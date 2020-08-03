Photo Essay: Marching for Black Lives

Memphis takes to the streets.

Editor's Note: On May 25th, in Minneapolis, George Perry Floyd Jr. was killed by the weight of a police officer’s knee on his neck. By May 27th, protests were being organized nightly in Memphis. Despite the appearance of police in riot gear and the National Guard in armored vehicles, the protests in Memphis remained peaceful. After a window was broken in one Downtown Black-owned business, Winfield’s Shoes and Accessories, activists raised funds in a drive organized by Keedran Franklin to repair the damage. Since then, protests have spread to Midtown and the suburbs as activists advance a nationwide reckoning about racism, policing, and injustice. These images, beautifully captured by Maya Smith and Noah Stewart, help tell the story. — Anna Traverse Fogle

“We see the violence of injustice, we see the violence of racism against Black people, Latinos, First Nations, and people of color. We know this violence is a threat to all humanity in this yet to be perfect union.” — Rev. Regina Clarke

“If we walk around with a hammer of mass incarceration, everything looks like a nail of Black criminality. #AllBlackLivesMatter” — Rev. Earle J. Fisher @Pastor_Earle

“Black lives matter because we built this city and this country, but still this country wants to disrespect our lives.” — Frank Johnson, Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church