Ring Master

Expand Founding publisher Bob Towery and Ken Neill, 1990

I remember the day I first met Ken Neill in the disheveled offices of Memphis Magazine — broad freckled face, bushy nest of red hair, strong Irish presence in the room. An intimidating blast of brain wattage coming at me, and a quicksilver personality. The conversation was slightly manic, ranging from sports to politics to history. I was dazzled. He was brimming with both opinions and facts, as eloquent in person as he was on the page.

It was the summer of 1982, and I was just a kid in college, twenty years old. I’d been religiously reading Memphis Magazine for the past year, and thought maybe I could write magazine stories. But I had no idea how to go about it. Ken, who was the editor, asked me if I had any ideas and I nervously blurted out something about Box Car Eddie, a homeless man I’d recently met who wasn’t homeless at all — for months he’d been building a sprawling palace of crates and boxes along the Southern Railway by the Highland Strip. I wanted to know more about the man (his real name was Edward Williamson) and why he was constructing this curious edifice in the heart of the city.

To my surprise, Ken almost immediately said, “Do it. Two thousand words.” Then he added: “Now, off you go.” He fluttered his hands in an exaggerated gesture, like you do to get pigeons to scram.

“Off you go.” That was Ken’s trademark expression. It conveyed his belief in the basic soundness of your idea but also his expectation that you must go forth and make it a reality. It meant, I trust you, good luck, happy hunting. It also meant, Now get crackin’.

Ken saw — and cultivated — something in me that I didn’t know was there, which I guess is pretty much the definition of a mentor. Why he did it, I don’t know, but truly, he took me under his wing, as he did a whole generation of aspiring writers and editors. My (modest) Box Car Eddie piece was published in November 1982, and I got a (modest) check for it, my first piece of professional writing. My parents were thrilled. In the months and years ahead, Ken asked for more, and more, and I did my best to deliver.

But woe unto me when I turned in something inferior, which invariably prompted him to utter his other trademark expression: “It’s fine.” You can guess what that meant. Mary Loveless, who worked as a Memphis Magazine associate editor and writer for many years, described it this way: “It was the worst thing possible to hear from Ken after he’d read your piece: It’s fine. You’d realize it was sub-par, and probably needed to be reworked, if not totally re-done.”

Ken and I developed a lifelong friendship that has gone well beyond magazine journalism, and well beyond Memphis. We’ve connected in New Mexico, New York, Washington, D.C., and in the hill country of Mississippi, among other places. During his busiest years, he was all over the map. Honestly, I couldn’t keep up with the guy. For several years, he served as president of the City and Regional Magazine Association, which had him hobnobbing with the publishers and editors of big-city magazines across the country.

“He was the locomotive, always full of steam, always on track, always with some important destination in his sights, pulling many cars behind him.” — Ed Weathers

As he moved on from contributor to editor to publisher to CEO of the magazine’s parent company, which involved myriad printing enterprises as well as the Memphis Flyer, the depth and breadth of his responsibilities were exhausting even just to hear about. The man never slept. “He wore lots of hats,” says Memphis Magazine executive editor Michael Finger. “He got spread out in lots of directions. He was obsessive, and kind of a mad genius. But he was always the life of the party.”

Expand August 1981 cover

It wasn’t just words, but figures that animated him, as he did his level best to keep the magazine and the company financially afloat during decades of stormy seas. “Ken could actually decipher these super-complicated spreadsheets,” remembers former editor Richard Banks, “and he’d dive into them with an intense hunger for the numbers.” For many lean years, it was Ken’s business acumen, Banks believes, that “kept the place alive on a lot of levels.”

Former Memphis Magazine executive editor and long-time “Backporch” columnist, Ed Weathers, concurs: “He was the locomotive, always full of steam, always on track, always with some important destination in his sights, pulling many cars behind him.”

During those years, I used to call him Citizen Neill. Nothing came within Ken’s purview that didn’t amuse, fascinate, and sometimes enrage him — to the point where he literally would pull his hair out and you could almost see smoke seething from his ears.

He followed baseball fanatically. He kept up with the rough-and-tumble minutiae of Shelby County and Tennessee politics, and cultivated a close friendship with U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen. He created something indescribably zany called the Ireland-Paraguay Friendship Society, which I won’t bother explaining. He had a number of favorite haunts and watering holes around town, especially the P&H Cafe, where he often could be found holding forth over beers.

