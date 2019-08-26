Cheers! Our Annual Guide to Memphis Nightlife

Southern hospitality is all about celebrating common ground. It’s about acknowledging our differences without letting them get in the way of finding something we share, and frankly, that’s something we’re good at in Memphis. Whether it’s our universal love for NBA champ and Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway, our pride in our music history (rock-and-roll, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and country all have a home here), or just our appreciation of a good time, Memphians know how to make someone feel welcome. Usually that process involves sharing a drink somewhere. And when it comes to finding a spot to share a drink, well, Memphis has more than a few.

Absinthe Room — This Beale Street bar is a cozy pool and billiard hall tucked away in a corner of Beale and up a set of stairs. It’s a quieter option for those not looking for the raucousness of one of Beale’s blues bars. The Absinthe Room closes at 4 a.m., staying open late for that after-hours nightcap. 166 Beale, 521-1851

Alchemy — The drinks list at this Cooper-Young cocktail lounge is extensive and the menu includes shareable plates, making Alchemy a great spot for a date or a post-work happy hour cocktail. 940 S. Cooper, 726-4444

Alex’s Tavern — Alex’s serves up beer and burgers until the early morning. It’s the go-to spot for Memphis’ night owls, those who work and play late and want the fun to last. Alex’s Tavern is the perfect nightcap for those nights when the party doesn’t end. 1445 Jackson, 278-9086

Art Bar at Crosstown Arts — On assignment for this feature, we found ourselves in Crosstown Arts’ Art Bar. We walked up Crosstown’s now-famous red stairs, past several huge quilts on display as part of the “Stitched” exhibit, and threaded our way through a crowd watching a jazz quartet. The drummer was in mid-solo as we strode into possibly the coolest bar south of the Mason-Dixon line. Jazz followed us in as we found some seats on a quirky green couch and ordered spicy Singapore Slings and a Sugar Magnolia State of the Guava Mind. With jazz, art on display, funky furniture, and decadent drinks, if that doesn’t sound like a recipe for a delicious night, I don’t know what does. 1350 Concourse #280, 507-4250

Atomic Tiki — If you have never slurped a seductively sweet drink out of a pineapple, get ye to the Atomic Tiki. It’s a gloriously gaudy explosion of tiki-themed kitsch and Memphis’ go-to spot for luau-centric drinks and food deals. Statues of Sailor Jerry-style hula girls strum ukuleles in the corners, the walls are draped with nets, and a blown-up Miami Vice-era picture of Tom Selleck hangs above a table. And the drinks are strong, dear reader. 1545 Overton Park, 279-3935

The Bluff — This Highland Strip sports bar, restaurant, and music venue packs a lot of punch. Jackson Baker recently penned a glowing review of The Bluff’s Babineaux burger for the Memphis Flyer’s burger issue, and that’s just one item on their menu of Southern-style pub grub. And for those who want to get started early with some good pickin’ and a tall glass of something cold and refreshing, there’s always the Bluegrass Brunch. 535 S. Highland, 454-7771

Boscos — Remember the days before the Bluff City brewery boom? Once upon a time, there weren’t many options for thirsty Memphians who wanted a locally brewed beer. Boscos used to have that market pretty much cornered, and though there are more contenders these days, they still brew some of the best beer in town. If the fact that this restaurant is a pioneer in the world of craft breweries and gourmet gastro options isn’t enough of a reason to keep this Midtown pizzeria on your go-to list, Boscos is also the home of local music legend Joyce Cobb’s weekly Sunday Brunch show. 2120 Madison, 432-2222

Brass Door Irish Pub — An airy, open barroom with an interior done up in gleaming aged wood and brass, this Irish pub is a go-to spot to meet and toast Memphis’ new soccer team, 901 FC. The Brass Door’s specialty cocktails include the Caskmates Stout Pairing and the Black Barrel Old-Fashioned. 152 Madison, 572-1813

Brookhaven Pub & Grill — This East Memphis pub checks every box on the list of neighborhood bar qualifications, from good food to a wide array of drink options. Televisions hang on the walls for sports fans, and darts and live music nights keep the options for entertainment varied. Owner Rick Spell sums it up best when he says, “We serve fun here.” 695 W. Brookhaven Circle, 680-8118

