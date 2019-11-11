Our Sixth Annual Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide — Part One

Checkers or Cheese

From MoDigg Workings

Need a gift for the chef in your life? What about the chess player? One of Babcock Gifts’ premier items ensures that your cooking game will be a cut above the rest. Created by MoDigg Workings in Eads, every piece is handmade and high-quality end-grain wood, which gives each board a beautiful geometric pattern. Perfect for chopping ingredients or playing the next game of checkers or chess, this cutting board deserves a spot in any kitchen. $50.

Available at Babcock Gifts or online at babcockgifts.com

A Feather on Your Cup

From David Johnson Ceramics

David Johnson has shown a knack for pottery from a young age, helping his mother paint her works with “adult-like concentration” as a child. His interest increased when he took a class at Memphis College of Art, and now, five studios down the line, Johnson is successfully crafting works of art like the Peacock Mug (pictured). Wheel-thrown with custom glazes and a “Peacock” pattern, this mug holds 12 ounces of beverage and is safe for dishwashers, microwaves, and all foods. $38.

Available online at davidjohnsonceramics.com

Mint Condition

From Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company, Inc.

Throwing a holiday party and would like to supply your guests with after-dinner mints? Dinstuhl’s has you covered with their pack of attractive, brightly colored Ice Chips, a delightful array of sweets made with confectioners’ coating with hard candies mixed in. Flavors in each bag include the traditional peppermint, as well as citrusy flavors of lemon, lime, and orange. $12.50.

Available at any Dinstuhl’s location or online at dinstuhls.com

Take a Bow

From Mo’s Bows

Moziah Bridges, a kidpreneur and president/creative director of Mo’s Bows, started making bow ties at age 9 in June 2011 when he realized he couldn’t find anything that suited his style and personality. His talent for this craft attracted national recognition, and his brand quickly shot off. Now, Mo’s Bows offers an array of bow ties (like the Blush Satin Bow Tie pictured), as well as neckties, youth bow ties, pocket squares, and other apparel in a wide range of fabrics and patterns. $30.

Available at a variety of retailers, including Oak Hall, Cheryl Pesce The Lifestyle Store, A. Schwab, or online at mosbowsmemphis.com

Light Their Fire

From Downtown Candle Company

A cozy holiday fragrance makes the perfect gift with Downtown Candle Company. With each soy candle hand-poured and packaged in fully recyclable material, DCC promises a clean and eco-friendly burn that is sure to keep the holiday spirit alive long after the tree gets put up. The Whiskey Snowflake candle (pictured) is a favorite from the winter collection and holds notes of orange clove, cinnamon, and chai. Other scents include gingerbread, candy cane, and spiked cider. $18.

Available at Downtown Candle Company or online at downtowncandleco.com

Keep It Clean

From Buff City Soap

Since 2013, Buff City Soaps has made it their mission to supply “from farm to tub” products with all-natural ingredients that are safe for your skin. Help relatives embrace their inner vaingloriousness with a five-piece gift set like the “narcissist” package of products scented with peach, raspberry, and patchouli sandalwood fragrance oils. $50.

Available at any Buff City Soap location or online at buffcitysoap.com

Get Sauced

From Central BBQ

Central’s motto might be “Smoke Is Our Sauce,” but the rapidly expanding and award-winning Memphis staple knows that we want to bring home the real thing. The Signature Sauce collection comes with three bottles in your favorite flavor, including mild, hot, vinegar, mustard, and sweet heat. If family lives out of town, there’s no better way to convert them to the church of Central than some of this classic sauce. $37.

Available at Central BBQ locations and online at cbqmemphis.com

Hoppy Holidays

From Ghost River Brewing Company

Cheers! Craft beer is all the rage these days, and Ghost River Brewing have been honing their craft since 2007. Named after the Wolf River and the aquifer below the city, their brews can be found in tap rooms across town, and their Grindhouse Cream Ale was so popular Ghost River packaged it up to take home. The light, slightly sweet ale provides something different and thoroughly Memphis for any beer lover. $9.99 (6-pack).

Available at Ghost River Brewing Co. and a variety of retailers, including Buster’s Liquors and Wines and Kroger locations.

To be continued ...