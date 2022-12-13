Ja, Jams, and Joy

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GET TY IMAGES

Memphis is a rarity in the world of modern professional sports: a one-horse town. We don’t have an NFL team (despite a few serious attempts). We love our Redbirds, but they’re not a Major League Baseball team. And while Nashville somehow has an NHL franchise, the Stanley Cup will not be paraded down Beale Street. But damn, do we have an NBA team.

illustration courtesy memphis grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies may have arrived 21 years ago, but the romance feels brand new, like sunshine on Saturday morning. And in 2022, the Griz took a culture defined by grit and grind and added considerable grace (thanks to a sky-walking All-NBA talent) with a dose of greed (leading the entire NBA in steals). For winning their first Southwest Division title — the youngest team in the NBA’s 76 seasons to win 55 games — and lifting a city when it needed lifting, the Memphis Grizzlies can add one more banner to their collection: Memphis magazine’s 2022 Memphians of the Year.

“Our Grizzlies represent a Memphis whose resiliency, compassion, accessibility, and hardscrabble character also define our country. They personify Shakespeare’s iconic Prince Hal. Few expect much of the young, troubled Hal. But then he matures and inherits the crown. The world would learn not to mock the righteous man’s might: “… I will keep my state, / Be like a king and show my sail of greatness, / When I do rouse me in my throne …” — Dan McCleary, founding and producing artistic director, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

The Grizzlies’ legacy in Memphis — as both a franchise and a way of life — is the embodiment of the phrase bloom where you are planted. In the years since 2001 — when a stumbling, six-year-old Vancouver Grizzlies operation moved more than 2,400 miles southeast — the Griz have become a beloved institution without so much as reaching the NBA Finals. In 2022, Zach Kleiman — at just 34, the Grizzlies’ front-office chief — was named the NBA’s Executive of the Year. There have been winning seasons (12 of them) and a few best left tucked in the record books. Led by the “core four” of Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol (our 2015 Memphian of the Year), and Tony Allen, the Grizzlies reached the Western Conference finals in 2013. But in 2022, a new notch seemed to be carved. The Grizzlies posted the NBA’s second-best record (56-26) despite their star attraction (one Temetrius Jamel Morant … we call him Ja) missing 25 games with injuries.

The Grizzlies may have arrived in Memphis in 2001. It feels like they arrived for the rest of the NBA-watching world in 2022.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GETT Y IMAGES Ja Morant elevated himself to superstar status in 2022, starting in the NBA All-Star Game and landing second-team All-NBA honors.

“Only in the Movies and in Memphis”

The late Don Poier’s catchphrase is a perfect description for how special the franchise has become to the city. The Grizzlies’ original radio voice, Poier moved with the team to Memphis from British Columbia and immediately felt the vibe, first reverberated at The Pyramid (where the Grizzlies played their first three seasons before moving to FedExForum in 2004).

The Grizzlies have become interwoven in the fabric of the city and intertwined in our shared culture. They have acted as a force for good in a time when Memphis needs its champions and change-makers more than ever.

“The Grizzlies represent the culture of the city: tough, cohesive, and often overlooked. They provide a bridge from our past to our future, the passing of the torch from our older to younger generation.” — Greg Gaston, Emmy-winning sportscaster and host of Sports 56 Mornings on WHBQ Radio.

Star power? We may not be L.A. or Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple, but check out the floor-level seats on a Grizzlies game night: Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and others. Justin Timberlake can be seen wearing Griz gear. As Morant rises to A-list status among NBA superstars, the celebrity waters rise — and importantly, spread — in Griz Nation.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GETTY IMAGES It took 27 years (21 in Memphis), but theGrizzlies won the franchise’s first Southwest Division title in 2022.

Adopted Sons

Though the team did not originate in Memphis, they now feel like a distinctly Memphis institution. Even the Grizzlies’ in-game entertainment has a distinctly Memphis flavor. For example, the acrobatic squad of slam-dunkers who perform during halftime are called the Kings of the Court and wear jumpsuits that once made Elvis Presley the headliner of headliners in Las Vegas.