Carolina Watershed — This Southern soul food restaurant and bar opened on East Carolina Avenue with repurposed metal grain silos for a visually arresting interior. The Watershed serves cocktails, wine, and craft beers, all in a picturesque environment, marked by two waterfalls and a scattering of dogwoods, cottonwoods, and red maples. 141 E. Carolina, 321-5553

The Casual Pint — This Highland Row bar and beer garden offers a wide variety of brews on tap — and an impressive selection of bottled and canned beer as well. Build a six-pack to go, or sit back and sample a few. 395 S. Highland, 779-2967

Celtic Crossing — With live music, a trivia night, or sports on the tube, there’s always something to do at Cooper-Young’s neighborhood bar. As any Irish pub should, Celtic has a huge variety of whiskey, and of course they keep Harp and Guinness on tap as well. 903 S. Cooper, 274-5151

City Market Downtown — This little corner store is a hub for Memphis magazine personnel — Sam Cicci likes the wasabi peas; I stop in some mornings for a sausage biscuit — but there’s more to it than just groceries and meals on the go. The good folks at City Market have local beer on tap at bargain prices, only $2.99 a pint. The best thing? It’s within easy walking distance of AutoZone Park, the Orpheum, and other Downtown entertainment destinations for a quick beer before or after the fun. 66 S. Main, 729-6152

The Cove — The ship-shaped bar, along with some of the other piratical appointments, hails from the old Anderton’s restaurant, and the low lighting and Memphis history give this Broad Avenue bar character by the boatload. Wednesday-night karaoke, jazz night, fresh oysters, and specialty cocktails — the Memphis Mule is worth a taste — make the Cove a worthy stop when you land in Memphis. The Cove may not be the only pirate-themed bar where you can drink absinthe and eat oysters next door to a guitar spa, but it’s probably the coolest. 2559 Broad, 730-0719

Dru’s — Dru’s is the little LGBTQ+ neighborhood bar where patrons can play a game of pool, sing their hearts out in a karaoke contest, or sometimes take in a drag show. 1474 Madison, 275-8082

Flying Saucer — This beer hall offers one of the widest selections of beers on tap anywhere in the city. From stouts to IPAs to Belgian ales, there’s no shortage of brews to sample. Beam me up. Peabody Place, 523-7468; 1400 N. Germantown Pkwy., 755-5530

Global Café — Why am I including an international food hall in this list of the Bluff City’s best bars? Three words: Nepalese Green Tea. This drink, made with Svedka vodka, melon liquor, and white cranberry juice, tastes so sweet, one could almost be forgiven for thinking it has all the antioxidants of actual green tea (it doesn’t, though, sadly). The drinks menu makes Global Cafe a great place to stop in for a drink and a bite to eat before a concert in The Green Room. 1350 Concourse #157, 512-6890

Gray Canary — Inside Old Dominick Distillery, chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman have crafted another unforgettable restaurant. The menu showcases Ticer and Hudman’s love for shared plates, and the cocktail menu was built from scratch, with love. 301 S. Front, 249-2932

Growlers — This bar and music venue boasts a state-of-the-art sound system for concertgoers, pool tables and dartboard for the competitive crowd, and big-screen TVs for game night. Located on Poplar Avenue in the revitalized former Hi-Tone (notable for being Elvis’ old karate dojo), Growlers is adjacent to Overton Park for Memphians looking to knock back a beer in the air conditioning before a show at the Levitt Shell or after a day of sunning on the Greensward. 1911 Poplar, 244-7904

Half Shell — This East Memphis seafood joint — at the original location on Mendenhall — offers a collection of gumbo bowls and po’boys, cocktails and beers, and keeps a game on TV. The lights are low, the seafood is legendary, and the service is friendly. The Half Shell takes the classic neighborhood bar, adds seafood, and turns everything up to 11. 688 S. Mendenhall, 682-3966; 7825 Winchester, 737-6755