Later, he became a bona fide oenophile, a true aficionado of Bordeaux wine, known around the country and in France — he was often flying off to wine festivals and esoteric auctions. Somehow he wasn’t the least bit pretentious, but he grew a mustache that looked pretty sophisticated, and he wore it well. He had mysterious side gigs. He rented a lair high up in the Lincoln American Tower, where he beavered away late at night on secret projects. (Once asked why he had studied Russian at Yale, the answer was, “I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you.”)

“A true Renaissance man” is how former associate publisher Judy Ringel remembers Ken during her tenure. “He was interested in everything. He loved opera. Fantasy football. In his ‘spare time,’ he wrote a definitive history of the Irish people that was a standard textbook in Irish schools for decades.”

Life in the office could be chaotic under Ken’s watch, but it was always colorful. He had a hundred enthusiasms per day. He was constantly hatching whimsical ideas for how to drum up circulation — like city-wide scavenger hunts, or his beloved annual Kudzu Awards to honor the city’s laughably dubious achievements. “There was a lot of high-jinx and always a mad rush toward deadlines,” recalls Mary Loveless.

“It was a non-stop three-ring circus, and he held the whip and the chair,” agrees Richard Banks. The magazine’s Christmas parties were legendary, with Ken tending to play the role of a funky Bad Santa. “Ken bought gag gifts for every employee from A. Schwab,” says Michael Finger, “and handed them out while wearing bizarre costumes — one year a bright-green tux, topped by a ‘crown’ made from a gold-painted gourd. Those parties were definitely surreal.”

Editor and columnist Bruce VanWyngarden fondly remembers his years working with Ken on Memphis Magazine and the Flyer, which was largely Ken’s brainchild. “Ken is a mercurial, gifted, sometimes crazy friend, and he was always a passionate boss. He’s made a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives, and he’s had an equally huge impact on the city he loves.”

Expand photograph by Brian Groppe Ken visiting friends in Chattanooga, 2023

These days Citizen Neill is the magazine’s emeritus publisher. Now 78, he’s retired and has been battling some health issues. But his intellectual verve, his high standards, and his omnidirectional curiosity are baked into every page of this magazine. For decades, he inspired so many Memphis journalists to dig deeper and improve their craft. Metropolitan magazines are often just fluffy, rah-rah booster rags doing the bidding of the chamber of commerce, but Ken was always insistent that Memphis Magazine would publish serious journalism and tell the city’s authentic story, warts and all. He wanted the magazine to be every bit as good as New York, Texas Monthly, and the other premier city and regional magazines around the country.

A transplant from Boston, he loved Memphis maybe more than most native Memphians do — its wild characters, its weird nooks and crannies, its pathos and its preposterousness. He found his true home here, and he gloried in the place.

It showed in every issue. Under his aegis, the magazine brought back wheelbarrows full of City and Regional Magazine Awards. In 1984, Memphis Magazine won the national Public Service Award from Sigma Delta Chi, the Society of Professional Journalists, for a special issue on race relations in Memphis that Ken had conceived and spearheaded (titled “Breaking Down the Wall,” October 1983). This was David going up against Goliath — the previous award winners were magazines like Time and The New Yorker. It was Judy Ringel who got the call from Sigma Delta Chi. “The woman said, ‘I’ll hold the phone while you pop the cork on the champagne.’ Without a doubt, that was our proudest moment, and Ken deserved most of the credit.”

Although Ken was a sharp and visionary editor, he was also a ferocious reporter and a writer of grace and elegance. His first feature story for the magazine, “Fred Smith’s Million Dollar Dream Machine” (August 1978), was a savvy deep dive into the world of Federal Express. Says Ed Weathers: “That we gave an untried writer such an important story right off the bat is a testament to how impressive Ken’s talent and intelligence was. The article was, well, perfect. Ken’s writing was impeccable. His reporting was utterly thorough. He dug deeper into the story than anyone expected.” With that story, says Weathers, “Ken came crashing meteor-like into the magazine’s pages. He was a dynamo.”

