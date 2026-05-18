Puppy Planet!

× Expand photograph by anna traverse

Wiggle waggle woof! Hiiiii!!! My name is Dido, said like “DYE-dough” and I am a DOG! I’m not quite one-and-a-half years old and my humans say I am still a PUPPY. Sometimes, they even call me that: “Puppy-puppy.” Sometimes, they call me “Schmupple” and “Schmoople” and “Noodle,” other times “Lady Di” and recently I’ve even been promoted to “Queen Dido.”

I was named for the ancient queen of Carthage, and not for the English singer once sampled by Eminem, although the singer does have a track called “No Angel,” and, well, it is an undeniable fact that I, Dido, am No Angel.

I am a true Everydog: My DNA says I am a German Shepherd — Siberian Husky — Rottweiler — Great Pyrenees — Pit Bull — Labrador — Chow Chow — Staffordshire — Swiss Shepherd — Shiloh Shepherd — Pekingese(!) mix. Woof!

My humans met me for the first time in March of last year, through a rescue organization called New Beginnings. My brother and I — he is also a dog! — were left at Memphis Animal Services when we were just babies, eight weeks old, but the New Beginnings people found us and took us in and cared for us until my humans brought me to a place called “Midtown.” That’s where I live now, along with two CATS! I love and fear and love and fear the cats, and sometimes I don’t understand why they are not dogs, and I keep asking them if they would like to become dogs, like me? Hmmph.

Oh, and it’s not just me and cats: I also live with the big human with the deeper voice (he’s “Papa”) and the smaller human whose wrists fit in my mouth better (she’s “Mommy”). And sometimes there is an even bigger human than the big human — this is a younger type of human. They call him a teenager.

I will tell you a secret, which is that I am pretty glad I live with my humans. And they seem very happy about it, too, always telling me they love me and petting my tummy, which is one of my favoritest things. I am a lot of work, but I make the humans smile big every single day, and that’s pretty good.

The weird thing is, I also know a couple of teenagers at my favorite place on the whole Earth — the dog park — but THOSE teenagers are old-old. I’m very gentle with them, though, because I can tell they are what Mommy calls Senior Statesdogs. I have a LOT of friends at the dog park, where I go almost every day because I have “high energy levels.” I LOVE to run around with my friends and play Chase and Wrestle and Tug-of-War.

I also go to school sometimes which is basically like going to the dog park ALL DAY but with a nap in the middle. I love school! I also-also go for a long walk every day, at least once, and sometimes the humans have even taken me RUNNING, but the funny thing is that I can run for a few miles and guess what? I still have energy after!! I am, frankly, amazing.

The humans say I am a much more dog-oriented dog than the dogs they have lived with before. I love my humans, really I do, but also it would be just fine if I could live on a special planet with only dogs! And treats. Don’t forget the treats.

Look, I can be a lot of work. Puppies are like that! And I intend to be a puppy until I am at LEAST 5 or 6 years old, ha HA. But I am also so much fun, and the humans have really loved getting to know me and all my many quirks. When they first brought me home with them, I was so little — just four months old! — and so silly. Sometimes, I would even do my “business” in the house, especially if I got distracted or excited, like if a cat walked past me! Now, I do all my business outside the house. I also used to chew on things, toys but also — ha HA — slipper-shoes and chair legs and even a few baseboards! Why did I try to eat the house? I’m not telling!

When I was little, I also had to go to the VET more than I do now, to get all my vaccinations and boosters and check-ups and even once to get a surgery. Now I don’t have to see the doctor as often, except when something really weird happens, like the time Papa thought I ate his wedding ring. (I was innocent! Of that one thing, anyway!)

I will tell you a secret, which is that I am pretty glad I live with my humans. And they seem very happy about it, too, always telling me they love me and petting my tummy, which is one of my favoritest things. I am a lot of work, but I make the humans smile big every single day, and that’s pretty good.