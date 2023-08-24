Memphis Neighborhoods: Shelby Farms and Beyond

Editor’s Note: Some might tell you that Memphis is the biggest small town in America. We would say that Memphis is a patchwork of small towns — in the form of distinctive neighborhoods — stitched closely together into the form of a city. So we’re highlighting some of the city’s best towns, if you will, by spotlighting some of our classic neighborhoods. Maybe this will remind you to revisit an area you don’t call home, or to identify more strongly with the one you do.

With Overton, Audubon, and the newly renovated Tom Lee, among many, many others, Memphians have their choice of parks, but something about Shelby Farms Park stands out. And calling it a “park” just doesn’t seem to cover it; it’s practically its own neighborhood. Once a model penal farm, the land has shaped up to be an integral part of Memphis’ identity.

As one of the largest urban parks in the country at 4,500 acres, Shelby Farms is a recreational oasis within city limits — with 40 miles of trails, perfect for walking, biking, running, or hiking; 20 bodies of water for fishing and paddle-boating; the award-winning Woodland Discovery Playground for the kiddos; an 18-hole disc golf course; and a dog park, The Outback.

Not only that, but Memphians can embark on adventures such as horseback riding with Shelby Farms Stables, paintball and laser tag with Battlefront, and ziplining through the trees and over the water with Go Ape. (Go Ape even has a Tarzan swing, where you can, well, swing like Tarzan. It’s thrilling, if I do say so myself.)

Throughout the year, Shelby Farms is host to many events from races to festivals. During the winter, families can enjoy the annual Starry Nights drive-through holiday light show. During the summer, folks can partake in the park’s Canoes + Cocktails, where you can enjoy a sunset paddle on Hyde Lake, followed by cocktails. Plus, fitness fanatics and beginners can participate in the park’s Get Outside! series of free fitness classes with offerings like yoga, line dancing, and cardio.

And did I mention the buffalo? Yeah, not to brag about Memphis or anything, but we have a herd of buffalo grazing on a nearly 50-acre range that is full of native grass, trees, and sunny fields. It’s all part of the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy, which manages and operates Shelby Farms Park and Shelby Farms Greenline through a private-public partnership with Shelby County Government.

The Greenline, as you might know, has transformed an unused railroad line (without the tracks) into a paved, urban trail that connects Midtown Memphis through Shelby Farms Park to Cordova, which means you could theoretically run, walk, or bike from one end of the city to the other — I mean, you won’t catch me doing so, but no one’s stopping you as far as I’m aware.

Moreover, just a jump, hop, and a skip away from the park, you’ll hit the ’burbs, which, while lacking in buffalo, are equally cool and myriad. There’s Agricenter International, host to many a farmers market; Germantown Performing Arts Center and Bartlett Performing Arts, host to many shows; and so much shopping at Germantown’s Shops of Saddle Creek and Collierville’s Carriage Crossing, offering everything from the upscale to your creature comforts. Plus, you won’t want to miss all the happenings — like Collierville’s Town Square’s concert series and Balloon Festival; the Germantown Festival, where you can catch the Running of the Weenies Dachshund race; and Millington’s Goat Days Festival, where you can enjoy all things goats — and who doesn’t love goats?

Oh gosh, as you can tell, there’s always so much happening beyond the city, or what we consider the “city.” So go on out there and explore. You won’t be disappointed.