Porretta, Italy’s Soul Jubilee

× Expand photograph by GIORGIO BARBATO / BARBATOPHOTOS.COM Sandy Carroll with The Jewels

The Porretta Soul Festival in Porretta Terme, Italy, is surely one of the world’s most unlikely celebrations of soul music. Yet since 1988, when founder Graziano Uliani staged the festival’s first show, the gathering has drawn steadily larger crowds to the point where Porretta, known since Roman times for its hot springs (the “Terme” in its name), is arguably best known for the soul music it showcases every summer.

The Valley of Soul

Expand photograph by alex greene A mural of Rufus Thomas.

Indeed, as made clear on a map in the Porretta Soul Museum that fancifully blends local Italian landmarks with locations like “Memphis” and “Shelby County,” the area surrounding Porretta has been unofficially dubbed “The Valley of Soul.” Rufus Thomas Park and its amphitheater sit squarely in the town’s center, Solomon Burke Bridge stretches over the Reno River, while Otis Redding Street winds through the small town’s homes and shops. Isaac Hayes and Bobby Rush stare down on pedestrians from giant murals. In a surreal twist of history, all the magic of American R&B has been given a fairytale home amid the orange stucco and cobblestones of a modest little burg in the northern Apennines of Emilia-Romagna.

Expand photograph by alex greene Linn Sitler was named an honorary citizen of Porretta this July by the town’s mayor, Giusseppe Nanni.

The newly established Soul Museum documents the festival’s history, starting with images evoking the serendipity that connected Uliani, a soul music fan since his teens, with the Memphis Horns (Wayne Jackson and Andrew Love) back in the ’80s. Soul music, he told me one afternoon in Porretta, “was only my hobby, my passion.” He worked in advertising at the time, but knew how to make things happen.

“An Italian soul singer named Zucchero — ‘Sugar’ — wanted to record an R&B album in Italian,” Uliani recalled. “I suggested he use the Memphis Horns, so they came in February ’87 and recorded with Zucchero, and the album sold 1,000,500 copies. Then Zucchero went to Memphis with me, and we recorded at Ardent Studios an album, Oro Incenso & Birra. ‘Gold, Incense, and Beer.’ And the album has sold 8 million. We recorded it with Rufus Thomas, a gospel choir, J. Blackfoot, William Brown, and many other soul singers that had performed at Stax.”

Expand photograph by alex greene The sanctuary of “Beata Vergine Madonna del Ponte,” the patron saint of basketball.

There is much to recommend such a cooperative agreement between Memphis and Porretta, and not just Italians’ love of soul music. Cinema, it turns out, is another shared passion of both cities, and it was fitting that the longtime Memphis and Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler headed up the visiting Memphis contingent this year. Her enthusiasm for the Porretta Film Festival, established in 2002, was contagious, and has resonated with our homegrown Indie Memphis Film Festival, as when the locally produced Hoop Dreams, directed by Princeton James, screened in Porretta at the 2025 festival. In honor of her efforts to link the two cities over the years, Sitler was named an honorary citizen of Porretta this July by the town’s mayor, Giusseppe Nanni.

And then there’s shooting hoops. One of Porretta’s most surprising treasures is the sanctuary of “Beata Vergine Madonna del Ponte,” decreed in recent years to be the patron saint of basketball. According to The New York Times, Italian prisoners of war during World War II learned basketball from their American guards, while Porretta in particular became a center for women’s basketball in the years that followed. Now the sanctuary, hovering over the banks of the Reno River, is festooned with jerseys of various Italian teams. Will Grizzlies uniforms decorate those walls one day?

The Soirée in the Summer

All hoops aside, this year’s Porretta Soul Festival, which took place this July 24-27, offered a cornucopia of Memphis sounds mingled with European artists who favor the same genres. The Özdemirs, from Germany, played the first set, led by singer/guitarist Kenan Özdemir presenting as a very bluesy Kenny Loggins. They also backed the haunting U.S. bluesman Tad Robinson and were followed by Bay Area boogie-woogie piano phenom Mitch Woods.

