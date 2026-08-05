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In the year we celebrate Memphis Magazine’s golden anniversary, the number 50 has been top of mind. As City Guide season approached, this had us pondering: What are the 50 experiences that most distinguish Memphis, Tennessee? In compiling the list, we decided these had to be places you can visit. Boots on the ground, you might say. Some are indoors (with ducks!) some are outdoors (with bison!), but they all, together, help make our city among the most unforgettable in the world. Whether you’re a first-time visitor (welcome!) or you’ve been here a half-century yourself, these are our “Memphis musts.” Consider them a starter kit for Bluff City bliss.

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Graceland

You’ve likely heard of the Jungle Room. And maybe the downstairs bar with three televisions. (Elvis liked to watch football on all three networks.) But on your next visit — or your first visit, Memphians; you know who you are — take a look to the right as soon as you enter the mansion. There’s a white baby grand piano that matches the tone and decor of Presley’s living room. It’s a reminder that this was the home of a musician, an entertainer. As we approach the 50th anniversary of that homeowner’s passing, there’s an ethereal quality to both the piano and the room. Enjoy all the jumpsuits and fancy cars, but remember the man.

Memphis Zoo

Our zoo has become one of the world’s most acclaimed because it continues to grow in the areas of nurture and research. What started with Cat Country in 1994 has become a veritable movement to present our furry and feathered friends in habitats where their comfort is as important as that of paying customers. Watching a grizzly bear soak in Teton Trek’s river — fed by a waterfall you can reach out and touch — makes for an encounter impossible to (safely) imagine in the wild. It also, somehow, makes you love our NBA team even more.

Sun Studio

He stood here. Him. Here. Memphis music has impacted the world for well over a century, but when Elvis Presley — newly graduated from Humes High School — recorded “My Happiness” for his mother in the summer of 1953, things shook up a little extra. Pop culture was born on Union Avenue. Today, you can stand in the precise place Elvis later recorded “That’s All Right, Mama,” in the room where Jerry Lee Lewis first screamed “Great Balls of Fire.” You’ll hear samples on your tour. Much better … you’ll feel them.

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Elmwood Cemetery

A stroll through our city’s oldest active cemetery is a walk back in time. Shielded by oaks and elms, its 80 acres are home to ornate memorials to our city’s most well-known families, along with humble gravestones marking the last resting places of musicians, writers, religious leaders, and some 75,000 others. Heroes are buried here, such as the priests and nuns who died treating victims of the 1878 yellow fever epidemic. Throughout the year, walking tours with costumed actors tell personal stories of those resting here, bringing the past into the present. Can a place be somber and uplifting at the same time? Elmwood offers both.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

To longtime Memphians (particularly those who remember when the stadium opened in 1965), it will always be the Liberty Bowl. The Rolling Stones have played there. Paul McCartney has played there. Football legend Reggie White called it home for two seasons (1984-85) as a Memphis Showboat. But it’s primarily home to the Memphis Tigers, our local college program that has enjoyed 12 consecutive seasons of bowl eligibility. The stadium has undergone a $226.5 million transformation, one that has reduced capacity (to 45,000) but dramatically enhanced the gameday experience, from an open concourse to a tower of luxury suites and the latest, greatest in videoboard technology.

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AutoZone Park

Tomorrow’s St. Louis Cardinal stars are playing today as our Memphis Redbirds, and they play at a jewel of a downtown diamond. In 2000, it was Albert Pujols, on his way to becoming only the fourth player in major-league history to slam 700 home runs. Here in 2026, it’s Joshua Baez, who became the first player in Redbirds history to slam four home runs in a single game (and before his 23rd birthday). Minor-league baseball is the last truly affordable family outing in professional sports, and on most Saturdays, you’ll see the best postgame fireworks show in the Mid-South.

Greenbelt Park

This is a list of 50 essential Memphis places, but were it a “list” of only one, it would be the Mississippi River, the reason the Bluff City is here in the first place. And Greenbelt Park, in front of Harbor Town (the city’s most distinctive neighborhood), is a glorious stage for gazing at one of the world’s natural wonders. The park features a 1.5-mile paved track, but it’s best experienced along the grassy river’s edge, several trees providing enough shade for The Perfect Picnic Spot. You’ll take the sunsets with you.

