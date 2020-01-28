New Life for a 1980s Residence, One Room at a Time

When John Heard was working on a Boyle’s Grove home in the River Edge subdivision in Cordova back in 1988, he glanced at the unsold, heavily wooded lot across the way and chuckled at whoever had decided to purchase the rough plot of land. Fast forward several decades, and you’ll find that the deed to 8981 Summer Grove carries Heard’s signature.

While redeveloping the property seemed daunting, Heard, who runs John Heard Company, had plenty of experience. “One day, I just looked over and realized I knew how to approach it,” he says. “It was heavily wooded, hilly, had drainage issues, and many other situations that constituted what we in the industry call a ‘dog walk,’ because there’s a lot of expense necessary. Luckily, I was able to put the house in with minimal lot and preparation work.” The reward was a 3,200-square-foot house situated on the biggest lot in the subdivision.

Having previously worked on the kitchen, Heard decided that the next step would be to tackle the master bathroom. “It still had that late 1980s look,” says Heard. “This is a true remodel, as the layout of the bathroom did not change. We had carpet in the lobby area, and it looked tired and dated.” Heard and his wife, Adella, took out the original wallpaper and the furr downs over the vanity. The acrylic jacuzzi and eight-inch platform it rested on were removed along with the old vanity and top. Heard’s original marble shower was completely gutted, and they widened the shower door frame.

When designing the room, the Heards consulted with decorator Whitney Joiner. Luckily, their visions matched, so they got to work bringing a new look for the master bathroom.

“Adella and Whitney went over to Ferguson Plumbing to pick out all the fun stuff,” says Heard. “We rebuilt the shower with new nickel Delta Dryden fixtures and expanded the door from 24 inches to a little over 30 inches. We set it up with nice tile walls and ceilings, and inserted a pebbly floor.” An extra feature that Heard included was a bench with handle bars. “I had two knee replacements last year, so those bars are particularly handy.”

According to John Heard, the original bathroom looked very dated. Design choices that were once popular, like the carpeted floor and the use of furr downs, made the design look tired. Adella Heard, along with decorator Whitney Joiner, visited Ferguson's to pick out Delta Dryden faucets for the new sink. Meanwhile, the marble countertop came from Stone City. Upon completion of the two-month remodeling job, the Heards' bathroom sported a much sleeker, modern look. The carpet was pulled up to make way for tile, while the new shower had been completely redone. The cobblestone floor supported tiled walls and a bench with handlebars, the latter being a crucial feature after Heard underwent two knee surgeries.

For tubs, the Heards looked at various options before selecting a Signature Hardware cast-iron tub. “We ended up getting one that both my wife and I preferred. It’s got a base that sits flat on the floor, and an accent color that we had factory painted so that it would complement the other colors in the room.”

To replace the carpeting, they chose Square Feet Tile and Stone, with ceramic tiles from Venice Tile. The new, taller vanity, designed by Dennis Headley, features a marble top from Stone City and more Delta Dryden faucets. The old commode made way for an ADA Height elongated toilet bowl. Mirrors, and the frameless shower door, were provided by Jackson Glass. Meanwhile, Graham’s Lighting Fixtures replaced the eight-inch recess cans with four-inch Halo LED cans.

The overall master bathroom remodel took between two and three months. “It might have taken a little extra time because Adella was out of town when there were some decisions to be made. I was also recovering from knee surgery when they installed the countertop. But that was no problem, I can supervise from the bed as easily as I can supervise from a pickup truck.”

As for the cost, Heard estimates that it totaled between $30,000-35,000. “It’s almost impossible to do a bathroom job for under $20,000, even if you’re just replacing it and not relocating it.” To help out with the work, Heard hired subcontractor Thurman Kee (who originally framed the house) and his nephew Carleton Kee. Heard also used the services of Darrell Guy Electric, Quality Plumbing, and Young’s Sheetrock Service.

The finished product is a much more modern-looking master bathroom, and the window above the tub provides a scenic view of the surrounding woods. And, as a personal flourish, Heard placed one of his very own paintings (tentatively titled Hazel’s Garden) in the master. “I studied art, among other things, in college. I figured it was more practical to be a contractor, but sometimes I’ll pick up the brush and the easel.”

With yet another remodeling job under his belt, Heard is pleased with his current residence. “I’m 63 now, and I’ve been in this house since I was 33,” he says. “I’ve enjoyed this house, and this location, because I can get to anywhere in Shelby County within 25 minutes or less. And that comes in real handy for when I have a job.”