Saying, “I Do.”

Years ago, when I got married, we went with a traditional wedding — a simple ceremony, attended by a small gathering of family and friends, in a small church in Germantown. Both of us were still in graduate school, so we couldn’t afford anything lavish — no fancy gowns or tuxedos. My bride wore a lovely ivory ensemble, while photographs exist showing me squeezed into a three-piece suit — of brown corduroy, no less, complete with striped bow tie.

Oh, did I mention this was the 1970s?

Times have changed, as have fashion styles and wedding venues. Churches are still popular sites, of course, but Memphians have chosen parks, grand homes, public spaces, beaches, and elsewhere as the best places to say “I do” and to celebrate afterwards. On these pages, we present some notable recent weddings. Best of luck to the bride and groom as they begin their new lives together. — Michael Finger

Mary Oglesby and Geoff Smith

Loflin Yard / November 10, 2024

Photograph by Jamie Harmon

Lisa Bertagna and Logan Hanna

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens / Amurica Photo Booth / December 7, 2024

Photographs by Jamie Harmon

Nel Davis and Victoria Rourke

Woodruff-Fontaine House / May 13, 2022

Photograph by Jamie Harmon

Ezra Wheeler and Sarah Camp-Wheeler

Central Station / October 26, 2024

Photograph by Carrie Pinkley

Marcella Simien and Dustin Reynolds

Negril, Jamaica / April 4, 2024

Photograph by Andre G. Young

Memphis Wedding Venues

409 South Main Events

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 330 guests, 220 seated. 901-300-7942; events@409southmain.com. 409 S. Main St. 409southmain.com

The Atrium at Overton Square

Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave. theatriummemphis.com

The Avenue Downtown

Corporate events. Room for up to 150 guests. 901-488-8730; info@avenuedowntown.com. 10 N. Second St. avenuedowntown.com

Bing on Broad

Corporate events and meetings. Room for up to 100 guests. 901-407-2214; info@bingonbroad.com. 2531 Broad Ave. bingonbroad.com

Cadre Building

Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., Space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave. cadrebuilding.com

The Columns

Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St. resourceentertainment.com

Esplanade

Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave. esplanadememphis.com

FedEx Event Center

Corporate events. From 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N. shelbyfarmspark.org

Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel

Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel). memphis.edu/conferences

The Great Hall & Conference Center

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 sq. ft. available. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd. thegreathallevents.com

The Kent

Meetings, events, and conferences. Up to 27,000 sq. ft. available. 934 standing guests, 600 seated, plus outdoor patio area. 901-569-6611; toni@thekentmemphis.com. 61 Keel Ave. thekentmemphis.com

La Place Ballroom

Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 sq. ft. available. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave. laplaceballroom.com

The Meeting Center of Collierville

Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Lane East #1. tmccollierville.com

Minglewood Hall

Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 sq. ft. available. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058, ext. 1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave. minglewoodhall.com

New Daisy

Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St. newdaisy.com

No. 2 Vance

Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor space for up to 75 seated guests, 100 total. 901-237-2786; no2vance@gmail.com. 325 Wagner St. no2vance.com

Premiere Palace Ballroom

Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave. premierepalace.com

Propcellar

Corporate events. Versatile warehouse space for up to 100 guests. 901-654-6737; hello@propcellar.com. 2585 Summer Ave.

propcellar.com

Reign Event Venue

Meetings and large corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 250 guests. 901-748-5148; info@reigneventsmemphis.com. 3243 Players Club Circle.

Rumba Room

Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St. memphisrumba.com

Stop 345

Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 total sq. ft. for up to 750 guests. 901-725-5625; info@stop345.com. 345 Madison Ave. stop345.com

Tower Center

Conferences, meetings, and events. Up to 10,000 available sq. ft., 6-600 guests. 901-767-8776. 5100 Poplar Ave. #3300. towercentermemphis.com

Woodland Hills Event Center

Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova. woodlandhillseventcenter.com

Woodruff-Fontaine House

Weddings and special and corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave. woodruff-fontaine.org