Big River Crossing

The mighty Mississippi is one of America’s great natural wonders, but for years it was a barrier to anyone needing to cross it. In 1916, the Harahan Bridge carried trains and vehicles only. The idea of walking across the river — for fun! — seemed absurd until the Big River Crossing opened in 2016. America’s longest pedestrian crossing of the river is a unique experience, a two-mile roundtrip journey along a sturdy all-steel pathway that suspends you high over the rushing waters below. The view is unforgettable — even more exciting when a Union Pacific locomotive rumbles past, just yards away.

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Crystal Shrine Grotto

Cemeteries are usually quiet places that provoke moments of reflection, mourning, and loss. Memorial Park in East Memphis offers the Crystal Shrine Grotto to enhance that experience. Completely designed and constructed in the 1920s and ’30s by Dionicio Rodriguez, a folk artist from Mexico, the main feature is a winding cavern cut into a hillside where visitors can study sculptures and scenes from the Bible. Outside is the tranquil Pool of Hebron, and other creations, such as the massive Abraham’s Oak, all formed from concrete stained to resemble tree branches, even down to cracks and worm holes, using a secret process the mysterious artist never revealed.

The Overton Park 9

Nestled in the heart of Midtown is the nation’s oldest continuously running municipal golf course. The Overton Park 9, as it’s now called after an extensive 2022 renovation, opened in 1906. The course’s charming 2,222-yard, par 34 layout rambles over old stone bridges across Lick Creek and through the center of the Old Forest, presenting quirky challenges to all levels of golfer, from beginners to seniors, including the unique hole four, which is a par 3 and a half, leading to the question: Is 3 and a half a birdie? After your round, don’t skip the 1920s Tudor-style Abe Goodman Clubhouse and its shaded patio — a nice spot for a cold beverage even if you’re not a golfer.

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Shelby Farms

Our 4,500-acre outdoor wonderland has a dog park, disc-golf course, tree-climbing venture, miles of walking trails, and bison. But Hyde Lake is a centerpiece almost beyond comparison. A walk around the lake (2.25 miles) is the best form of active therapy in the Mid-South. You’ll stroll alongside geese and ducks (and an occasional crane) as kayakers and paddle-boarders take to the water itself. If ambitious, extend your walk on the Shelby Farms Greenline, a 13-mile path well chosen from Binghampton to Cordova. Best of all, you’ll pass dozens of other Memphians — and lucky first-time visitors — in just as good a mood as yours. This city’s diversity is its superpower and Shelby Farms helps it shine.

Lichterman Nature Center

An often-overlooked gem, Lichterman is a wildlife sanctuary and nature area tucked away in East Memphis. It’s located on the former grounds of the home of Clarence Saunders, founder of the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain. In the 1940s, the 65-acre property was purchased by the Ira Lichterman and William Loewenberg families; in 1963, much of the land was donated to the Memphis Park Commission. The sanctuary now provides a habitat for diverse birds and wildlife, with almost three miles of hiking trails and boardwalks passing through and over lakes, fields, and forest. No trip to Lichterman is complete without a visit to the Backyard Wildlife Center, with live animal habitats and viewing areas that interest children of all ages.

Cooper-Young Neighborhood

It’s easy to see why this neighborhood is a beloved artistic and cultural hub in Midtown. Life bubbles from every corner and colorful awning: Diners enjoy their meals on its outdoor patios, music threads through open doors, and ambient chatter spills onto its narrow sidewalks and rainbow crosswalks, even into the late hours. The neighborhood is also home to the annual Cooper-Young Festival, a year-round farmer’s market, Porchfest (a music festival for emerging and local musicians), and other events throughout the year. Follow where the artists and musicians go — you’ll probably end up in Cooper-Young at least once.