Expand photograph by alex greene Memphis memorabilia on display at the Porretta Soul Museum

Then it was time for the Mid-South to take the stage, as Sandy Carroll fronted the Memphis Music Hall of Fame (MMHOF) band), led by Kurt “KC” Clayton and featuring the three singers (whose faces graced the festival’s official poster) Shunta Mosby, Dani McGhee, and Candy Fox, aka The Jewels, who can blend in classic harmony arrangements à la the Sweet Inspirations or step out as soloists when the songs demand it.

While Carroll may be more familiar to Memphians as a sultry-voiced solo pianist on Beale Street back in the ’80s, she positively flourished in Rufus Thomas Park this summer, with the large ensemble seemingly projecting her blues, gospel, and pop-inflected originals in Technicolor. It was a joyous occasion for Carroll, who grew up in Stantonville, Tennessee. After her Beale Street days led to the pursuit of various record deals, she ultimately married the renowned producer/engineer Jim Gaines, a Memphis native who went on to work with Huey Lewis, Santana, Steve Miller, and Journey. Carroll mainly focused on recording with her husband in more recent years, until Gaines’ death in 2024, but confided that she felt a little nervous to be fronting such a polished band, performing for thousands.

Expand photograph by GIORGIO BARBATO / BARBATOPHOTOS.COM Guitarist Tony Gentry and Bigg Robb

Yet onstage, it was pure elation. On Carroll’s gospel-flavored material, The Jewels shone as harmony singers. As Carroll said after her performance, “I wrote or co-wrote all those songs, and to write those songs, record them, release them, and do that whole thing, and then, finally, have that band do them live … last night just felt like a real completion, somehow. And having The Jewels come down front and sing with me, that was just so much fun. At first, Kurt said, ‘It’s your show,’ and I said, ‘I don’t care. I don’t have a big ego about that. Let’s get everybody down here and have some fun!’”

Fun is never in short supply with the soulful, jazz- and gospel-informed, undeniably funky MMHOF combo, which has backed stars from every genre while performing at the annual induction ceremonies held since MMHOF’s founding in 2012. Having served as a house band of sorts for Porretta’s festival for three years now, they backed nearly all the Americans on the bill this year.

× Expand photograph by GIORGIO BARBATO / BARBATOPHOTOS.COM Artists backed by the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Band

Embodying the Memphis Sound

Under the direction of Clayton, who once played with the SRO band and then Come In Berlin before becoming the musical director first for the Bar-Kays, then for Con Funk Shun, the crack team is arguably the best-rehearsed and most versatile band in Memphis today. With a core group of two keyboardists (Clayton and Darryl Sanford), two guitarists (Tony Gentry and Steve Bethany, though Garry Goin is also a regular), bass (Dwight Sanders), drums (Carlos Sargent), and three horns (Alan Clayton, Paul McKinney, and Victor Sawyer), they can recreate any recording from the history of soul, funk, and the blues. Backing different lead vocalists is something of a specialty of the MMHOF band, given the many diverse award-winners at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame induction ceremonies over the years, not to mention the group’s experience as the touring band for the likes of Shalamar, Howard Hewett, Regina Belle, and others.

Expand photograph by alex greene An Isaac Hayes mural in the heart of Porretta

As Clayton put it when we spoke during some downtime between performances this July, “I’ve been blessed to be the musical director for all those different things, sometimes with more of a four- or five-piece band, and always with the same three background singers, Candy, Shunta, and Dani. With this situation, we have the horns and all that, because we customized this band for the Hall of Fame award ceremony a few years back, when John Doyle asked me to be the ceremony’s musical director. He wanted to have that ‘award band’ look, you know? And have a band able to do whatever music was required for whoever the honorees were. And it was crazy because the first year John Doyle asked me to do it, we honored the Memphis Horns and Maurice White.”

Pausing as if reviewing many years past from our perch on the veranda of Porretta’s Hotel Helvetia, Clayton shakes his head and adds, “Ironically, my uncle Andrew Love was one of the Memphis Horns. One of my first big gigs, with Rufus and Carla Thomas at the old Holiday Inn Rivermont, Andrew got me when I was 15-and-a-half years old.” Those familial bonds are still part of his music. “And now my brother’s playing sax in this band,” said Clayton. “That’s my actual brother, Alan!”

