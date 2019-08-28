× Expand People enjoy the Mud Island River Park in Memphis, Tennessee. © Karen Pulfer Focht

There are almost too many instagrammable spots to count in town. Think of the I Love Memphis murals at Memphis Made taproom or on N. Watkins by Crosstown Concourse, or perhaps a shot near one of the bridges or the Bass Pro Pyramid. Not to be outdone, Mud Island now has one of its own attractions that has seen Memphians and tourists alike flock to the potential photo-op.

Coinciding with the opening of Mud Island Park, the city's newest art installation has been a hit in the Bluff City. The MEMPHIS sign both welcomes out-of-towners and provides a beautiful social media backdrop for locals. The piece was done by Youngblood Studio, which has been responsible for other recognizable landmarks around the city, including the Broad Avenue Water Tower, the Overton Park Bicycle Arch, and the First Methodist Bell Tower.

Be sure to check out the sign before the summer winds down. And if it really catches the eye, there are plenty of other free art installations to peruse around Memphis.