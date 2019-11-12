Our Sixth Annual Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide — Part Two

Pretty Memphis

By Whitney Winkler

Whitney Winkler may not originally be from Memphis, but she uses painting to connect with the community she now calls home. Her original artwork showcases her love of the city through modern and whimsical designs, with a focus on elements of beauty and femininity. The 11 x 14-inch Bluff City Bloom print (pictured) depicts the city in bloom and along with the hand-added metallic gold accents, the watercolor design can brighten any room. $32.

Available at Bella Vita, Stock and Belle, and online at whitneywinkler.com

I Adorn You

By IV by David

Artist David Quarles IV’s mission while he creates his jewelry is to represent and modernize his family’s history through art. The Ifamọra “Attraction” earrings (pictured), their name derived from the Yoruba language used in western Africa, are just an example of how Quarles uses his skill to showcase his heritage in his bold pieces. Each piece of jewelry is handmade by David himself, and his in-depth creative process leads to limited quantities of each line and style, so every product is unique. $68.

Available at Stock and Belle, The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, the COMPLX, and online at ivbydavid.com

That’s So Cheesy

From Aunt Lizzie’s

Is a friend or loved one suffering from a snack attack? What better way to fix these cravings than with some of Aunt Lizzie’s Cheese Straws? Open for 36 years, Ann Randalls and Ginna Kelley began making cheese straws using recipes from Randalls’ mom, and they’ve been serving those crispy treats ever since. The 20-ounce cheese straw tin is perfect to share (or not) and those looking for something spicy should try the jalapeño straws. If you’re buying for a sweet tooth, Aunt Lizzie’s also sells desserts, including pecan cookies. $25 (20-ounce tin).

Available at Aunt Lizzie’s Cheese Straws or online at auntlizzie.com

Coasting on the River

From McCarter Coasters

Shayne McCarter, a longtime artist and sculptor, began making coasters in 1995, when a customer requested one alongside a mug. Since then, he has formed a business with some of the most absorbent and beautifully crafted coasters on the market. Based in Olive Branch, McCarter Coasters carves and hand-presses each product, and the natural color goes well with any decor. The coasters come in sets of four, and the Memphis designs include the 901 coaster and the city skyline. $25 for a set of four.

Available at Falling Into Place or online at mccartercoasters.com

Sounds Like Memphis

By Joe Restivo

Everyone knows that the history of music in Memphis runs deep, and guitarist Joe Restivo channels that history into his music. His debut album Where’s Joe? arrived this year with a modern take on the jazz quartet sound. Restivo covers classic hits like “House of the Rising Sun” and original songs like “Starlight Motel,” making it a must-have for Memphis music lovers looking for something new. $9.99 for CD and digital download.

Available online at archer-records.com

Local Buzz

From Ugly Mug

Need a caffeine boost? Grab a cup of Ugly Mug coffee! The roasters began selling their locally made coffee in 1998 and have been expanding ever since. They focus on keeping their beans ethically sourced and fair trade, all while lowering their impact on the environment. First Cup (pictured) is their light and easy roast, and the crowd favorite is sure to please every coffee lover. $9.95.

Available at Ugly Mug Coffee locations or online at uglymugcoffee.com

Flower Power

From Memphis Area Master Gardeners

Got folks in your life with a blooming passion for gardening? Then let them embrace their green thumbs with the Memphis Area Master Gardeners’ 2019 “Gardening in Shelby County” calendar. Budding florists and horticulturists can access exclusive secrets from the Master Gardeners’ themselves, including monthly gardening task lists, a kitchen gardening guide, a list of public gardening events, and other tricks of the trade.

Available at a variety of retailers or online at memphisareamastergardeners.org

Mem-Prints

By Karen Pulfer Focht

Photojournalist Karen Pulfer Focht has made a career documenting the city, and her work has appeared in publications around the world. Her “Scenes of Memphis” series highlight some of the most famous spots in the city. The 8 x 8-inch canvas prints feature landmarks like Beale Street and the Arcade Restaurant and will remind faraway friends and family of home. $40 each or $100 for a set of three.

Available at A. Schwab and online at karenpulferfocht.com

