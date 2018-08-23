Learning from Newcomers

Sometimes the best way to revive your love for a place is to revise your view of it — to see it through someone else’s eyes. We wanted to know how Memphis is looking, sounding, feeling (and smelling and tasting, too) to folks experiencing it for the first time, or for the first time in a long time. We talked to a handful of new Memphians about what brought them here, what keeps them here, how Memphis has surprised them — and what we locals get wrong about our soulful, sultry, generous, complicated city.

CANDACE STEELE FLIPPIN

When did you move to Memphis, and what brought you here?

My husband, Thomas, and I moved to Memphis in January of this year for the opportunity to work with an outstanding leadership team and help grow the First Horizon National Corporation family of companies.

What neighborhood do you call home?

We live in East Memphis.

Where are you from originally, and where did you move here from?

My husband, Thomas, and I moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota, but I was born right here in Memphis. My family moved away to Detroit, Michigan right before I started grade school. It is great to be back home.

What keeps you here? What has surprised you about Memphis?

I love Memphis. I joined a wonderful community of people working to build our best future together. I was pleasantly surprised by the richness of our arts, culture, and beautiful green spaces.

What do Memphians get wrong or not see about Memphis?

The soulfulness and grit of Memphis are all part of our charm.

JEREMY TURNER

When did you move to Memphis, and what brought you here?

I moved to the Memphis area in October 2017. I’m a consultant for a large insurance carrier, and we had an opening here due to a retirement. I loved my time in Richmond, but knew it was time to try to get back closer to where I grew up and where all my immediate family are, in Western Kentucky. Also, a job promotion helped in the decision-making process.

What neighborhood do you call home?

I ended up living over by Shelby Farms Park, near Cordova. I wanted to be near green space, and Shelby Farms’ 4,500 acres definitively met that criteria.

Where are you from originally, and where did you move here from?

I'm originally from Western Kentucky, born and raised, and grew up in a small town, near Paducah, Kentucky. I moved to Memphis from Richmond, Virginia.

What keeps you here? What has surprised you about Memphis?

Memphis is easy-going, and a comfortable place; the people are friendly, and there’s a very strong faith community. Also, I love the music scene here and all of the different music venues/festivals. Plus, the food scene here is legit ... it ain’t just the barbecue, either. I wasn’t aware that Memphis was the most generous city in the country, until I moved here and heard about all of the positive efforts taking place in the community. And, it’s a “producer” mindset versus what you may see in a “Boom Town” where it’s more of a “consumer” mindset.

What do Memphians get wrong or not see about Memphis?

I see a lot of originality. I’m not sure if Memphians see that. But, I hope Memphis never loses its authenticity. This is a unique place, with a story that influenced the world. And, I have a feeling there’s plenty of exciting chapters ahead.

LOUISA SHEPHERD

When did you move to Memphis, and what brought you here?

I moved to Memphis in early 2017 after living in Cincinnati, Ohio, for about six years. I moved here for a job opportunity with Epicenter.

What neighborhood do you call home?

When I first moved to Memphis, I rented an apartment out in Germantown, but I’ve recently purchased a home in the Uptown neighborhood just north of downtown and the Pinch District, right next to St. Jude. I love Uptown!

Where are you from originally?

Dallas, Texas

What keeps you here? What has surprised you about Memphis?

I have a fantastic job at Epicenter which keeps me here, as well as my fabulous new home. I was surprised at how easy and “not scary” home-buying turned out to be here. Many single millennials like me may think that purchasing a home isn’t financially feasible, but Memphis has an accessible housing market and several first-time home-buyer programs that make home buying a breeze. I would have never been able to afford such a beautiful home in another city.

What do Memphians get wrong or not see about Memphis?

I feel that Memphians sometimes see the city’s weaknesses as fixed or unchangeable. I see them as opportunities for growth!

MATTHEW GERSTENBLITT

When did you move to Memphis, and what brought you here?

I moved to Memphis in July 2017. During my graduate program at Cornell University, I interviewed with FedEx. They offered me a position in January 2017. I graduated in May 2017 and I began working in July 2017.

What neighborhood do you call home?

Collierville is my new home. I really appreciate the idyllic setting of the town. Luckily, it is also very close to my office.

Where are you from originally, and where did you move here from?

I was born in New Jersey, but I was raised in Orlando, Florida, and moved to Memphis from Orlando.

What keeps you here? What has surprised you about Memphis?

My current position at FedEx is very engaging and requires me to communicate technical engineering information in non-technical language. Memphis’ low cost of living also gives me the opportunity to travel for leisure as much as possible during my free time. Memphis has a reputation for having very hot summers, but I have actually found the weather much less humid and cooler than Orlando.

What do Memphians get wrong or not see about Memphis?

Memphis is a smaller city than where many young professionals choose to begin their careers. Most individuals close to my age were born and raised in Memphis. Since everyone seems to have attended the same high schools and summer camps during their childhood, it can be very challenging to connect with native Memphians as a newcomer. The water also does not taste as sweet as everyone claims.

DR. DAVID SCHWARTZ

When did you move to Memphis, and what brought you here?

I was recruited to a physician faculty position at UTHSC-West Cancer Center, in the heart of Memphis, and moved in July 2016.

What neighborhood do you call home?

Central Gardens.

Where are you from originally, and where did you move here from?

Originally from Los Angeles, but I moved here from Dallas.

What keeps you here? What has surprised you about Memphis?

I love my job, my colleagues, my patients. My family loves their school, their friends, their neighbors. We all love this city: It owns its own future. Why would we leave? What has surprised me most: Memphians. I’ve literally lived in all corners of the U.S. and have never felt this at home. Neighbors and colleagues took us in so fast, our heads spun full rotation. Memphians default towards being nice and meaning it. This isn’t some pitch — it’s an honest observation.

What do Memphians get wrong or not see about Memphis?

It’s easy to admire humble self-reflection, but Memphis needs to force a smile and hug itself. No garden can grow without a gardener’s love. Too many Memphians are too eager to quote (very real) statistics on social blight, and too dispirited to till the soil. They miss the half of Memphis’ glass which remains full despite the cracks. What about our at-risk kids who stay in school or ambitious professionals who don’t move away? Memphis is a blank, authentic slate. We have the opportunity to show a nation how to grow in a more genuine, equitable way. The upside of Memphis is huge; it’s time to believe it.