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The Peabody

Since it opened in 1925, “The South’s Grand Hotel” has been called the spot where the Mississippi Delta begins. Twice a day, the Duckmaster leads live ducks to and from their rooftop penthouse to splash in the marble fountain in the lobby. The recently renovated lobby bar is the perfect spot to have a cocktail and people-watch. Under chef Keith Clinton, the Chez Philippe restaurant was awarded the Triple A Five Diamond Award for dining excellence and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. And there’s no place quite like the Peabody Skyway for views of downtown and the river.

Burke’s Book Store

In the manner of many used bookstores, Burke’s is a lovingly curated assemblage of the old and the new. It carries its 150-year-old legacy proudly, in its shelves of used books; its collections of donated vintage typewriters; and its massive wooden checkout counter, which is as old as the store itself. Rare books have their own section, as do book displays of Memphis history. Yet tucked amid the well-worn shelves, you’ll also find new, glossy-backed novels, posters and art lining the walls, paper chains and lanterns, and even Polaroids of pets. Take a walk through its stacks — Burke’s offers something for everyone.

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Memphis Barbecue

Memphis offers a plethora of barbecue restaurants, but if you only have time to eat at one (or two, or three), these spots are legendary. The extensive menu of Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous includes its famous dry ribs, beans, and signature coleslaw as well as barbecued chicken and shrimp. The restaurant itself is famous for its cluttery decor, with statues, photographs, paintings, and other memorabilia filling every square inch of the walls. Payne’s Bar-B-Q is another legendary Memphis spot. Their savory barbecue sandwich is a must; don’t leave without trying their barbecue bologna sandwich served on white bread with the restaurant’s famous slaw. Cozy Corner rounds out the legendary places. They offer great ribs and sandwiches, but also serve barbecued Cornish game hen.

Leftwich Tennis Center

An impact that bounces beyond the four corners of the tennis court, Leftwich Tennis Center will host the first Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Memphis in nearly 15 years. The Memphis Classic will attract women’s tennis players from across the globe, reinforcing Leftwich’s position as one of the leading tennis centers of the Mid-South. Hosting year-round youth training and outreach programs, Leftwich shares its 12 indoor and 24 outdoor courts with the community, as a sports complex for players of all ages.

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The Orpheum

From reverberating voices to shiny pointe shoes and glowing movie screens, the historic Orpheum Theatre is a palace for the performing arts in Memphis. Opened as the Grand Opera House in 1890, destroyed by fire, and rebuilt in 1925 at the corner of Main and Beale, the current Orpheum has showcased vaudeville acts, motion pictures, and Broadway tours. Along with The Peabody, it was a star of downtown Memphis’s revitalization. In recent years, the Orpheum and the adjacent Halloran Center offer education programs, candlelight concerts, and efforts like The Balcony Project that recognizes Memphis’ history of segregation.

Memphis Riverboats

Offering a unique view of the Memphis skyline along the Mississippi River, the Memphis Queen is the first all-steel boat to traverse the Mississippi and now offers a unique river cruise experience. Memphis Riverboats, originally known as the Memphis Queen Line, started its business with the Memphis Queen II, offering rides up and down the river in 1952. With Memphis shifting into a tourist destination along the river in 1988, the business grew, allowing passengers to enjoy a constant celebration of the waters that shape Memphis’s riverfront.

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

When the Great American Pyramid opened on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1991, it was a 20,000-seat arena where the Memphis Tigers played basketball, and musicians the likes of Shania Twain, the Rolling Stones, and Prince played sold-out shows. In the mid-2000s, the arena was retired in favor of FedExForum, and the city found a new tenant for the striking building. Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid opened in 2015 to great fanfare. It is far more than just a hunting, fishing, or sporting-goods store — with a hotel, giant aquarium, restaurants, bowling alley, lookout, and a vast shop floor styled to look like the wetlands that attract so many sportsmen to the area.

