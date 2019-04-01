Memphis at 200

Over the next few weeks, we'll be sharing stories from the April 2019 issue of Memphis magazine. (Don't miss the print edition, on newsstands now or in your mailbox, if you are a subscriber. Not a subscriber yet? No time like the present.)

We opted to present the stories as if they are part of the kind of history book you want to read. Each story begins with its own inviting two-page spread, designed by our inspired art director, Brian Groppe. Check back every day over the next few weeks as we post these stories online.

Today, we're showing you a collection of opening spreads, to whet your appetite.