From there Ken went on to write about all manner of things, including Beale Street, the legacy of the Chickasaw Indians, the odd history of West Memphis, and the city’s Negro League baseball team, the Red Sox. He wrote profiles of everyone from hearing-loss pioneer Dr. John Shea to Governor Lamar Alexander, from Boss Crump to business mogul Maceo Walker.

Perhaps the pinnacle of Ken’s reporting career came with a brilliant exposé of Georgia Tann and her spectacularly evil adoption-for-profit operation, which is believed to have been involved in the theft of more than 4,000 babies and the wrongful deaths of some 500 children. The wrenching two-part series became the basis of books, as well as a made-for-TV movie starring Mary Tyler Moore. The undeniable power of Ken’s story was likely informed, in part, by the fact that he himself was adopted.

What follows is a selection of Ken Neill’s “greatest hits,” carefully curated by the magazine’s current staff. Taken together, these excerpts should give readers a good sense of Ken’s voice and style, as well as his eclectic range of interests. What shines through it all, I think, is his long, abiding romance with the Bluff City, and his stubborn determination always to drive toward the truth.

Now, off we go.

Ken Neill’s Greatest Hits

A selection of cover features from our longtime editor.

Former executive editor Ed Weathers expressed surprise that “we gave an untried writer such an important story.” He was referring, of course, to Ken Neill’s August 1978 cover feature, “Fred Smith’s Million Dollar Dream Machine.” That initial uncertainty about the new writer’s abilities quickly turned into calm expectations, as the staff discovered that this gentleman could write about anybody, anything, anytime — and what he produced became THE definitive account of that particular subject.

Ken brought a keen eye for the right details, a sharp ear for the perfect quotes, and an innate sense for the art of storytelling. It’s impossible to convey the true extent of his journalist abilities in the space we have here, but we’d like to present excerpts from some of his best-known work, to demonstrate how powerfully and effectively he contributed to this publication over the past 50 years.

If these stories are from his early days, that’s only because over the years he “wore so many hats,” as he put it. As publisher of Memphis Magazine, founder and publisher of the Memphis Flyer, and director of our custom publishing division, among them, he had to step back from the keyboard, but these stories stand the test of time. In this salute to Ken Neill, we’ve called him “The Ring Master,” and any of these features would, to this day, be a hard act to follow. — Michael Finger

Fred Smith’s Million Dollar Dream Machine

The Story of Federal Express (August 1978)

The company later known as FedEx was five years old, but still facing uncharted skies, with ever-changing regulations, aggressive competition, and other hurdles that threatened to keep the fleet grounded. With his introductory feature, Ken gives readers the distinct impression that he flew the jets, unloaded the cargo, and spent his evenings with company founder Fred Smith and the company’s far-sighted leaders.

Coming out of the service in 1970, Smith could easily have rested on his laurels and his family’s fortune. But the Vietnam veteran was not prepared for so passive a future. He needed fresh challenges as Don Quixote needed windmills. Aviation had always been Smith’s first love (he had gotten his pilot’s license when only 15), so he bought Little Rock Airmotive, an Arkansas firm that specialized in aircraft modifications and engine overhauls, and began to get his feet wet in the world of American business.

At this time the erstwhile Ivy Leaguer also began giving serious consideration to an idea which he had used as the theme for an economics research paper at Yale: the design of an efficient air cargo network which would make possible the rapid delivery of small parcels to all parts of the country.

Instead of using existing airlines and maintaining depots in a number of cities, he proposed a single sorting facility which would serve the entire country. Every evening, planes from a hundred cities would bring parcels to this “hub.” Within a matter of hours they could return to home base, laden with packages bound for those destinations. Smith wanted a completely self-contained system, one which maintained its own delivery trucks and depots as well as airplanes. In this way, he could ensure that any package accepted for delivery on a particular evening would be delivered to an addressee in any other city in the network on the following morning.

“If a hospital in Texas needs a heart valve tomorrow,” he observed, “it needs it tomorrow.” Fred Smith resolved to be the man who would make those special deliveries possible.

Adoption for Profit

Conspiracy and Cover-up (October and November 1978)

Georgia Tann, a personal friend of politicians, business leaders, and newspaper editors, ran the Tennessee Children’s Home Society from the mid-1930s until 1950. That’s when rumors began to swirl that things at the state orphanage weren’t as they seemed. She may have found new homes for many children, but working with Juvenile Court Judge Camille Kelley, who could at a whim declare a family unfit, it seems she was in effect stealing kids from good homes and selling them to the highest bidders — including Hollywood stars.

