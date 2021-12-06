Rhodes College Announces Jennifer M. Collins as its New President

This morning, Rhodes College announced that Jennifer M. Collins will become the school's 21st president. The selection comes after a months-long national search that saw the school consider more than 200 prospects and receive over 100 applications for the position.

Collins currently serves as the Judge James Noel Dean and Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law in Dallas, Texas. Previously, she was a member of the law faculty at Wake Forest University, where she served as vice provost and professor of law. While at Wake Forest, she created the university's first ever LGBTQ center and women's center, and led a large effort to improve campus culture.

“Having the opportunity to become part of this extraordinary institution is truly the great joy and honor of my life, and I cannot wait to get to know all of you and start working alongside you,” said Collins. “When I talked to the search committee about why I was so excited about the Rhodes opportunity in particular, two things I focused on were your remarkable people and this wonderful place, the incredible city of Memphis, that I will now be so fortunate to call home.

"I know I still have so very much to learn about Rhodes and Memphis, and I promise you I will approach this role with a firm commitment to listen and learn, respect your culture and values, and work collaboratively, transparently, and joyfully with those who make Rhodes so special. Because as I always like to say, getting to work with these incredible young people is the greatest thing in the world, and there’s nothing that brings me more joy than that."

Collins' appointment was announced by Dr. Cary Fowler, co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee and chair of the Rhodes College board of trustees. The search process also included input from faculty, students, and the wider Rhodes community.

"With the help of Storbeck Search, the committee identified more than 200 prospects, held multiple rounds of formal interviews, and had numerous talks by phone as well as informal social encounters," said Fowler. "The applicant pool was by far the strongest I have ever witnessed for any position in my professional life. One person in this wonderfully diverse and accomplished pool shone through at every stage.

"While Jennifer’s CV and her many accomplishments impressed us tremendously, it was her personal qualities that won our hearts. We found her to be warm and caring. A good listener. Empathetic and yet decisive; even unflappable. In Jennifer, we will have a president with the values we hold dear at Rhodes College."

Collins will begin her tenure on July 1st, 2022. She succeeds Dr. Marjorie Hass, who departed this summer. Carroll D. Stevens will continue to serve as interim president until next July.