.

Arnold is probably the best-known Santa in the region, a long-time member of the Mid-Southern Santa Society and astute observer of the Santa industry. He’s quoted in an article in The New York Times today (December 23, 2022) about how the demand for Santas is booming, particularly now that the pandemic has more or less passed.

The main delight, as any actor will tell you, is getting the audience to have a good time. And there are few things in life better than seeing eyes light up with wonder as I chat with each of the little ones.

photograph by jon w. sparks A collection of missives and cards at the Miami Central station, where the Polar Express leaves for the North Pole.

Parents, after all, don’t want their little ones to miss the excitement of meeting the legendary elf, so demand for Santas is resurgent. Stores want them to boost commerce, companies want them for corporate parties, and people want them to show up at family celebrations.

While I’ve done appearances at homes and breweries and on videos, plus a few movies and commercials, my particular niche for several years has been performing on the Polar Express Train Ride. It’s a one-hour live version of the movie that we like to call Broadway on a Train. The company Rail Events got the Polar Express rights from Warner Bros., and licenses performances to rail organizations around the world. But it also produces its own large-scale productions that run for weeks in major cities around the country. I’ve performed in New Orleans and am now in Miami, doing five shows a day through the end of December.

For an actor, it’s a splendid adventure. There’s a superb crew running the show along with several cast members who play various characters from the movie. Many of them sing and dance and serve hot chocolate. We all have scripted lines, but mostly we are interacting with the passengers. Santa goes through each of the rail cars handing out silver bells to the youngsters, bantering with grownups, and keeping the proceedings jolly.

I haven’t been home for the holidays in a few years, but this experience rings all the bells. I hope these days will be packed full of love, family, and good health for all of you.

Merry Christmas!