And consider the current roster. Morant was born in Dalzell, South Carolina. Sharpshooter Desmond Bane is from Richmond, Indiana, while Jaren Jackson Jr. (the NBA’s blocked-shots leader in 2022) hails from Plainfield, New Jersey. Hulking center Steven Adams drew his first breath in Rotorua, New Zealand, for crying out loud. The only thing the Grizzlies — the players themselves — have in common is Memphis. That makes for a distinctive bond, and not just between teammates.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have grown to become more than a team to root for or a spectacle in sports and entertainment. The gifted athletes and brilliant minds behind this organization are rooted in the rhythm of our city. The Grizzlies are synonymous with Memphis culture and more than any brand represent who we are and where we’re headed. They’re like family. Their wins are our wins, and our wins are theirs.” — Rabbi Micah Greenstein, senior rabbi of Temple Israel and this magazine’s first Memphian of the Year (2013).

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BODYARMOR In the summer, Morant partnered with BodyArmor to build and open basketball courts throughout the Bluff City.

Game-Changing Assists Off the Court

The nonprofit entity known as the Memphis Grizzlies Charitable Foundation was officially established in 2004 for the purpose of supporting at-risk youth through various mentoring and educational initiatives. The team’s first act of philanthropy in the community came in December 2001, in the form of a $1 million grant used to build a state-of-the-art neighborhood center for youth in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood of Memphis. Since its inception, the Grizzlies Foundation has invested over $53 million into youth mentoring, college prep programs, and Grizzlies Prep, a public charter school. (The school — for boys in 6th through 8th grade — is tuition-free.)

“In 2010, the local ownership group made a decision to really focus on a specific issue,” says Tiffani Morrow, senior manager of youth mentoring at the Grizzlies Foundation. “And they selected youth mentoring. Under that umbrella, we support mentoring in a number of different ways. We have our Grizzlies team program where three community volunteers and six young people meet once a week throughout the school year. We serve as the Tennessee state affiliate for MENTOR National and under that initiative, we support more than 50 youth-development organizations in the Mid-South.”

“When the Grizzlies arrived, they not only brought Memphis that major-league status a city desires, but when they embedded the soul of the franchise into our city’s identity, it brought a unifying force that embraced our authenticity. The grit-and-grind era has given way to new slogans like Next Gen and BIG MEM, but what remains true today, tomorrow, and into the future: This franchise breaks the mold. We are unlike any other city in the NBA, and possibly [all of] major league sports.” — Kevin Kane, president and CEO, Memphis Tourism

The pandemic presented a dramatic and unforeseen challenge for the Grizzlies’ community outreach, but the efforts didn’t slow. If anything, they intensified. “Young people were dealing with a lot, especially with mental health,” says Morrow. “Although we could not gather in person, it was important that we made sure young people still had access to their mentors. We took it upon ourselves to dig deep, finding information on e-mentoring and virtual mentoring’s best practices.”

Without cameras rolling, many players, coaches, and staff from the organization spend crucial time with students every week. The generosity and care towards Memphis can be felt at every level of the organization chart — from the front office to the coaching staff and from the players themselves.

PHOTOGRAPH BY MIKE EHRMANN / NBAE VIA GETTY IMAGES In just his third season at the helm,Taylor Jenkins fi nished second inNBA Coach of the Year voting.

Taylor Jenkins — now in his fourth season as the Grizzlies’ head coach — began the Coach Jenkins Assists for Education initiative, which raises money for school supplies and educational support for Memphis Shelby County Schools. For each of the past three seasons, Jenkins has pledged to donate $10 per Grizzlies assist. The program raised $24,330 during the 2021-22 season.

“The Grizzlies are a completely unifying source for the city. Like the Tigers, the Grizzlies just make us all come together.” — Dr. Jeffrey Warren, physician and former Memphis City Council member

Memphis has a special place in Jenkins’ heart. “It means family, community, love and support,” he says. “I’ve felt that since day one. Obviously, I have a great responsibility being the head coach of a very cherished team here in this community.”

Jenkins emphasizes the long history of Grizzlies basketball and basketball in general for a city devoted to its premier college program (the University of Memphis Tigers) since long before 2001. “The fan base, I’ve felt them so much over these past three years,” he says, but Covid, as I always say, was unique. This past year, especially this past summer, leading into the season, just the way people welcome you ... it doesn’t matter if you’re with the Grizzlies or not, everyone’s out here to support each other, rally around each other, and care for each other.”