The Pink Palace Museum of Science and History

Clarence Saunders was the founder of Piggly Wiggly, and credited with the creation of the modern supermarket. He built himself a dream home on Central Avenue with a façade of pink marble. The mansion was never finished before bankruptcy derailed Saunders’ plans, and it was donated to the city in the 1920s, when it was converted into a museum. With expansions over the years that included a giant-screen theater and planetarium, the museum is now a favorite for school groups and adults alike.

Chucalissa

The bluffs over the Mississippi River have been occupied by humans for thousands of years. In the 1930s, workers building what is now T.O. Fuller State Park discovered a forgotten complex of mounds built by the Mississippian peoples around 1000 CE. The rich archeological site became the C.H Nash Museum at Chucalissa. The museum tells the story of the people who dwelled in the Mid-South before the coming of European settlers, helps train new archeologists, and hosts events for contemporary Native American groups.

Overton Park Shell

An outdoor music venue that has witnessed legends for decades, the Shell has presented the Memphis Symphony, Furry Lewis, Bukka White, Reverend Robert Wilkins, and even the Rolling Stones. On the weekend of September 10th the Shell will celebrate its 90th birthday, complete with cake-cutting, live music, and more. In the fall, keep a camping chair handy because the Shell will host their signature free concert series until October. They even offer summer workouts each week as part of the Baptist Health and Wellness series. Instructors come to teach Pilates, yoga, and Zumba on stage.

Our Rivers

Chicago has its architecture cruises. In New York City’s harbor, you can see the Statue of Liberty by ferry. All well and good, and worthy ways to savor those cities’ skylines. But in Memphis, we recommend a different kind of aquatic awe: Clamber into a canoe or kayak (with a knowledgeable guide, of course) and paddle your way along the shores or in the harbor of the Mighty Mississippi. For an altogether different but no less mesmerizing outing, explore the Ghost River section of the Wolf — an otherworldly sensory experience.

Old Dominick Distillery

Who makes the best whiskey in Tennessee? Is it the storied Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg? The George Dickel distillery in Tullahoma? Nope. According to the judges at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it’s Old Dominick in downtown Memphis. Old Dom’s is a relative newcomer in the spirits world, but during its short tenure, it’s become a staple of the neighborhood, hosting numerous soirees in its event spaces, which includes a cozy rooftop patio. The popular distillery tour includes tastings of the distillery’s award-winning whiskey, the best in Tennessee.

Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time

Decades ago, Mud Island was home to the Mississippi River Museum, a 38,000-square-foot facility full of artifacts from the history of river commerce and navigation. But flagging attendance closed the museum in the 2010s, leaving a major Memphis asset vacant and decaying. In 2025, Memphis artist Christopher Reyes took over the space to create an interactive exhibit which combines state-of-the-art digital video projections and Dolby sound systems with playground-sized sculptures designed to delight visitors both young and old. Baron Von Opperbean is lost in the multiverse, and you can help find him by following the clues in the winding labyrinth of time and space. Think Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf meets St. Louis’ City Museum, and you’ll have an idea of the wonder that awaits you at BVO.

Tom Lee Park

Memphis may not have mountains or beaches, but the gravitational pull of the Mississippi is just as profound. The river defines our city — not just geographically but spiritually, too. A visit to Tom Lee Park is a strong reminder of why: Currents coursing downstream, folks young and not-so-young hooping, everywhere the energy of Memphis pulsing. The park hosts annual music and barbecue festivals, of course, but it’s so much more than that — and with the recently completed Memphis Flyway, there’s even more space to explore, and views to savor.

Expand Artists' Link opening reception at Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

An oasis in the summer and a wonderland in the winter, Memphis’s 96-acre botanic garden offers delights for kids (and kids-at-heart) as well as anyone seeking a respite from phone screens and city streets. Track the seasons’ passage with regular strolls through the garden’s peaceful paths; learn about exotic plants in the greenhouse; glean home-gardening tips from the cozy farm area (complete with chickens!). For an extra taste of Memphis, cool down with a Mempops popsicle by the fountain — a special must on toasty August afternoons.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

A former private estate that opened to the public 50 years ago, Dixon Gallery and Gardens presents exhibitions of international quality. Works by Rodin, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Van Gogh have been displayed here. A special treat is the 17 acres of formal and informal gardens, laid out by owners Hugo and Margaret Dixon. The entire museum complex is surrounded by the gardens, dotted with sculptures and hidden gems. This place is special because each visit peels back a layer to reveal something new. Whether a lover of the arts or the outdoors (or both), the Dixon is a must-see.

