Something Borrowed, Something Blues

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY KAREN PULFER FOCHT

A remarkable thing happened at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival, which, according to its organizers, featured the most local artists in the event’s history. Rapper Al Kapone opened the proceedings for the massive crowd pressed around the Bud Light Stage, even as stalwart guitarist Earl “The Pearl” Banks held court at the Coca-Cola Blues Tent. They represented two poles, old and new, of the sounds that put Memphis on the map. And yet, for a few minutes that evening, the two poles converged.

album cover photograph by A. DARRYL JACKSON Cover for Blues Rap Music by Al Kapone, aka Al Kapeezy.

Kapone rapped rhymes like “Never know when someone’s plotting, gotta get ’em off of me ... My advice: stay out the way, live to see another day,” until the instrumental break, at which point the rapper called on an associate from his earliest days in the underground hip hop scene of the ’90s, who in turn stepped up to ... play a scorching blues guitar solo? There was a time when such a thing would have been unthinkable at a rap concert. Moreover, thousands of devoted hip hop fans cheered and swayed to the blistering fret work. If the 85-year-old Banks heard what was going down across the way, he must have smiled. Thanks to Kapone’s vision, rap and the blues had merged.

It’s indicative of the recent sea change in the blues, whose origins go back to the nineteenth century, and much of whose evolution and growth has happened in and around Memphis. For all that weighted history, the blues continues to appeal to artists across generations and styles. Case in point: the fascinating new forms it’s taking thanks to the visionary local artists, including three recent Grammy winners, who refuse to let the blues be mothballed or put behind glass.

× Expand photograph by dan wireman Earl “The Pearl” Banks performs at the Beale Street Music Festival.

Blues Rap Music

One reason the festival rap crowd went wild for a heavy blues solo was the player Al Kapone brought on stage. Memphis native Eric Gales first rose to prominence after his 1991 debut on Elektra Records, and soon after the readers of Guitar World magazine named him that year’s best new talent. Within a few years, he was performing with Santana, and yet few of those fans realized that their new favorite shredder had also made a mark in a very different Memphis scene.

“In the ’90s,” Kapone recalls today, “people in the blues world had no idea that Eric rapped on a lot of Three 6 Mafia mix tapes. He went by the name of Lil E. And he had a cool personality and identity, and he really had a name. So I knew him from then. The underground Memphis rap world, the mixtape world, had no idea he was a guitar player, and people in the blues guitar world had no idea he was a rapper!”

photograph by dan wireman Earl “The Pearl” Banks plays his vintage Fender Stratocaster.

When Gales threw in his lot with the blues world, he may not have guessed that he’d be getting a call from his old friend Kapone some 30 years later. But such was the culmination of Kapone mulling over Black music history and having an epiphany of sorts.

“Being a rapper from Memphis,” Kapone says, “I realized no one from the rap community has embraced something that’s so uniquely Memphis as the blues. When it hit me, I was like, ‘This can’t be!’ It just hit me, I’ve got to really, fully embrace it and represent the blues. And I wanted to do that in the Memphis rap style. Because the Memphis rap sound is unique in itself. So I figured if I could marry the two, I’d be coming up with something that’s doubly unique.”

photograph by jenny max Al Kapone, a champion of local hip hop for 30 years, is now forging a hybrid of rap and blues.

Resonating with History

Part of Kapone’s epiphany was realizing how old blues songs brought Black history to life. “I listen to a lot of the older blues records,” he says, “and when I listen to the words, I’m like, ‘Lyrically, this is just as raw as hip hop!’ The lyrics are as raw as the street. They talk about gambling, somebody getting their gun, somebody messing with their whatever [laughs]. You can get a glimpse of street life way back then, listening to those songs. I feel their era connecting with our era, with the same kinds of stories.”

It’s something Judith Black, executive director of the Blues Foundation, has also mulled over. After a childhood steeped in old blues records thanks to her father, a collector and independent scholar, such emerging connections make perfect sense to Black.

“I think there’s a new appreciation for the history that comes with the blues,” she says. “In this time of racial reckoning, the blues puts that history in perspective. It was the soundtrack of the civil rights movement, the soundtrack of our lives as we’ve moved from the late 1800s all the way up to now. I’ve looked at the lyrics of artists from, say, the early 1900s, and some of us talk about young hip hop artists and their lyrics nowadays, but once you listen to those early lyrics, they make most rap lyrics look like nursery rhymes!”

She sees other signs of melding hip hop with the older genre, beyond Kapone. “A new duo called Memphissippi Sounds performed at the Blues Music Awards,” Black recalls, “and they don’t necessarily look like your typical blues artists. They look like hip hop artists. And their sound is kind of a combination of hip hop and soul and blues. More blues than anything — they’re definitely blues. And I think artists like them are starting to attract a younger crowd, listeners who would not typically choose to listen to blues. So it’s emerging.”

× Expand photograph BY ARNIE GOODMAN Bobby Rush, a consummate showman since the mid-1950s, has been awarded two Grammys, multiple Blues Music Awards, and an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Rhodes College.

The Old Guard: Always Evolving

Judith Black is not suggesting that reinventing the blues is new. The form is always emerging. And nothing makes it clearer than checking on the old guard, who have been playing the blues for decades. For them, keeping the blues alive has always been about evolving.

Bobby Rush is Exhibit A on this topic. Winning a Grammy for his 2016 album Porcupine Meat only underscored how the singer/songwriter has evolved over half a century. In the ’90s, he was recording with synthesizers, but his 2020 album, Rawer Than Raw (another Grammy winner) features only Rush accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica, his foot stomping the beat. Meanwhile, his latest single is a funk-fueled version of “America the Beautiful.” As a living exemplar of the blues’ staying power, Rush is hard to pin down.