Recalling how his band came to Porretta, Clayton explained, “Three years ago, Graziano came to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame awards, came up to us after the show and said, ‘I would love to have your band come over here.’ And that first year, we brought Wendy Moten with us.”

Expand photograph by alex greene Otis Redding is celebrated on another mural in Porretta.

That year, Moten was “the face” of the festival, featured on the official posters and programs. This year, it was The Jewels. And, as each member of the trio took the spotlight during the MMHOF band’s mix of classic soul covers and originals, the audience was ecstatic. It’s not every group of background singers that can also command the stage as a solo act, but The Jewels are special. As Candy Fox said of their first year in Porretta with Wendy Moten, “We were just individual singers at the time, and we opened the show with our own songs, then a group song, and then we’d get into backing the featured artists. Well, at some point, Rick Hutton, the emcee of the festival, introduced us and said, ‘You guys are just beautiful. You’re radiant. You’re … you’re sparkling. You’re just like jewels. I think I’m going to call you The Jewels!’ And it stuck! So now we are The Jewels, which is amazing.”

There was yet another star turn in Porretta when Memphis singer Dot Moore stepped up to the mic, belting out Carla Thomas’ “Sugar” and other gems. As Moore told Memphis’ ABC24, “My style is just being raw, being in your face, being Memphis, girl! That’s me. I’ve been all over the world three times over. There’s nobody like Memphians — just the spirit of us.” The MMHOF band matched her energy beat for beat.

Though Williams launched his career in Oakland, California, “I was born in Little Rock,” he told me. “And my mom was involved with the Church of God in Christ, which was headquartered there in in Memphis under Bishop Mason, so I grew up under the influence of that music, primarily the gospel. My grandmother played piano. My dad played keyboard and guitar.” That made Williams feel right at home with the MMHOF band, many of whose players grew up playing in Memphis churches.

Bigg Robb of Cincinnati, meanwhile, steered the MMHOF band in two directions at once, channeling both Rufus Thomas and his own mentor, Zapp’s Roger Troutman, to a frenzied audience response. Draped in his oversized, outlandish, glittering wardrobe, right down to the hot pants, Bigg Robb’s embodiment of what can only be called “Rufus energy” was uncanny.

× Expand photograph by GIORGIO BARBATO / BARBATOPHOTOS.COM Jerry Phillips on stage at the festival

Rufus Lives!

Indeed, Rufus Thomas was omnipresent. Jerry Phillips, who has been enjoying a higher profile lately with his 2024 album, For the Universe, and as the first subject of Memphis Record Pressing’s Legends film series, received the festival’s Sweet Soul Music award Friday night, and Thomas was foremost on his mind. “My dad’s first hit record on Sun Records was Rufus Thomas’ ‘Bear Cat,’ so it’s a real honor for me to accept this award in a park named after Rufus,” said Phillips, adding, “I’ve been to a lot of festivals before, but I’ve never seen enthusiasm like I see here with you people.”

Expand photograph by GIORGIO BARBATO / BARBATOPHOTOS.COM Eric Gales

Headliner Eric Gales, who mostly remained seated onstage due to injuries from a recent car accident, nonetheless delivered emotional, incendiary sets on both Saturday and Sunday, backed by the MMHOF band, with highlights including “Too Close to the Fire,” a song confronting racism, or his sublime, Jeff Beck-inspired cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers.” Most of all, he was channeling memories of his late brother, who once played Porretta. “I feel the same energy that I believe my brother had here over 25 years ago,” Gales announced. “Will y’all please give it up for my big brother, Little Jimmy King?” Yet there was much joy present as well when he called his wife LaDonna to the stage and announced that “at the strike of 12, me and her will have been married 14 years.” Amid the roaring applause, Gales launched into a version of “Purple Rain” so impassioned, so searing, that the concrete amphitheater in Rufus Thomas Park seemed to levitate for a time.

This reporting was made possible through the generous support of Memphis Record Pressing and the Porretta Soul Festival.