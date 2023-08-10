Memphis Neighborhoods: Midtown

Editor’s Note: Some might tell you that Memphis is the biggest small town in America. We would say that Memphis is a patchwork of small towns — in the form of distinctive neighborhoods — stitched closely together into the form of a city. So we’re highlighting some of the city’s best towns, if you will, by spotlighting some of our classic neighborhoods. Maybe this will remind you to revisit an area you don’t call home, or to identify more strongly with the one you do.

Let’s just say what we’re all thinking: Midtown is full of weirdos.

I know, it’s a stereotype. But it’s also true. In fact, I would say that Midtown doesn’t just have a bunch of weirdos; it has the best weirdos. Attracting these superior weirdos is our secret superpower.

You’ve seen the Midtown weirdos arguing obscure political points over coffee at Otherlands. You’ve seen them taking their eccentricities out for a walk in Overton Park along with their dogs. You’ve caught a glimpse of their dark forms as they emerge, blinking in the sunlight, after renting a movie at Black Lodge. (Don’t bother asking what the movie is; you’ve never heard of it.) The pink-haired server at your favorite restaurant lives a secret life of intense Midtown weirdness.

You’ve also listened to their music, read their words, seen their art, laughed at their jokes, witnessed them perform onstage, and watched their films. Midtown weirdos give Memphis its creative edge. They’re why we punch above our weight in culture compared to cities of similar size. Small-town misfits who never felt like they fit in for whatever reason end up here, and they create communities with the other weird kids. Together, they make new art. Most of it will vanish in time, appreciated only by the other weirdos who were lucky enough to be there for the creation. But some of it lives and endures. You’ve probably heard of the most famous weirdo who hung out in Midtown, a boy from Tupelo who made transgressive music, wore eyeliner, and played his first gig at the Overton Park Shell. (Elvis. We’re talking about Elvis.)

One of the reasons they end up here is because Midtown is actually a sleepy college town stuck in the middle of a big city. In Midtown proper there’s Rhodes College, Christian Brothers University, Southern College of Optometry, Southwest Tennessee Community College, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Memphis College of Art used to be a reliable source of weirdos before it tragically ceased to exist. Then there’s the University of Memphis, which has its own neighborhood, but whose students prowl Midtown’s music clubs, dive bars, and tattoo parlors. Many of the folks who come through Midtown in their student years delve into the weirdness for a while, then move on to more straight-laced ZIP codes. But more than a few stay here, because it’s a place where you can be weird.

Historically, Midtown has been a haven for LBGTQ folks, and their presence has made the neighborhood more fabulous, and more tolerant. It’s harder to look down on people when you’ve been the one oppressed in the past.

One of the biggest reasons that Midtown has been so welcoming to the strange and creative is because it’s (relatively) cheap to live here. Downtown New York saw a similar creative flourishing in the 1960s and ’70s. Because it was in such disrepair, artists could get an apartment for next to nothing, and spend most of their time practicing their art. Now, you can’t live in Manhattan without working three jobs at once, and the art scene has moved elsewhere. After decades of neglect, Midtown has recently seen a burst of new construction and renovations.

On the one hand, that’s good to see, because the place looks like less of a dump. But on the other hand, landmarks like the P&H Cafe and Midtown Crossing have been victims of rising rents, and finding a good deal on a simple studio apartment is increasingly elusive. That’s the gentrification game: Artists make the neighborhood more attractive — until the rent goes up and they’re forced to move on, leaving overpriced coffee shops in their wake.

I hope that’s not the fate of Midtown. This little slice of bohemian paradise has always proven untamable. We’re here, we’re weird, get used to it.