Kapone has witnessed the elder artist personally in recent years. “Going on tour with Bobby Rush,” says Kapone, “I was privy to a lot of stories from people that were actually there, around the [Chess Records] scene at the time. I really felt the connection. And it all primed me to say, ‘Man, I’ve got to do this.’ It was almost like it was a duty.”

photograph BY ABRAHAM ROWE After drumming behind his grandfather, R.L. Burnside, for years, Cedric Burnside has forged his own approach to the guitar and blues songwriting. His album, I Be Trying, won a Grammy earlier this year.

Another Grammy winner who felt a similar cross-generational calling comes straight from the cradle of the North Mississippi Hill Country blues world. In fact, Cedric Burnside is considered a guardian of that tradition, having been named a National Heritage Fellow for the region by the National Endowment for the Arts. Such recognition is entirely appropriate, given that Burnside cut his teeth drumming for his grandfather, the renowned R.L. Burnside.

And R.L.’s grandson is not alone: Since the elder Burnside’s death in 2005, many who played with him have kept the Hill Country’s distinctive droning approach to the blues moving forward: Kenny Brown, Robert Kimbrough Sr., Kent Burnside, Duwayne Burnside, and Garry Burnside, not to mention Shardé Thomas and R.L. Boyce, who both started out in the great Othar Turner’s fife and drum corps, another tradition of the area. But it’s the tradition of innovation, thus far embodied more in rock/blues genre-benders like the North Mississippi Allstars and Alvin Youngblood Hart, that Cedric Burnside really represents.

One key to his recent Grammy win, for the album I Be Trying, may be its reimagining of the blues form. The album’s sparse sound is in keeping with the “traditional blues” category, and yet along the way, Burnside incorporates many subtle influences, from soul, folk-gospel, and even African music. As producer Boo Mitchell says, “It’s nostalgic and futuristic at the same time. It captures all the spookiness of the old deep blues, and it still sounds current. Some of those tracks could be in a Wu-Tang sample.”

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JUSTIN HARDIMAN Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, only 23, took advantage of educational programs at the Delta Blues Muse- um in Clarksdale while still a teen. Now he’s created his own revved- up, Grammy-winning approach to the blues.

Too Young to Remember, Old Enough to Know

If Cedric Burnside, now 43, seems to have reinvented the blues based on years of playing with his elders, followed by a lifetime of painstaking craftsmanship in search of something different, others are doing the same simply by virtue of their youth. Clarksdale’s Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is the perfect example, and the twin Grammys won by Ingram and Burnside this year show just how the genre’s evolution cuts across generational barriers.

Twenty years younger than Burnside, Ingram has brought a new energy to the blues of the Mississippi Delta by virtue of having grown up with all the world’s music at his fingertips, even as he matured into a diehard devotee of the blues. “When I was growing up, my mom played everything, from ’60s soul to Bon Jovi to Patti LaBelle,” he says. “I was always hearing different styles of music. And pretty much all of that inspired me to infuse that into the blues, and make my own little genre, for lack of a better term.”

At the time, simply embracing the blues felt like a radical act. “When I went to school, other young kids were more into rap and everything like that,” says Ingram. “The blues was almost taboo. But now, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen more kids in my generation gravitating towards it.” Ingram himself led the charge, diving wholeheartedly into educational programs sponsored by the Delta Blues Museum in his hometown.

“My instructors were actual bluesmen, Bill ‘Howl-n-Madd’ Perry and Richard ‘Daddy Rich’ Crisman. They were my teachers and my mentors of the blues, from the time when I played bass through when I got into guitar. And when they found out I had a little voice, they even pushed me to sing. There were even times when we would do readings. It was a full-on educational class, for sure. And it still goes on today.”

It’s an outcome that historians and supporters of the blues, such as those behind the Delta Blues Museum, can only dream of — until their efforts actually culminate in a phenomenal artist like Kingfish Ingram. And much of that can be put down to Ingram’s unique personality, his uncanny feel for the traditions that came before. “I’m too young to remember,” he sings on one track, “but I’m old enough to know.”

While the overall sound of 662 (name-checking north Mississippi’s area code) has an up-tempo drive and bounce that ranges from the hard rock power chords of “Not Gonna Lie” to the mellow soul stylings of “Another Life Goes By,” or even alternative balladry like “Rock & Roll,” his voice grounds it all with a weathered worldliness. And somehow that voice comes through his guitar as well. As Boo Mitchell says, “He’s literally one of the most talented and prolific guitar players of our time. He plays with the feel of an 80-year-old man. How can you have that much soul? You’re only 20-something! Kingfish is incredible. His voice, too.”

Not all blues fans feel that way. The blues genre in particular has long been plagued with fans who love only that which does not evolve: the purists.

“It’s been something I struggled with, because trying to get accepted by the purists has always been something I wracked my head over,” reflects Ingram. “In some ways, I’m just getting over it. But I look at it like this: One of the ways I’ve gotten young people into the blues is by mixing other genres into it.”

But here’s where the tricky part comes in, he says. “You don’t want to mix too much, to where it becomes something else. But as far as keeping it pure, I think the more you hear the blues, or things that are blues-inspired, it’ll always be pure. When Albert King did his funkiness, you could hear the blues in his funkiness. For me, it’s all pure. Whatever comes from the heart is pure.”