Hi-Tone — Gonerfest 15, Titus Andronicus, North by North — I’ve lost count of how many concerts I’ve seen at this Crosstown-area bar and music venue. The Hi-Tone wouldn’t be my first choice to slake a thirst for an artisanal cocktail, but if you want to rub elbows with the local music scene and toss back a PBR or three, this is your spot. 412-414 N. Cleveland, 278-8663

Hog and Hominy — Southern cuisine, craft cocktails, and quirkily classy atmosphere set this East Memphis bar apart. It’s one of the best spots for dinner to turn into after-dinner drinks. (The brunch menu makes for great hangover food, too. Or so we’ve been told.) 707 W. Brookhaven Circle, 207-7396

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk — The Killer’s bar and honky-tonk is a piano bar where the ivories aren’t tickled, they’re hammered with a fury and a frenzy. This Beale Street bar boasts live music, a long drinks list, and a menu inspired by Memphis barbecue and New Orleans Cajun-Creole fare. 310 Beale, 300-6788

Lafayette’s Music Room — This historic venue is back in action and better than ever. With a music booker who’s bringing in both the best of the local scene and big-name national acts to the stage, this Overton Square bar is a-rockin’. And whether you’re living it up with a fancy cocktail or slumming it with a can of domestic, the helpful bar staff has you covered. Shows are often Vegas-style seating, so prepare to get friendly with your neighbors. 2119 Madison, 207-5097

Lamplighter Lounge — This tiny Madison Avenue dive will always make my list of the best bars in town. Where else can a thirsty Memphian drink a beer and play a game of chess or Connect Four in the same spot where local rock writer Robert Gordon shot the music video for Cat Power’s “Lived in Bars”? (Answer: nowhere) The longtime bartenders and new owners Chuck Wenzler and Laurel Cannito have made some welcome changes — like pulling up the old carpet, putting in a window, and adding a credit card reader — but the authentically weird vibe remains the same. 1702 Madison, 726-1101

The Liquor Store — This Broad Avenue bar’s website boasts: “We are pretty much close to everything,” and they’re right about that. Whether it’s a stop before one of Broad Avenue’s Art Walks, a drink after work Downtown, or a nightcap after grabbing a slice at Broadway Pizza, The Liquor Store has you covered. The interior decor could best be described as “diner decadence,” with glowing neon and a long bar that just begs patrons to sidle up and order something cold and delicious. 2655 Broad, 405-5477

Loflin Yard — With barrel-aged cocktails, soulful American cuisine, and a meandering creek on the premises, this Downtown nightspot is one of the most picturesque places in town. 7 W. Carolina, 249-3046

Lucchesi’s Beer Garden — One of Memphis’ hidden gems, this little neighborhood bar in East Memphis is sure to serve up a good time. With pinball machines, a monthly karaoke night, a Friday and Saturday night happy hour, and more than 90 varieties of bottled beer on hand, this locally owned nightspot packs a punch. What’s more, Lucchesi’s serves up great food, including gyros, paninis, and the Triple H, which the Flyer’s own Michael Donahue proclaimed to be the best sandwich he’d had in 15 years. 84 S. Reese, 452-3002

Minglewood Hall — This Midtown music venue is home to Lucero’s Annual Block Party every April, but the music happens all year ’round. It’s a stop for national touring acts, and with both 1884 Lounge and B-SIDE on the premises, there are more than enough reasons to stop in for some live music and cold drinks. 555 Madison, 312-6058

Mollie Fontaine Lounge — This gorgeous Victorian mansion-turned-nightspot has it all — jazz nights, service industry nights, illusionists, burlesque shows, and a cocktail menu that’s nothing to sneeze at. The décor is slightly different on every level of the multi-floored Lounge, adding to the mystique and allure of your next night out. 679 Adams, 524-1886

Newby’s — With more than 40 years of history and a newly remodeled and upgraded interior including a state-of-the-art beer tap system, there are reasons why Newby’s has been a highlight of the Highland Strip for a long, long time. Here’s to 40 more years! 539 S. Highland, 730-0520

