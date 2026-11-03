For All Seasons

× Expand photograph by anna traverse

On the northern edge of the Old Forest, in Overton Park, stands a tree I hold dear — though “stands” might be the wrong word for its back-bend semicircle existence. A sweetgum pressed into parabolic form, presumably by strong winds (or by a playful giant), the trunk grew not up, toward the heavens, but down, toward the earth; and grow it has, shooting out new leaves and spiny gumballs each year, xylem and phloem doing their work, even from catawampus angles.

When this sweetgum and I first got to know one another, some years ago, it formed a nearly perfect 180-degree curve; then, laden with ice one arctic winter, the terminal 30 degrees of trunk splintered and shattered to the ground. Still, I think of it as a portal, a passage — to walk beneath the bent tree is to enter a world outside of time.

This story is occasioned by the park’s 125th anniversary. But it’s more than a historical narrative: Overton Park is a living, breathing entity — protecting our city from heat, providing moments of wonder and tranquility and joy, enabling us to spend time both together and in divine solitude, and connecting us with cultural and educational amenities unmatched anywhere. In a city too often understood by what it lacks, Overton Park sings a different tune altogether: birdsong and blues, lions’ roars and par-fours.

× Expand Photograph by Houston Cofield

On December 7, 1900, The Commercial Appeal reported that Overton Lea, of Nashville, was in town (and that he was staying at the Peabody Hotel! Can you imagine if the newspaper today published a business traveler’s place of lodging?). Lea was here to negotiate the sale of a tract of his land — known as Lea’s Woods — to the city of Memphis, with plans to make a park of the acreage. “I make the proposition,” Lea said, “in the confident belief a suitable and magnificent park can be secured by acquiring contiguous lands which the owners are willing to sell, and as an evidence of my interest in Memphis and all that tends to promote her welfare and pleasure of her citizens.”

Eleven months later, the city had paid $188,325 for several tracts of land, which it planned to develop into Overton Park as well as an array of smaller parks which were created at the same time, including Gaston Park. With plans to focus on the smaller parks first, noted Kansas City landscape architect George Kessler began a series of trips to Memphis to turn the various plots of land into useful and beautiful parks, and it seems no detail was ignored. “The location of every large tree is to be indicated,” reported the CA. “The field notes will show the depressions and other important features of the park lands, but these notes are being closely taken so that Mr. Kessler can see in a minute way all of the features of the soil and the situation of the trees, hills, bayous, and every depression or elevation.”

And so was born Overton Park — so called not after Overton Lea’s given name, but rather for John Overton, one of Memphis’s founders and (small world) also Lea’s grandfather.

Expand photograph by lucy garrett Kaci Murley, executive director of the Overton Park Conservancy

Overton Park was christened in 1901, but the land was ancient then as now, and long had been occupied and, indeed, tended by indigenous people. Some of the oldest trees in the forest today, says Dr. Eric Bridges, director of operations for the Overton Park Conservancy, are approximately 200 years old. Two hundred years ago, Memphis had been founded and the indigenous people largely driven out. Before that, though, the Chickasaw people who lived here would have tended the forest and her environs.

When I spoke with her recently, Kaci Murley, executive director of the Conservancy, notes that they were “prolific burners.” Murley says, “Caring for the land and crops involved doing burns — which can provide a healthier ecological habitat.”

The photographer, writer, and filmmaker Peter Ceren, who walks the trails at Overton often, camera in hand, and who has created upwards of 50,000 atmospheric, mysterious, lovely images of these woods, has developed an interest in the ceremonial aspects of ritual burning. He shares his notes with me about the traditional Green Corn Ceremony, in which people would have extracted a bit of each year’s new crop and added it to a ceremonial fire, a blessing for what’s been harvested and a prayer for what’s to come. “I want to believe that the wood for these sacred fires was collected from the forest,” he tells me, “and that some ceremonies were held in this spot.” Beyond ceremony, Ceren concurs about practical burning: “The forest was maintained by fire and was a great source of food — acorns, hickory, chestnuts (before blight), and of course, game.”

Expand photograph by Houston Cofield Malle Carasco-Harris, programs manager for the Overton Park Conservancy, says, “The fact that it’s a state natural area is the [park’s] best-kept secret.”

