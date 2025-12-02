Out and About in December

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park

Junie B. Jones the Musical

Based on the popular children’s book by Barbara Park, this stage adaptation follows the energetic and outspoken first grader, Junie B. Jones.

Playhouse on the Square, through December 20

A Tuna Christmas

Set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest is about to commence.

Circuit Playhouse, through December 21

If Scrooge Was a Brother

In this urban spin of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the ghosts and characters are icons of Black culture.

Hattiloo Theatre, through December 21

The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy and Toto get swept away to the wonderful land of Oz.

Playhouse on the Square, through December 21

Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees

See a magical snowy setting of an enchanted forest with animated characters, holiday carols, Santa, and more.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, through December 28

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis botanic garden

Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Step into a world of twinkling lights, cozy moments, and holiday magic at the Memphis Botanic Garden transforms into a winter wonderland.

Memphis Botanic Garden, select nights through December 30

Starry Nights

This long-running event is the largest annual fundraiser for Shelby Farms Park and Shelby Farms Greenline returns with light displays galore.

Shelby Farms Park, through January 3

Lantern Festival

The inaugural Lantern Festival promises a one-of-a-kind holiday light experience featuring more than 60 larger-than-life illuminated fixtures.

Memphis Zoo, select nights through February 1

Handel’s Messiah

Under the direction of music director Robert Moody, this annual holiday tradition will be a stirring and majestic experience.

Germantown United Methodist Church, December 2, 7:30 p.m. | Lindenwood Christian Church, December 3, 7:30 p.m. | Maples Memorial United Methodist Church, December 4, 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Author: Ace Atkins

Novel welcomes Ace Atkins to celebrate the release of his new novel, Everybody Wants To Rule The World.

Novel, December 3, 6 p.m.

Memphis Tigers Basketball

Dec. 3 vs. New Orleans, Dec. 6 vs. Baylor, Dec. 17 vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 22 vs. Alabama State, Dec. 31 vs. North Texas

FedExForum

Movies and Brews: The Thing

Enjoy locally brewed beer with a side of a classic movie.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, December 4, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Holiday Dinner on Stage

Join the Orpheum for a night of celebration, delicious food, and the magic of live performance.

Orpheum Theatre, December 4, 6 p.m.

Holi-date Night 2025 (21+)

Enjoy this magical season’s wonder and merriment with your special someone.

Memphis Botanic Garden, December 4, 6:30-9 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies

Dec. 5 vs. LA Clippers , Dec. 7 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Dec. 20 vs. Washington Wizards, Dec. 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

FedExForum

Memphis Tigers Football

Dec. 5 vs. American Championship

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas

Celebrate the season with a joyful night of music, community, and Americana charm from this beloved duo of award-winning artists.

Orpheum Theatre, December 5, 8 p.m.

Kortland Whalum

Two-step into a new golden era of music with Kortland Whalum.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, December 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer

Based on the hit comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, this musical is full of laughs.

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, Friday-Sunday, December 5-7

Black Chef’s Table: Chef Eli

Hattiloo invites you to a one-of-a-kind dining and theater experience celebrating Memphis culinary talent and Black artistry.

Hattiloo Theatre, December 5-7

Christmas Gems

Join Tennessee Shakespeare Company for two one-act plays together: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle and Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, December 5-21

A Christmas Carol ’25

Theatre Memphis presents this holiday classic.

Lohrey Theatre, December 5-23

Annie Jr. the Musical

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.

Germantown Community Theatre, December 5-21

× Expand photograph by Patricia Possel / buckman performing arts center

Nutcracker: Land of Enchanted Sweets

The timeless tale of Clara and her cherished Nutcracker comes to life.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, December 5-7

Fire Pit Fridays

Cozy up by the fire and celebrate the holiday season on the riverfront with themed nights like Salsa by the Fire (December 5) and Storytime with Santa (December 19).

Tom Lee Park, December 5 & 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Overton Square Tree Lighting

The Square will be filled with snow as it welcomes Santa Claus.

Overton Square, December 5, 5-7 p.m.

St. Jude Marathon Weekend

The largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital brings runners and walkers through Beale Street, the Mississippi riverfront, historic neighborhoods, and the St. Jude campus, in a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, or two-race challenge.

Various locations, December 6

Christmas with C.S. Lewis

Discover how a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien, forever changed C.S. Lewis’ Christmas celebrations.

Halloran Centre, December 6, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic Sunday Live presents the Concert to Protect Our Aquifer

This night supporting protection, conservation, and management of the Memphis Sand Aquifer features Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James McMurtry, and Alice Howe & Freebo. Special guests include Eric Lewis and Jimmy Davis.

First Congregational Church, December 7, 7 p.m.

L’Avventura London: “Concerts for Well-Being”

Discover an evening where sound becomes medicine.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, December 9, 7:30 p.m.

Mark Edgar Stuart & The Blueshift Ensemble with special guests Bailey Bigger, Alexis Grace, & Infinity Stairs

Beloved Memphis singer-songwriter, Mark Edgar Stuart, joins The Blueshift Ensemble once again for their fourth annual Christmas show.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

Laser Rock: Queen

This one-of-a-kind show will take you on a journey through Queen’s music in a way you’ve never seen before.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, December 5, 7 p.m.

Gospel Talk “Christmas Revue” feat. Elizabeth King, The Jubilee Hummingbirds, and Vintage Souls

Experience the power and spirit of Memphis gospel as The Jubilee Hummingbirds and Elizabeth King share the stage for a night of sacred soul and jubilee harmonies fit for the Christmas season.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, December 12, 7:30 p.m.

Ballet Memphis’ The Nutcracker

Join Clara on a magical holiday adventure with stunning dance and live music by the Memphis Symphony in the return of Ballet Memphis’ The Nutcracker.

Orpheum Theatre, December 12-14

Esprit de Corps Dance Company’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet follows Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through fantastic lands.

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, December 12-14

Soulful Holiday Classics with Kenneth Jackson: A Holiday Concert at the Orange Mound Library

Enjoy the soulful music of Kenneth Jackson as he returns to usher in the 2025 holiday season in Orange Mound.

Orange Mound Library, December 13, 1-3 p.m.

¡Christmas Fiesta!

Presented by Cazateatro Bilingual Theater Group, Opera Memphis, and Dixon Gallery and Gardens, this Christmas Fiesta brings together Christmas traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens, December 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Secrets in the Galleries: Slay Bells Ring (ages 18+)

You’re invited to unravel a festive mystery at the Dixon’s very first holiday whodunit!

Dixon Gallery and Gardens, December 13-14, 6-8:30 p.m.

Germantown Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Concert

Don’t miss this annual holiday favorite including the sing-along.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, December 13, 7 p.m.

Art & Aperitifs: Curator C. Rose Smith Discusses the Hooks Brothers Collection

Step behind the scenes with C. Rose Smith, assistant curator of photography, for a compelling exploration of the Hooks Brothers Studio collection.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, December 14, 2-4 p.m.

Kafé Kirk: Kirk Whalum & Kandace Springs

Join Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum for Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in Crosstown Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, December 14, 6 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage.

Orpheum Theatre, December 16-21

Magic of Memphis

Experience Memphis’ most beloved holiday tradition.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, December 20, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.