Onix — Every town should have a decent jazz club, Memphis especially so. The Bluff City may be the birthplace of rock-and-roll and the home of the blues, but it should never be forgotten that Memphis has also been the home to some jazz legends — think Phineas Newborn Jr., Alberta Hunter, W.C. Handy, and Joyce Cobb, for starters — so it’s only right that Onix serves up cool drinks and cooler jazz and R&B throughout the week. 1680 Madison, 552-4609

P&H Cafe — This little neighborhood dive bar is the home to an open mic night, pool competitions, and Friday’s weekly karaoke nights. The P&H has been home to some slices of Memphis history, from the recurring and wildly popular You Look Like comedy show to Craig Brewer’s first film, The Poor and Hungry. There’s no liquor served, but thirsty patrons are welcome to bring their own for a small set-up fee. 1532 Madison, 726-0906

Paula & Raiford’s Disco — Disco never died, baby! It’s alive and well, in all its spangled, flashy glory, in Downtown Memphis. Paula & Raiford’s Disco is the place to go to dance the night away on an illuminated dance floor to the booming bass of the dance hits of yesteryear. Be prepared to stand in line, but good things are worth the wait. 14 S. Second, 521-2494

The Peabody — Love people watching, historic buildings, and classy cocktails? Well, have I got a bar for you. The lobby bar at The Peabody hotel might be the classiest, most historic place to grab a drink in town. If it’s not, it’s at least the only one with a good view of the famous duck march. 149 Union, 529-4000

Railgarten — This neighborhood bar is Midtown’s backyard. With hammocks, yard games, and a stage for live music, Railgarten is a playground for grown-ups, an entertainment wonderland in the heart of Midtown. 2166 Central, 231-5043

The Rec Room — This video game parlor-meets-bar (a bar-cade, if you will) is an example of possibly one of the most ingenious business models ever. What’s more fun than catching up with some old friends over fresh drinks? Catching up with old friends while beating the tar out of them on Super Smash Bros. Don’t believe me? Just try it and see. 3000 Broad, 209-1137

RP Tracks — This little bar and restaurant by the railroad tracks is a go-to spot for University of Memphis students and professors. Just don’t stop in for a beer and barbecue tofu nachos if you’re playing hooky — you just might run into someone you know. 3547 Walker Avenue, 327-1471

Rumba Room — This Downtown club was made for dancing. With live salsa bands and dance lessons, there’s no excuse for keeping your seat glued to a chair — the Rumba Room is the spot to shake a leg and groove on over to the dance floor. If you require a little liquid courage, fear not, because the Rumba Room has an array of tropical cocktails to help you feel the groove and quit fretting about remembering your dance moves. 303 S. Main, 523-0020

South of Beale — With a menu packed with tasty treats and an impressive drink menu, South of Beale is a great spot for a stop-in on South Main. It’s the perfect place to wind up before or after one of the South Main Trolley Night art walks or a show at the Orpheum, and the atmosphere is understated and classy. 361 S. Main, 526-0388

Westy’s — For friendly service, a little Memphis history served up by owner Jake Schorr, and a cold pint of Goldcrest beer, the thirsty traveler could hardly do better than Westy’s. This little bar is a Memphis institution, and it’s tucked away on North Main Downtown. 346 N. Main, 543-8646

Wild Bill’s — This real-deal blues bar is a local institution. It’s a club in the juke joint tradition, making it a great spot to bring friends visiting the Bluff City. If they want a slice of real Southern soul, take ’em to Bill’s for some wild blues licks, spicy hot wings, and a 40-ounce beer. 1580 Vollintine, 726-5473

Young Avenue Deli — When I was in college learning how to rite gud (ha), the Deli was one of my watering holes of choice. This Cooper-Young bar and restaurant offers a wide selection of draft and bottled beer, an impressive cocktail list, and that famously mouth-watering food menu. The sweet potato fries alone are enough to keep this writer coming back. 2119 Young, 278-0034

Zebra Lounge — This cool, classy piano lounge is tucked away near Overton Square. If the rattle and rock of Lafayette’s is a little too much, then the Zebra Lounge is the perfect spot to kick back, sip an elegant cocktail, and let yourself be serenaded by a local musician proficient in piano. 2114 Trimble Place, 249-8147