Farmers Markets

Community markets, where everyone seems to know the vendors and their fellow shoppers, make our city feel like a small town. Cooper-Young, Memphis, Arlington, Lightfoot, Collierville, Bartlett, and others support and showcase local artisans and farmers. A Saturday visit is incomplete without a giant tote bag on your shoulder and iced coffee in hand. The showstopping heirloom tomatoes, abundance of fresh herbs, and fragrant Southern peaches are something out of a painting. A good strategy is to make a full circle around the market before purchasing anything, then strategize what looks best. Grab what you love and bring something home you’ve never cooked before.

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Beale Street

Wander on and around Beale Street to soak up blues, food, and attitude. Get all that at B.B. King’s Blues Club, Silky O’Sullivan’s, Rum Boogie Cafe, and Blues City Cafe, but don’t skimp on the history at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum, and the W.C. Handy House Museum. Don’t miss the civil rights landmark Beale Street Baptist Church, and make a shopping run at the lost-in-time A. Schwab emporium (more fun than any Buc-ee’s — and it even has an old-timey soda fountain), and take a stroll in Handy Park. We hear there’s something called FedExForum nearby as well, if you like to groove on that sort of thing.

Memphis Libraries

The best cities have the best libraries, and Memphis has plenty — 18 branch locations. These places are top-notch sites for reading, research, chilling (literally so cool), getting into tech, experiencing art, taking the kids, and so much more. The big one is the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, with its creative CLOUD901 attraction, meeting rooms, and the history archives of the Memphis and Shelby County Room on the fourth floor. The historic Cossitt Library downtown has been renovated and has the usual amenities plus a performing space and cafe. Also check out the University of Memphis’ Ned R. McWherter Library on campus, open to the public.

Dance Companies

As the saying goes: “Gotta Dance!” And Memphis is a hub of terpsichorean goodness. Ballet Memphis has long been an acclaimed professional dance company that excels in both traditional and innovative contemporary repertoire. It has a beautiful, multi-use facility at Overton Square. A newer and equally dynamic organization is the Collage Dance Collective, a nationally recognized troupe that brings a diverse classical and contemporary offering to audiences. It also has a state-of-the-art dance center in the Binghampton area that serves communities small and large. Notable pre-professional companies include New Ballet Ensemble & School, Ballet on Wheels, and Children’s Ballet Theater & Memphis Youth Musical Theater.

On Stage

Memphis is a stage town, with theater companies all over ready for a standing ovation. Playhouse on the Square/Circuit Playhouse is a professional company with hefty seasons of works both mainstream and edgy. Theatre Memphis is the leading community theater organization with robust seasons of popular shows on two stages. Hattiloo Theatre is a freestanding Black repertory theater company known for staging powerful works. Tennessee Shakespeare Company offers first-rate plays by the Bard and other classical offerings. The Orpheum brings touring Broadway shows and much more to town. And there are plenty more smaller companies treading the boards.

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National Civil Rights Museum

Chances are, if you grew up in Memphis, you’ve been to the National Civil Rights Museum on a field trip or two. The building chosen for this museum was the result of a very thoughtful decision. On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel. A space that could have been left as a very dark portion of our city’s history opened in 1991 as a platform for education and remembrance and has steadily expanded over the years. Visitors say they will never forget being able to look into the room where Dr. King stayed during his final days, and are inspired by sitting next to a statue of Rosa Parks inside a replica of the bus where she decided to make her stand.

