Stacey Abrams — 2023 Freedom Award Recipient

× Expand photograph courtesy national civil rights museum

Since 1991 the Freedom Award has served as a symbol of the ongoing struggle for rights both in America and worldwide. With this annual event, the National Civil Rights Museum has honored world dignitaries, past presidents, media luminaries, athletic legends, and more. The award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions in civil rights and who have laid the foundation for present and future leaders in the battle for human rights.

In 1991, the first recipients of the Freedom Awards were genuine American icons who dedicated their lives to the causes of human and civil rights: James Farmer, Coretta Scott King, and Rosa Parks. Since then, the awards have recognized the life-changing work of such inspirations as Jimmy Carter, Colin Powell, Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, and the Dalai Lama.

This year’s recipients, who will be honored October 19th at The Orpheum, are civil rights activist, political leader, and author Stacey Abrams; Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; and Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King Jr. Centennial Professor of History at Stanford University.

Stacey Abrams is a voting rights advocate, a bestselling author of fiction and nonfiction, an entrepreneur, and a political trailblazer. She’s launched organizations including Fair Fight Action, Fair Count, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project. She served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, including as minority leader from 2011 to 2017. Her efforts have expanded voter participation in Georgia and elsewhere, and she has been a candidate for Georgia governor twice. Last month, Memphis Magazine spoke with her about her vision, her experience, and her motivation.

NOTE: The interview has been edited for length.

Memphis Magazine: Congratulations on the Freedom Award.

Stacey Abrams: It is an extraordinary honor and people say I’m very humbled. I truly mean it. I’ve been placed in exceptional company.

Much of your work has been in the areas of registering and turning out voters. Voter registration and voter turnout are enormously complex and have many layers, historical significances, and so on. But is there one piece of advice that you would give to Memphians to help improve voter participation in a relatively short order?

People vote because they see a connection to the act of casting a ballot and the change in their lives. And for communities that are satisfied with their lives, they often see voting as a way to improve their status. For those who have faced economic or other forms of marginalization or disadvantage, they are often disconnected from the act of voting because they have not seen in their lifetime a meaningful change. And there’s a cost to voting for a very significant portion of the community. It’s time that you have to take, but it’s also a psychic toll. It hurts to hope, and voting is an act of hope.

“Optimism means that you have to believe in the better angels. Pessimism means you believe that the demons are winning. But determination means that you believe that things have to be done regardless of other people’s behavior. That’s where I enter.” — Stacey Abrams

The other piece is that people don’t often know whose job it is and whose fault it is. And so one of the most effective ways to increase voter turnout is to tell people whose job it is to make their lives better. We spend billions of dollars as a country explaining what the presidency is. We spend pennies by comparison explaining local government.

And you have to do it outside of an election year, because when it’s an election year, people only hear, ‘Give me your vote,’ meaning ‘Help me out. You haven’t seen me for four years, but help me now.’ If you do it in between elections, people start to understand because they’ve got space to both understand and to observe. And so that’s a very long way of getting to the fact that the best way to improve voter participation is to talk to people about voting when there isn’t an election.

photograph by brian groppe The sculpture, Movement to Overcome, greets visitors to the National Civil Rights Museum.

You are someone who has done work in so many different spaces. I wonder about your drive. I imagine that must be grounded in some sense of forward momentum or what we would call optimism. And I wonder, given all of the challenges that you have faced, and that we face as a country, that we face here in the South, how do you maintain optimism, if you do?

I do not subscribe to optimism or pessimism as a personal approach. I believe in determination.

Optimism means that you have to believe in the better angels. Pessimism means you believe that the demons are winning. But determination means that you believe that things have to be done regardless of other people’s behavior. That’s where I enter. I can’t control anyone except myself, and I can only invest my efforts. As long as my efforts are being invested, and I am, each day, doing the most I can for the greatest good, then I’m doing my part. This is not to say that there aren’t moments of disappointment and moments of excitement, but they’re not [what] drives me.

You’re an advocate for community, a politician, and a storyteller. I wonder if you could say a bit about the through line between your work as a storyteller, as a novelist, and your work in politics and organizing.

I would expand the aperture a bit and add in my work as an entrepreneur. Because whether you’re writing, running for office, or organizing, if you’re a policy maker, or if you are building a business, it’s all about: What’s the vision for what is next? And that’s what a story is. Story is painting a vision, explaining why people should care and telling them what the consequences of that vision can be.

And so as a storyteller, I use fiction and nonfiction to craft a vision and to craft a narrative that says, this is where we are and this is where we should be. If you travel along the pages with me, you’ll get to that outcome. If I am pitching a business idea and asking for investors, I’m telling them that here’s the story of your money. Here’s what your money will do, and here’s what it will yield, and here’s what will come. If I’m talking to a voter, here is what your vote will invest in.

And so to your underlying question, it’s all the same thing. It’s just a different medium for telling the story of what should be.

You are a role model for women and girls, and I wonder whether you think about yourself as a woman leader per se. Are there hopes or frustrations that you think about on a regular basis having to do with being not just a powerful human being, but a powerful woman?

I enter spaces as a woman, as a Black woman, as a Black person, as a Southerner, and I carry all of those pieces with me. No matter who or where I am, I cannot control how people process what they understand when they see me.

What I can control is how I present myself. As a Black woman, I have a very specific set of understandings. As a black person, there are things I understand and know and experiences I have that are different. And so across those indelible traits that I have are these truths that come with it. I don’t shy away from them because they inform how I understand the world, how I engage, and how I think.

When it comes to leadership, people learn from what they see.

I’m sure that you’ve been following the incredible breakdown that we have seen Tennessee State House. If you were serving in Tennessee, as someone who’s spent time in state politics, what steps would you take to let people hear each other?

As someone who served in the role of Minority Leader [in the Georgia General Assembly] with a very strong Speaker, my job was to negotiate the voice, negotiate access to a voice. What I learned from Speaker [David] Ralston was that having the power to silence means that your real power is shown when you don’t use it. My job was to work with someone who had the absolute authority to deny access, and he refused to use it for that purpose. That’s the mark of true leadership: not what you do for those who share your power, but what you do for those who do not have your power. I find it very troubling that we have entered a time when silencing others is seen as not only legitimate, but is lauded.

This is a narrative that goes beyond the State House; it is a national dynamic. Lifting your voice should not mean silencing access for others.

Lastly, what’s bringing you joy lately?

My 17-year-old niece and my parents are living with me. And I’m watching her navigate this last year of high school. She came home from school the other day having aced an exam, but she also did something interesting in the class that she was just so happy about. That moment of discovery, of your own capacity. People may say you’re smart or may say you’re good at something, but those moments where you know it for yourself — watching her have those experiences is just one of the most fun things I’ve ever gotten to do in my life.

Editor’s Note: Read our interview with Kerry Kennedy here.