Giving Back Is a Must

To many athletes, it’s neither a chore nor a PR stunt to help others in need. It’s from the heart. Take Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant for example. It’s ingrained in his DNA to give back.

Morant declares Memphis his home and giving back is an everyday thing for him. “My motto I always live by is, ‘Blessings come when you bless others.’”

In filming a documentary on Morant last July, the star’s management team caught a server’s reaction to a $500 tip. And her reaction went viral, as Ja-related activity tends to these days. She was shocked and started questioning who the NBA’s 2020 Rookie of the Year might be. Eventually, Morant (the NBA’s 2022 Most Improved Player) told her he played for the Grizzlies. She lit up. And mispronounced his name.

“You’re that boy?,” she asked as she used her hands to demonstrate the longer hairstyle he wore last season. “What’s your name?” When he told her, she covered her mouth and ran to the back while leaving her tip behind.

“It was funny how she pronounced my name at first,” said Morant, “but it was just shocking to see. I feel like it’s something I would never get used to with people being a fan of me and everything. It’s actually why I’m gonna wear my hair up for a little bit [after] she did the demonstration.”

“When the Grizzlies first came to Memphis, a lot more rock and pop-oriented music [was played at the game]. There wasn’t that much hip hop. I totally respect that once hip hop started getting played more, they decided to represent Memphis hip hop specifi cally. They could have gone with national artists, but they specifically made sure and kept it Memphis-based. And the beauty of that is, when people put the hometown first, it gives you that hometown feeling. You’ve got Memphis hip hop playing at the games, and people who come get the whole Memphis culture.” — Al Kapone, musician and producer, whose "Whoop That Trick" from the movie Hustle & Flow is played at every Grizzlies home game.

Early on, Morant’s parents instilled in him the value of helping others. Jamie Morant, Ja’s mother, shared a distinctive Mother’s Day viewpoint last spring with the Memphis Flyer. “Giving back is very important,” she stressed, “and Ja has always seen us give back. Our home in South Carolina was always open to many and we treated them all as our own. They would play basketball and then we would put food on the grill. It’s all a part of mentoring our youth and giving them a safe place to be and not in the streets. I honestly believe that’s how our family is in this position now. Bless others, and be blessed!”

PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GET TY IMAGES Boo Mitchell (center, with microphone),with Drumma Boy, Tee Morant (Ja’s dad), and DJ Paul.

Last summer, Morant teamed up with BodyArmor and Coke Consolidated on a project that renovated 13 outdoor basketball courts throughout Memphis. Morant conducted a clinic and interacted with more than 100 young athletes from the Memphis Parks Summer Program. “That’s where I grew up,” said Morant, “on a concrete court. It reminded me of being back home, playing on that court.”

Only 23 years old, Morant has led the Grizzlies in scoring in each of his three seasons and would have finished sixth in the league for 2021-22 with an average of 27.4 points per game had he not fallen short of the number of games to qualify for the title. His gifted athleticism and jaw-dropping dunks have made the Grizzlies worldwide leaders in highlight searches and shares. Memphians who weren’t NBA fans — there are a few — become fans because of Morant. Such is the nature of star power in a league built behind single names — Magic, Bird, Jordan, Kobe, LeBron — that became international brands. In July, Morant signed a five-year rookie maximum extension worth upwards of $231 million. Forget Memphian of the Year. Ja Morant may become Memphian of the Decade.

“A lot of credit goes to the organization with making me happy,” Morant said during interviews about his extension. “Bringing me in, making me feel at home, allowing me to be myself while I’m out on the court, being able to play my game. You know it makes me happy, and just the loyalty and the joy they show with me being here means a lot to me coming from somebody who is a big family person. I feel like the whole organization is my family. Memphis is my family and that’s why this is my home.”

Morant’s partner in the Grizzlies’ backcourt, Desmond Bane, has taken his own initiative in lifting a segment of the Memphis community. For the second straight year, Bane partnered with the Reaves Law Firm for Bane’s Backpacks, a school giveaway in August. About 150 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis enjoyed a day filled with games and prizes, and each received a backpack from Bane stocked with school essentials.

The Grizzlies’ leader with 228 three-pointers in 2021-22, Bane told the eager children that it was great to be there with them that day. “It’s not just about me,” he noted. “It’s about all the people that made this possible. It’s a special day for me and I hope it’s a special day for you guys.

“As a kid growing up in Richmond, Indiana, you don’t get too many opportunities like this,” Bane said. “It means a lot to me, just seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces. I think that you know, especially in an area like Memphis, it’s essential for kids to get a little excitement going into the school year, with the proper materials.”

Bane remembers being one of the kids that needed help when he was younger. “I want to do it out of the goodness of my heart,” he added. “You know, regardless of if I was an end-of-the-bench guy or the best player on the team, I want to be able to do things like this and bring smiles to these kids’ faces and help them in any way I can.”

Bane said it will be an annual event for him and he will find other ways to bring the community together in the future. “It’s just a healthy environment for kids to come together and be kids,” he said.

“The team’s impact has been significant since day one. But now, it is just on another level. We have at least 40 days of Grizzlies-fueled excitement, which means 40 more days of wins for the small businesses and restaurants in Downtown as Grizz fans flock Downtown to support. The engagement level is on high — you can feel the impact when you walk down Beale or throughout the Downtown Core. There is an energy that is unique to this particular team, and it seems to have made the entire city into super fans.” — Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GETT Y IMAGES Jaren Jackson Jr. addresses a group of young players at the 2019 All-Girls Basketball Symposium,an event hosted at FedExForum.

A third Grizzlies star, fifth-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr., is leading community outreach, even as he nurses a right-foot injury (which required surgery) that has delayed the start of his season. Memphians have probably seen videos of “JJJ” publicly receiving a vaccination for Covid, and encouraging others to get vaccinated. (There’s a metaphor there, Jackson having made the NBA’s 2022 All-Defensive team.) Most recently he talked about the importance of voting while casting his ballot early in October.

But when it comes to showing support for women and girls in sports, Jackson has always been a champion. It runs in the family. His mom, Terri Jackson, is executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), the players’ union for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

“The impact the Grizzlies have had on Memphis is impossible to calculate. We play on the national stage, but perhaps more importantly, they represent our aspirations to believe i ourselves as a community, to rise above the troubled waters, and prove that when we work together, we will succeed.” — Gayle S. Rose, philanthropist and member of the “pursuit team” that brought the Grizzlies to Memphis

In an essay for the Players’ Tribune in honor of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, Jaren described his vision for giving back and how it resulted in the All-Girls Basketball Symposium: “I wanted to find a way to use my first shoe deal to promote girls and women in sports. As we say on the court about sharing the ball: Everybody eats. I didn’t want this deal to be just about me. Instead, I wanted to share the ball, so to speak.”

In partnership with Nike, Jackson hosted the 2019 All-Girls Basketball Symposium, an event that invited players from nearby Memphis schools to the Grizzlies’ practice court, where they spent the afternoon running drills and learning skills as well as the chance to talk shop with WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

Swingman Dillon Brooks — the longest-tenured member of the Grizzlies, having first suited up for the 2017-18 season — added some impressions of Memphis and its ongoing love affair with the city’s lone big-league franchise. “It means the world to me,” he says. “I’ve been here when Marc [Gasol] was here [and when] Mike [Conley] was here. Now, I’m here with an all-new team with Ja. I have seen how Memphis grew into a powerhouse. A team that is not looked down upon. Other teams have to get up and ready for us every single night, and just the whole vibe I feel around Memphis has changed. It has so much life, and the crowd is just electric. So it means the world to me, and I love Memphis. I love everything that it stands for.”

Origin Story

PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GETT Y IMAGES

”One day I got a call from a man who likes to maintain anonymity. He said, ‘Henry I need your help on a matter but you must agree to not say a word about it to anyone.’

I agreed to his terms and asked, ‘What’s up?’ ‘We think Memphis has a chance to get an NBA team,’ he says. ‘We’ll want to locate them Downtown. You know Downtown as well as anyone; we’ll need you to help show the prospective teams and the NBA brass our city.’

