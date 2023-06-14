Silver Sensations

The Memphis Redbirds have provided a quarter-century of memories and moments for Mid-South baseball fans. As the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate plays its 25th season, here’s a look back at a moment (or two) from every summer. (Note: The Redbirds did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.)

1998 — On April 16th, Vince Coleman stepped into the batter’s box at Tim McCarver Stadium, the first Redbird to bat in the franchise’s first home game. A player who led the National League in stolen bases six times as a St. Louis Cardinal drew a walk, stole second base (of course), and scored the game’s only run in a 1-0 Memphis win over Colorado Springs. Coleman had sprinted into retirement by June, but the arrival of J.D. Drew (the fifth pick in June’s draft) packed the old Fairgrounds ballpark.

photograph courtesy memphis redbirds Stubby Clapp won a Pacific Coast League championship with Memphis as a player in 2000, then two more (2017 and 2018) as a manager.

1999 — A 26-year-old second baseman with a delightful name, Stubby Clapp, took the field before each home game with a backflip. The performative tribute to Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith fit perfectly in Cardinals country. As did a 20-year-old flame-throwing lefty named Rick Ankiel, the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year.

2000 — Clapp helped spark the inaugural season at AutoZone Park and the Redbirds reached the Pacific Coast League playoffs with a record of 83-61. On September 15th, in Game 4 of the finals, a 20-year-old slugger by the name of Albert Pujols sliced a 13th-inning home run just inside the rightfield foul pole to win the franchise’s first PCL title.

2001 — For a franchise long connected to Anheuser-Busch, pitcher Bud Smith arrived with the perfect name. Smith went 8-5 for Memphis with a 2.75 ERA before earning his promotion to the parent club. On September 3rd in San Diego (in just his 11th big-league start), Smith tossed a no-hitter. No Cardinal has thrown one since.

2002 — First-baseman Ivan Cruz slammed 35 home runs to lead all of minor-league baseball. Alas, Cruz only hit two dingers in the big leagues (in 41 games).

2003 — Bo Hart played well enough in his first season with Memphis to earn a June promotion. And what he did upon his arrival with St. Louis shattered records: 28 hits in his first 15 major-league games. Hart played a grand total of 88 games in The Show, but for more than two weeks, he hit a baseball like he knew something the rest of the world didn’t.

2004 — Slugger Kevin Witt set a franchise record for home runs in a season (36) that still stands. And a young battery — pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina — started their first eight games together. The tandem set a major-league record of 328 starts before Molina retired in 2022.

2005 — Hitting a grand slam is a rarity, and often the highlight of a player’s season. In an otherwise mediocre campaign for the Redbirds, John Rodriguez hit four grand slams in less than four weeks.

2006 — Anthony Reyes pitched well enough for Memphis (6-1, 2.57 ERA) to earn a midseason promotion to St. Louis. He pitched well enough in Game 1 of the World Series against Detroit (8 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs) to help the Cardinals win their 10th championship.

2007 — We’ll call it the Rick Ankiel Renaissance. Eight years after starring as a pitcher for the Redbirds, Ankiel returned as an outfielder and led the club with 32 home runs and 89 RBIs in 102 games. Shohei Ohtani, Ankiel was not. Unforgettable, he remains.

2008 — On June 5th in Washington, D.C., Mark Worrell (a relief pitcher, mind you) homered in his first big-league at-bat. Remarkably, he was the fifth Redbird to earn a promotion to St. Louis and go deep in his first at-bat. (In 2000, Keith McDonald became only the second player in major-league history to homer in his first two at-bats.) Two more former Redbirds have done it since Worrell.

2009 — Led by the likes of David Freese, Allen Craig, and Jon Jay, the Redbirds swept all six of their playoff games to win the club’s second PCL championship. Freese, Craig, and Jay played big roles in helping St. Louis win the World Series two years later.

2010 — The Redbirds returned to the PCL finals, but lost the series in three straight (all at AutoZone Park) to the Tacoma Rainiers. Lance Lynn won 13 games and led the PCL with 141 strikeouts.

2011 — Nick Stavinoha set a Redbirds record with 109 RBIs. He remains the franchise’s career leader in games played (479), hits (531), and home runs (74).

2012 — Shelby Miller starred for a dreadful Redbirds team (57-87), winning 11 games and establishing a single-season record for the franchise with 160 strikeouts.

2013 — Few Memphis teams have been packed with as many prospects: outfielder Oscar Taveras, second-baseman Kolten Wong, pitchers Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha. Wacha made the PCL All-Star team then helped the Cardinals to the World Series, earning MVP honors in the National League Championship Series.

2014 — Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, and Stephen Piscotty manned the Redbirds’ outfield on their way to each becoming regulars in St. Louis. Tim Cooney set a single-season record for wins by a pitcher (14) that stands to this day.

2015 — Mike Shildt took over as manager and guided the Redbirds to a 73-71 record. Four years later in St. Louis, Shildt became the first former Memphis skipper to earn National League Manager of the Year honors.

2016 — The Redbirds struggled (65-77) but featured the top-ranked prospect in the PCL according to Baseball America. Only 21 years old, Alex Reyes struck out 93 hitters in just 65 innings pitched.

In his third season with Memphis, Matthew Liberatore is among the highest ranked pitching prospects in baseball.

2017 — Clapp returned to the Redbirds as manager and led the club to an astounding record of 91-50 (the most wins by a professional team in Memphis since 1948). The Redbirds went 13-0 in extra innings, beat El Paso for the franchise’s third PCL crown, and Clapp was named Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America.

2018 — Dakota Hudson (13-3) earned PCL Pitcher of the Year honors and the Redbirds beat Fresno to win the franchise’s second straight PCL championship. They beat Durham, 14-4, to earn the team’s first Triple-A National Championship.

2019 — Randy Arozarena (.358 batting average) and Adolis Garcia (32 homers, 96 RBIs) starred for a team that fell 21 games below .500 and then nearly made the playoffs with a 30-9 stretch.

2021 — Nolan Gorman hit 14 homers and Juan Yepez slammed 22 (in 92 games) on his way to the Cardinals’ Minor League Player of the Year award. The Redbirds also featured the top-ranked pitching prospect (Matthew Liberatore) in the Cardinals’ system.

2022 — Alec Burleson hit .331 and became the first Redbird to win a league batting title. Pitcher Tommy Parsons tied for the International League lead in wins with 12.

2023 — Outfielder Jordan Walker — the Cardinals’ highest-ranked prospect in nearly a decade — joined the club in late April and hit a home run in his second game for Memphis. Along with shortstop Masyn Winn, Walker gives the Redbirds two of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball.