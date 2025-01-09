Saying, “I Do.”

Years ago, when I got married, we went with a traditional wedding — a simple ceremony, attended by a small gathering of family and friends, in a small church in Germantown. Both of us were still in graduate school, so we couldn’t afford anything lavish — no fancy gowns or tuxedos. My bride wore a lovely ivory ensemble, while photographs exist showing me squeezed into a three-piece suit — of brown corduroy, no less, complete with striped bow tie.
Oh, did I mention this was the 1970s?
Times have changed, as have fashion styles and wedding venues. Churches are still popular sites, of course, but Memphians have chosen parks, grand homes, public spaces, beaches, and elsewhere as the best places to say “I do” and to celebrate afterwards. On these pages, we present some notable recent weddings. Best of luck to the bride and groom as they begin their new lives together. — Michael Finger
Mary Oglesby and Geoff Smith
Loflin Yard / November 10, 2024
Photograph by Jamie Harmon
Lisa Bertagna and Logan Hanna
The Dixon Gallery and Gardens / Amurica Photo Booth / December 7, 2024
Photographs by Jamie Harmon
Nel Davis and Victoria Rourke
Woodruff-Fontaine House / May 13, 2022
Photograph by Jamie Harmon
Ezra Wheeler and Sarah Camp-Wheeler
Central Station / October 26, 2024
Photograph by Carrie Pinkley
Marcella Simien and Dustin Reynolds
Negril, Jamaica / April 4, 2024
Photograph by Andre G. Young
Memphis Wedding Venues
409 South Main Events
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 330 guests, 220 seated. 901-300-7942; events@409southmain.com. 409 S. Main St. 409southmain.com
The Atrium at Overton Square
Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave. theatriummemphis.com
The Avenue Downtown
Corporate events. Room for up to 150 guests. 901-488-8730; info@avenuedowntown.com. 10 N. Second St. avenuedowntown.com
Bing on Broad
Corporate events and meetings. Room for up to 100 guests. 901-407-2214; info@bingonbroad.com. 2531 Broad Ave. bingonbroad.com
Cadre Building
Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., Space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave. cadrebuilding.com
The Columns
Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St. resourceentertainment.com
Esplanade
Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave. esplanadememphis.com
FedEx Event Center
Corporate events. From 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N. shelbyfarmspark.org
Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel
Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel). memphis.edu/conferences
The Great Hall & Conference Center
Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 sq. ft. available. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd. thegreathallevents.com
The Kent
Meetings, events, and conferences. Up to 27,000 sq. ft. available. 934 standing guests, 600 seated, plus outdoor patio area. 901-569-6611; toni@thekentmemphis.com. 61 Keel Ave. thekentmemphis.com
La Place Ballroom
Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 sq. ft. available. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave. laplaceballroom.com
The Meeting Center of Collierville
Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Lane East #1. tmccollierville.com
Minglewood Hall
Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 sq. ft. available. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058, ext. 1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave. minglewoodhall.com
New Daisy
Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St. newdaisy.com
No. 2 Vance
Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor space for up to 75 seated guests, 100 total. 901-237-2786; no2vance@gmail.com. 325 Wagner St. no2vance.com
Premiere Palace Ballroom
Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave. premierepalace.com
Propcellar
Corporate events. Versatile warehouse space for up to 100 guests. 901-654-6737; hello@propcellar.com. 2585 Summer Ave.
Reign Event Venue
Meetings and large corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 250 guests. 901-748-5148; info@reigneventsmemphis.com. 3243 Players Club Circle.
Rumba Room
Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St. memphisrumba.com
Stop 345
Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 total sq. ft. for up to 750 guests. 901-725-5625; info@stop345.com. 345 Madison Ave. stop345.com
Tower Center
Conferences, meetings, and events. Up to 10,000 available sq. ft., 6-600 guests. 901-767-8776. 5100 Poplar Ave. #3300. towercentermemphis.com
Woodland Hills Event Center
Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova. woodlandhillseventcenter.com
Woodruff-Fontaine House
Weddings and special and corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave. woodruff-fontaine.org