I remember making a quick mental calculation. The odds must be 10 to 1 against landing the NBA, but the payoff to Memphis will be 100 to 1.

‘Sure, I’ll help,’ I told him. And along the way I learned how uniquely generous this endeavor was. There was no ego on the part of the sponsor. His purpose was simply to bring something to make Memphis proud. And particularly to bring us together across racial boundaries.” — Henry Turley, founder and president, The Henry Turley Company

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JOE MURPHY / NBAE VIA GETT Y IMAGES

A Game Experience in the Grind House

If you've never been inside FedExForum, you are missing an experience that can’t be replicated by watching the matchup on a screen.The special arena experience is a show inside the show, bringing fans into the game experience during breaks in play, with short contests or skits including the mascot,Grizz, in both his forms: the original Grizz, and Super Grizz, his superhero alter-ego.

The Grizzlies marketing team ties its promotional gift schedule to the seasons, such as Grizzlies wrapping paper near the Christmas holiday. Fans can also enjoy specific themed nights. There’s wrestling night, complete with Grizzlies-themed wrestling belts; Star Wars night, which is what it sounds like; and once upon a time there was even neck-tattoo night, with the fi rst 5,000 fans getting temporary decals of a Grizzlies neck tattoo.

PHOTOGRAPH BY SHARON BROWN

Whatever the occasion, the first 5,000 fans in the door are almost always going home with a souvenir of some kind. During the playoffs, printed rally towels — better known as growl towels — are ready on each seat for fans to wave during the game. Last year during a postgame press conference after a victory over New York, Ja Morant gave the Grizzlies marketing team marketing momentum for years to come when he said, “There ain’t no runnin in the M, man.

We climb up the chimney, we ain’t ducking no smoke. We’re going to let everybody know we’re here.”

A lot of work happens behind the scenes to keep the energy up and the atmosphere exciting during every game, no matter what the score may be. The Claw Crew and members of the Grizz Girls dance and hold signs imploring fans to cheer, while an animated sign that runs around the arena alternates with messages of “GET LOUD” and “MAKE SOME NOISE!” Electricity is almost palpable in the Grind House. However loud it sounds watching the broadcast, it is twice as loud in person.

Pregame player intros are a hype rally as the crowd gasses up the team before play begins. The players themselves exchange high-fives and complicated handshakes as each starter’s name and number is called. The crowd explodes every time the Grizz make a big play, like Ja taking fl ight from the foul line and throwing down a monster dunk.

Morant’s magic on the court does not stop with dunking the ball. His three-point shooting has improved every year of his career, as has his ability to read the court and see plays set up for his teammates. A split-second change in direction or orientation leads to an offhand pass to someone under the basket or lobbed up toward the rim for a teammate to catch and complete the motion, stuffi ng the ball into the basket.

“My sister, Oona, and I arrange the musical performances. We try to create a super Memphis experience that gets the crowd motivated. Some corporations might say, ‘Oh, we don’t want rap,’ but the Grizzlies said, ‘No, we want the real Memphis.’ They fully embraced the city and its musical heritage.” — Boo Mitchell, Royal Studio owner, producer, and 2019 Memphian of the Year

And the crowd goes wild when his court vision results in some flashy ball movement and kicking the ball out to an open Desmond Bane on the perimeter for a catch and shoots three. Bane’s shot finds the bottom of the net and the crowd of 18,000 erupts in cheers so loud it almost seems they could blow the roof right off the building. Regular games are fun, but being inside FedExForum during the playoffs is a different level of experience. The Grizzlies anthem, “Whoop That Trick,” made famous by the film Hustle & Flow and written by Memphis rapper Al Kapone, was first used back in 2013 against the Los Angeles Clippers (“Whoop That Clip”). There’s nothing like hearing the chant as a rallying cry for the team.

Jaren Jackson says the team’s affection for the city runs deep. “Memphis means to me real, real authentic energy, passion, the underdog mentality. I’m just always excited to wake up in a place that’s been able to show me love always. And it shows love when you show it back. It’s just [the] culture, music, and all that.” — Sharon Brown and Aimee Stiegemeyer

Frank Murtaugh contributed to this story.