Victorian Village

Visitors claim the ghost of Molly Fontaine wanders the hallways of her former home. If so, she couldn’t have chosen a better place to haunt. The Woodruff-Fontaine House, erected in 1871, is one of the incredible nineteenth-century mansions lining Adams Avenue that form Victorian Village. Other grand homes include the Mallory-Neely House and the James Lee Memorial, built by wealthy cotton merchants and steamship owners. The exteriors are impressive and the interiors breathtaking, with gilt mirrors, ornate plasterwork, and stained-glass windows. This area endured rough times in later years, but several homes have been lovingly preserved and stand today as shining examples of the Gilded Age.

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Stax Museum of American Soul Music

From 1957 to 1975, Stax Records kept Memphis on the musical map by putting out some of the best soul music in America. Artists like Otis Redding, Carla Thomas, the Bar-Kays, Booker T. and the MGs, Sam & Dave, David Porter, and Isaac Hayes recorded hits at the McLemore Avenue studio. That storied building is now gone, but in its place is the museum dedicated to keeping the memory of the music alive, and the Stax Music Academy, where the Memphis music legends of tomorrow get their start. It’s a must-see for both visitors and native Memphians. (Almost directly across the street from Stax — part of the Soulsville neighborhood — is Memphis Rox, the largest nonprofit climbing gym in the world. It’s a civic treasure.)

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Bluff City Brews

Our city’s incredible water makes incredible beer. So, when local craft beers pour here, it is Memphis pride in liquid form. Wiseacre Brewing Co.’s incredible Tiny Bomb pilsner is, basically, the unofficial light beer of Memphis. For rock-solid brewing and innovative one-offs, head to Soul & Spirits Brewery in Uptown. Ghost River’s South Main taproom offers an incredible indoor/outdoor spot to quaff some of the city’s first craft beers. Head to Crosstown Brewing Co. for a lineup of always-great beers in its good-times taproom. Flyway Brewing in The Edge is the city’s newest brewery with a spot-on beer for every taste, amazing food, and one-of-a-kind space for a great hang.

Brooks Museum of Art

Once the centerpiece of Overton Park, the Brooks Museum is currently the talk of the town since it will be leaving its longtime home and moving downtown this year, slated to reopen in December 2026 as the Memphis Art Museum. A current exhibit celebrates its longtime park neighbor, with some 80 artists featured in “Memphis College of Art, 1936-2020: An Enduring Legacy,” on view through September 27th, when the building closes to prepare for the move.

FedExForum

Some of the biggest events in the city are hosted at FedExForum, seating up to 18,400 people from concerts to NBA basketball games since its opening in 2004. Countless celebrities have performed on the stage including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Billy Joel, and Ariana Grande. October is already stacked up with three music tours, but the biggest attractions of FedExForum are the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team and the University of Memphis basketball team that will begin their season in November. Are you really a Memphian if you haven’t had a seat in the arena’s upper deck, with a sense that you’re vertical from the floor below?

Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Founded in 2012 by the Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum, MMHOF has inducted a new cohort into its ranks nearly every year since, apart from the Covid era. While its parent museum has a more regional view, this place is Memphis-proud, featuring the instruments, costumes, and curiosities of the city’s luminaries in all genres, from Booker T. Jones to Kallen Esperian. Originally sandwiched between Lansky Bros. and the Hard Rock Café at 126 Beale Street, it’s now the only tenant since Rock ’n’ Soul bought the entire building, in which century-old hardwood floors and beams are still visible.

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Crosstown Concourse

In 1927, Sears Roebuck and Company added to its national presence with a massive building in Midtown. With its distinctive tower, the buff-brick structure served as both a retail store and distribution center, where catalog orders were shipped all over Middle America. The company added to the building over the years until it included more than 1.5 million square feet. Times changed, the Sears company’s fortunes waned, and the building closed in 1993. After sitting vacant for decades, it was revived in 2015 as a multi-use community center, with restaurants, a 450-seat theater, shopping, a high school, Church Health Center, and YMCA. Crosstown Arts provides the city’s most cutting-edge artists with resources and a place to show their work, with programming in their extensive galleries and the Green Room music venue. Anything you want to do, you can do it in Crosstown.

Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum

One of the Smithsonian’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 1996 was a touring exhibition focused on the origins of American music, which led to the Smithsonian opening their brick-and-mortar Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum here in 2000. Now adjacent to FedExForum, it will likely move to Second and Beale once funds are raised. Wherever it is, the curation is Smithsonian-quality and a perfect overview of the region’s musical roots before visitors dive into other historical landmarks. Last year, USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards ranked Rock ’n’ Soul among the top 10 music museums in the country.

In 1969, after establishments were allowed to sell liquor by the drink in Tennessee, T.G.I. Friday’s in Overton Square became the first bar in Memphis to do so, and others nearby soon followed suit. This made Overton Square a key hub of Memphis nightlife through the ’70s, including Lafayette’s Music Room, a short-lived but influential venue that featured the likes of Billy Joel, KISS, Big Star, and Leon Russell at the time. After some doldrum decades, the square was revived in 2012 and Lafayette’s shortly thereafter, making Overton Square once again a hot spot of music, food, and entertainment once again.

Hernando’s Hide-A-Way

For a taste of swinging Memphis circa 1955, 1965, or 1975, don’t miss this gem, a Whitehaven hole-in-the-wall with an authentic old-Memphis vibe. Having played host to Memphis greats like Charlie Rich, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Duck Dunn in those days, it fell into disuse until 2018, when Texas country rocker Dale Watson and wife Celine Lee bought and renovated the place in style. Nowadays their eclectic bills include their own music, similarly roots-friendly regional acts, and local genre-busters like Turnstyles or Amy LaVere and Will Sexton. The club’s Chicken Sh!t Bingo has to be seen to be believed.

Opera Memphis

It’s notable that the reach of Opera Memphis extends far beyond the city itself. As executive director Ned Canty told the Memphis Flyer, “A lot of artists are coming here from singing at Carnegie Hall or the San Francisco Opera or Chicago.” They’re drawn to working with local talent because of Opera Memphis’s quality. Yet Opera Memphis is committed to its hometown, as when it presented a new staging of La Bohème set on Beale Street, or its premiere of Pretty Little Room this year, the music commissioned from Memphis native Robert Patterson.

Our Orchestras

Being the Home of the Blues (and Birthplace of Rock-and-Roll) can obscure just how refined the level of musicianship in Memphis can be, but there is a thriving classical performance scene here. At the top of the bill is the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, led by Robert Moody, along with the Memphis Symphony Chorus, led by Moody and Joseph Powell. There’s also the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, bursting with volunteer talent, celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. Somewhat younger is the Iris Collective, founded as the Iris Orchestra by Michael Stern in 2000, now more focused on outreach and chamber music, but still presenting orchestral works using a stable of international musicians.

Indie Music Venues

At the heart of the city’s most innovative music are the small venues that still feature live bands. With these clubs, the more original, the better, and they don’t shy away from the edgy acts that, through Gonerfest and other events, are what Memphis is best known for. Bar DKDC is one mainstay of such bands, though it can get crowded. The Lamplighter Lounge, once an old-school dive, is now a new-school dive, still funky but with a better sound system. B-Side Memphis has spaciousness, great sound, and arguably the most eclectic lineups.

Metal Museum

Not one, but two art museums in Memphis are moving across town this year. After closing in 2020, the former Overton Park campus of the Memphis College of Art will once again be filled with art, when the main building becomes the new home for the Metal Museum. They will keep their current location on the edge of downtown, on the high bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. Part of a former hospital complex, the historic buildings will serve as studios and housing for a new artist-in-residency program.

Jones Orchard

Founded in 1940, Jones Orchard began with the humble peach and snowballed to the full fruit farm we see today. Available at both the Cooper-Young and Memphis Farmers Market, everything is picked that morning. To maintain their freshness, not a single piece of fruit is refrigerated. Instead, Jones Orchard turns the fruit they don’t sell into jams and jellies. On their Millington property are two produce stands as well as seasonal fun activities like berry picking and getting lost in corn mazes. The orchard isn’t just about fruit, but offers the occasional donut, soft-serve ice cream, and slushie specials from produce grown at their farm.