The tree-shaded Memphis home at 1556 Poplar bustled with activity. Most of the time, it housed over 30 children, from several days to seven years in age, all of whom were awaiting placement in foster homes. In most cases, their wait was measured in weeks rather than months. Georgia Tann’s organization placed more children annually than any other adoption agency in the Mid-South. The Press-Scimitar waxed eloquent on her behalf, calling Tann “the guardian angel of Tennessee’s homeless, dependent children.”

By the mid-1940s, the Memphis branch of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society was one of the best-known child-placement agencies in America. Prominent individuals such as New York Senator Herbert Lehmann and film stars June Allyson and Joan Crawford adopted children through TCHS. Tann, herself a national figure, spoke at child welfare meetings all over the country. “People seeking to adopt a child should deal only with a recognized agency,” she cautioned listeners. “Those who take into their home babies left on their doorsteps or made available through irregular channels invite disaster.”

Little did her audience realize that at that very moment Tann was operating her own network of “irregular channels” and sowing the seeds which would in 1950 bring disaster and disgrace both to herself and to the Tennessee Children’s Home Society.

The Memphis Red Sox

Memories of Baseball in the Negro Leagues (June 1979)

Baseball was strictly segregated until Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Until then, whites had their teams, Blacks had theirs, and they never met on the diamond, even though the Negro Leagues were producing players of star quality who could compete with anybody in pitching, batting, and fielding. Ken Neill took readers back to the glory days of the Memphis Red Sox and the cheering crowds at Martin Stadium.

Ezekial “Spike” Keys is not a big man. Today he doesn’t weigh more than the 136 pounds when he played for the Memphis Red Sox back in the 1940s. But seated at one end of his living room couch in Clarksdale, he seems much larger. The room comes alive when he talks, waving his arms for emphasis.

Baseball is the subject of our conversation. Keyes was a pitcher, and a pretty fair one at that. “My fast ball,” he says proudly, “was just like a white streak of lightning.” For several hours we talk about the players he pitched against and played aside. He has hundreds of stories. He remembers the time “Cool Papa” Bell scored from first base on a bunt. He describes the game in Philadelphia in which Josh Gibson held up on a curve ball, only to change his mind at the last millisecond and hit a 500-foot home run with only one hand on his bat.

These memories mean a lot to Spike Keys. But names like Bell and Gibson mean little to most Americans. Most have never heard of players like Willie Wells, Buck Leonard, Neil Robinson, and Verdell Mathis. Yet today these names might be household words, were it not for one thing: Like Spike Keys, all of these players were Black, and unlucky enough to have been born when baseball was very much a white man’s game.

The Lost Tribe

Rediscovering the Chickasaws, Memphis’ True Native Sons (November and December 1979)

The first people to populate these riverbluffs and farmlands came here hundreds of years before Europeans settled on the present-day site of Memphis. Many of them are still here today, members of the old Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes. With this story, Ken Neill introduced readers to some of their leaders, who discussed their past, present, and future.

Grady John is a powerfully built man in his forties, who speaks with authority and gesticulates forcefully for emphasis. He is vice-president of the West Tennessee Indian Council, which represents the Indians of Memphis as well as a small tribe of Choctaws who have settled in a community near Ripley, Mississippi. He talks at length about the cultural center they want to build there and about the best ways to approach the Bureau of Indian Affairs for grants to finance the project. “We need this badly,” he says, “to keep alive the language and tradition of our children.” Like most of the Mississippi Choctaws, John speaks his native language fluently.

Sitting nearby, Wood Bell nods his head. A smaller, older man, he listens much more than he speaks. He was one of the first Choctaws to move to Ripley after World War II, and he represents an older Indian generation. Occasionally, Grady John pauses to translate a phrase into Choctaw for Bell’s benefit.

Like John, Bell is a Choctaw full-blood. His appearance is distinctive, but nothing stands out more than his eyes. They seem close and far away at the same time. And in them one can see both wisdom and sadness — unmistakable qualities in a people long ago made strangers in their own land.