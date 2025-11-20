Presents with a Past

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SHEFFIELD ANTIQUES MALL Shoppers can choose from several hundred elaborately decorated booths at Sheffields Antiques Mall in Collierville.

Living in Memphis for a couple of years now has exposed me to the many unique attributes of the city, including the thrift and antique stores here. A plethora of options await antique connoisseurs, hobbyists, collectors, and anyone with a taste for vintage. So here’s a list of my favorite thrift and antique stores, starting in the heart of Memphis and stretching to Collierville. Be warned, though, that this is only skimming the top of what’s available, so do a little exploring yourself to find your next treasure, whether it’s for yourself, your friends, or your family.

Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SECOND KISS

Second Kiss Vintage

This is a place for the fashion-lovers. I’ve purchased my fair share of sweaters, blouses, housecoats, and nightgowns — predominantly from around the 1960s and ’70s — at the markets where the vendors participate, and that barely scratches the surface of what they have available, ranging from quirky, repurposed jewelry (right) to shirts with funky and colorful patterns. The brick-and-mortar store is located in Minglewood Hall, a performance venue in the heart of Memphis, so an entire day can be planned around shopping for pre-loved pieces in the day and catching a show in the evening! Second Kiss Vintage is still an up-and-coming business, so take a peek at their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 1555 Madison Ave. #102

BAM Thrift Store

BAM — an acronym for Business as Ministry, a Christian-based charity — is a solid one-stop shop for thrifted clothes and home goods, just a short drive from Second Kiss Vintage if you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone. The store is quick and easy to browse, with their clothing selection lined up in neat rows, table sets arranged like a restaurant’s dining room, and shelves of books and DVDs surrounding shoppers. BAM also accepts donations and performs clean-outs for estate sales and auctions! If you’d like to learn more about their mission and services, see their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 1340 Madison Ave.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FLASHBACK Decorate your bar — even buy the complete bar — at Flashback.

Flashback, Inc.

Imagine if a 1950s housewife fell down the rabbit hole into Wonderland instead and you’ll have the utterly unique Flashback Inc, voted the best store for used and vintage clothing by the Memphis Flyer multiple years in a row. Red vinyl booths from old-school diners, bright-colored dishware, googie-like decor, mid-contemporary modern furniture, and mannequins dressed better than I’ll ever be make up this establishment. The store itself proudly boasts a collection of treasures from the 1920s to retro-themed items of the 2020s. To keep up to date on all things Flashback, take a look at their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 2304 Central Ave.

Mid-South Outlet

Driving down Summer Ave, don’t miss Mid-South Outlet. Their stock is more practical rather than collectible, consisting of clothes, linens, home goods, and electronics all organized in clean and simple aisles, but that’s not to say there aren’t valuable gems here. I found one of my first Dean Martin records here, after all. It’s a straightforward, hassle-free business, so an impromptu visit can be paid to Mid-South Outlet with no disruption to your plans for the day. No website or social media is available, unfortunately. 3432 Summer Ave.

City Thrift

Part of a national chain of stores, City Thrift aims to reduce waste thrifting and recycling. With its warehouse-like size, it may be easier to try listing what they don’t have. From the basic necessities like home appliances and electronics to the more frivolous wants like handbags and Looney Tunes glassware and every long rack of clothing they can fit in between, there’s a little something for everybody at City Thrift. To read up on their mission or just see what’s in stock, please see their website and Facebook. 5124 Summer Ave. #106

A Moment in Time

And if you just so happen to be spending the day on Summer Avenue, make the most of it and take a peek at what A Moment In Time has to offer. It’s easy to blink and miss, given the building’s unassuming appearance in a strip mall pushed back from the road, but within is a collection of antiques ripe for the picking — shelves brimming with memories in the form of beloved children’s toys, Star Wars DVDs, Elvis Presley records, and old magazine issues — as if you were spending the day at grandma’s house. It’s also great for finding furniture like sturdy wooden tables and cabinets, their surfaces covered by vintage plates, bowls, silverware, and tea sets! To learn more about them, visit their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 5855 Summer Ave.

Legacy Thrift

Although a little cluttery, Legacy Thrift is another good spot for finding clothes, solid furniture, and delightful knickknacks. A nationwide charity, similar to BAM, they’re grateful for donations, with free pickup offered for larger items and always looking for volunteers to help with running the store. Shelves are lined with ceramic figures, CDs, board games, cookware, and tubs of vintage sewing patterns. My mother and I also bought some cute, cheap Christmas wreaths during our last visit, just in time for the season. For more information, please see their website and Instagram. 6184 Macon Rd.

Blues City Thrift

This place is a lot like a Tardis — bigger than what you’d expect on the inside. Situated in the corner of a shopping center, distinguished only by the image of a trumpet on the storefront, you wouldn’t initially suspect Blues City Thrift to have as much as it does, from designer shoes and clothes to kitchenware and home decor. There’s even a separate room just for their couches, desks, armoires, and tables. As a charity whose proceeds go into supporting the Memphis community, Blues City Thrift is also happy to take donations in good condition. To find out more, take a gander at their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 6685 Quince Rd. #110

Southern Vintage Co.

A winding maze of antique booths, Southern Vintage is divided not only by vendor stalls but into sections labeled “The Front Porch,” “The Back Porch,” or “Genesis” just to help navigate through it all. Walking shoes are recommended. Whether you’re looking for kitchenware like decorative Jello molds and 1950s cookbooks, jewelry and dresses to add a touch of something classic to your wardrobe, old college yearbooks (my 1948 and 1951 editions of the Southwestern Lynx yearbook, for example!), or even just vintage holiday decorations, you’ll find it here. Southern Vintage also hosts classes and events such as game nights with bingo and mahjong, sip ’n shops, and holiday crafts. If you’d like to keep up with them, visit their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 4210 Altruria Rd., Bartlett

× Expand Another booth inside Sheffield Antiques Mall.

Sheffield Antiques Mall

Last but certainly not least is the biggest antiques mall in the area. Many of the usual suspects are here, mahogany tables, delicate china, possibly haunted dolls, and worn leather-bound books, but Sheffield has a truly expansive stock — old rotary phones and typewriters, classical art, intricately designed screen dividers, crates upon crates of vinyl records, cupboards bursting with porcelain and ceramic teapots, and even a shelf of (presumably expired) medicinal bottles and containers. A whole day can be spent wandering around, but shoppers can also take a break at the Nostalgic Tea Rooms towards the back of the store! For more information on their hours, services, and what they have in stock, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 684 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville