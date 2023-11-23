Sandy Kozik — Actor, Drag Performer, Dog-Lover

Editor’s note: Publications are rife with lists of people who have notched impressive achievements before reaching certain milestone ages. If you miss out on 20 Under 30, you can hold out hope for 40 Under 40. After 40, though, sorry: You’re on your own. And we don’t think you should be. So, this month, we’re spotlighting local notables who are making inspiring contributions to our community — and who happen to be over the age of 70. Because precociousness is great, but so is perspective.

× Expand photograph by jamie harmon

Sandy Kozik has about 25 wigs strewn about his home, and he’s just ordered another one the morning he speaks with Memphis Magazine. “I need another wig like I need a hole in the head,” he says, “but when you put a wig on your head, it changes everything. It just does.”

Born and raised in Memphis, Kozik has worn a few wigs in his day. He’s worked in retail, at FedEx, and with the Red Balloon Players, a children’s theater troupe. Theater — especially children’s theater — was and is his passion. Ever since he was little, putting on fashion shows with the neighborhood kids, boys and girls alike, he’s had a flair for the dramatic. His grandparents were in vaudeville, he adds.

On a whim, in 1977, he applied to clown college, and the same day that Elvis died, he was accepted. “I lasted about two weeks,” he says. “I realized I didn’t completely know what I wanted to do. I came running back to Memphis, but it did teach me that what I wanted was a house, a yard, and a dog. Those were more important, and it’s funny that through my life, having a house, a yard, and a dog has become a nice thing to be grateful for. That’s where I am now. My husband [George Howell] and I have a wonderful ranch house.”

And they have their dog — well, two dogs, pug Onslow and Boston terrier Jolene, and a cat, Eunice. “I’ve stood out there [in the yard] and cried sometimes in the morning watching the three of them interact, and then a hummingbird flies by, and I feel like I’m in a Disney cartoon,” Kozik says.

No matter what, though, Memphis has always been home for Kozik. Despite dropping out of clown college, he did clown for the Clyde Beatty Cole Bros. Circus for almost 10 years, but he says, “by the 10th season it got harder and harder to leave home.”

“I was a real pretty clown. I didn’t juggle too well, and tumbling and all that stuff — sheesh, I just wanted to look pretty. Drag is about creating a fantasy character. And that’s what children’s theater and clowning are. It’s fun and there’s makeup and costuming and outrageous. It’s an exaggeration of life.” — Sandy Kozik

Once back in Memphis for good, he worked at FedEx and with the old Memphis Arts Council, and then he started working with the Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, a program he still collaborates with through Delta Arts in West Memphis, Arkansas, though he’s now retired. “We teach teachers how to use the arts in the classroom,” Kozik says. “It’s something I love doing because it keeps me young.”

In his retirement, Kozik also decorates “nice ladies’ houses” for Christmas, acts as a simulation patient at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, judges the Orpheum’s High School Music Theatre Awards, and serves on the board of Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ theater group through which he’s honed his drag queen persona, Bela D’Ball.

“I had done drag a little bit back in the ’70s and ’80s for a benefit here and there and for Halloween and Mardi Gras,” Kozik says, “but after I retired I got more and more involved with Friends of George’s. And here I’m retired and having a ball playing with these people and directing.”

Clowning, he adds, has paired well with his love for drag. “I was a real pretty clown. I didn’t juggle too well, and tumbling and all that stuff — sheesh, I just wanted to look pretty. Drag is about creating a fantasy character. And that’s what children’s theater and clowning are. It’s fun and there’s makeup and costuming and outrageous. It’s an exaggeration of life.”

Earlier this year, Friends of George’s sued Tennessee over its anti-drag law, and in June, a federal judge ruled in the theater group’s favor. “For about three months, we did not stop,” Kozik says. “We had TV, radio, newspaper interviews that were in Rolling Stone, Time magazine. I got to speak at the Dramatists Guild and accepted an award for us. And we also went out and performed at the Stonewall Inn. The lawyers that had our case have since gone on to Florida, Texas, Montana, and they’re working on others right now as we speak. Everything they used in our case is working everywhere else.

“And what is interesting is we’re still fighting for the same rights I helped fight for back in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. It wasn’t about the money or the fame or anything. We just want to do what makes us happy.”

And that has always been Kozik’s goal — to be happy, to find joy and humor in life, and to help others do the same. “From the checkout person at Kroger to an attorney who’s about to sue you, whoever it is, I want them to see the humor around because it’s all pretty funny.”