Forest fires strike justified fear into our 2026 hearts, scarred by catastrophic, unmanageable, climate-change-propelled conflagrations around the world. But not all fires are created equal. Controlled burns would have cleared underbrush and prevented the forest from choking on its own growth. In the next breath, Murley speaks of floods. In the 1990s, the city channelized Lick Creek, preventing it from flooding the forest and surrounding neighborhoods. A little flooding might have been beneficial for the forest — though that came as cold comfort to Midtowners when water climbed their basement walls.

It’s tempting to think of pre-Columbian American nature as an untrammeled wilderness — tempting to think that indigenous people peaceably coexisted with the land (and each other). The story’s not so simple.

Expand photograph by peter ceren

John Muir called American forests — specifically, Yosemite — “fresh, unspoiled wilderness.” Henry David Thoreau, in Walden, wrote that he “should be glad if all the meadows on the earth were left in a wild state, if that were the consequence of men’s beginning to redeem themselves.”

Envisioning a past in which indigenous people lived alongside nature, without affecting it, rather denies those people the same complex human agency we possess.

Recent studies of tree-rings have confirmed that fires were a frequent occurrence — too frequent to be accounted for by occasional lightning strikes. Writing in The New Yorker last month, M.R. O’Connor notes that when researchers “reconstructed the history of fire in places like the Ozarks, they noticed a clear link between burn scars and human population density.” Furthermore, as many as 88 percent of the fire-scars were linked to the forests’ dormant seasons — autumn, winter, early spring — times of year when lightning strikes are vanishingly rare. In other words, the fire scars were almost certainly anthropogenic — induced by humans. On purpose. But nothing like what was to come when European settlers moved in, sparking blazes that would trample whole swaths of forest — a “wave of fire.”

Expand photograph by peter ceren

A frigid day in the early ’90s. I’m bundled into a puffy coat the color of dirty rose quartz and hand-me-down scratchy woolen mittens. My mom and dad and I, urged along by the family dogs, have trudged across the blank-white expanse where the Greensward usually is. We’re standing at the edge of Rainbow Lake. The manmade pond’s surface has frozen over — but if you bash it with a stick the ice cracks and fragments like crème brûlée, thwacked, and so we bash away and then fish out the ice in dictionary-sized sheets, pile them beneath a tree. There’s no real object to the game besides novelty, which is plenty.

A few years later, high summer, Dad and I are bicycling through the Old Forest when he (ever eagle-eyed) notices a man has dropped a small pile of green bills, then darted off through the trees. A police officer lags behind. Dad swoops down and snatches the bills, motions for me to keep riding, onward, onward. We ride until we’re out of the forest, until we cross East Parkway, until we finally come to a stop in Hein Park and Dad counts his cash: a few hundred bucks, the result, he explains, of a drug deal interrupted. He converts the money into two sets of golf clubs, and sets to work attempting to teach me to play — yes — the Overton Park 9.

One magical evening, a family friend is married in the sculpture garden behind the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, and I’m allowed to attend, a gangly kid in big glasses and a floral dress. I love the ceremony, the cobalt blue wine glass stamped to bits, the smell of lilies and cake, the art all around.

Summer after summer, I’m enrolled in classes at Memphis College of Art: drawing, painting, fiber arts, ceramics, more. Close my eyes now, decades later, and I can smell the paints, conjure the slippery gravity of wet clay on my fingertips.

× Expand photograph by peter ceren

High school biology: I’m assigned a project on tree identification, and spend an autumn weekend tromping through the woods, collecting as broad a variety of leaves as I can find. This is the good part of the project, before the hot-glue gun and the very real question of whether I’ll still have fingerprints afterwards.

One summer, too young for jobs and too old for camps, I volunteer at the Zoo in a special exhibit on butterflies: The delicate, ostentatious creatures flit about a temporary greenhouse (humidity level: unimaginable) and I tend to their cocoons, show educational puzzles to littler kids.

Grown now, living back in Memphis after a seven-year stint away, I learn that the Shell is rocking again after years as, well, an empty shell. The WPA-era band shell, having fallen on hard times, is back, and literally booming. Friends and I shake picnic blankets onto the slope, prop on elbows, sink into the sounds.

The pandemic of 2020: The forest is a refuge against the jittery times; married now, and with dogs of our own, my husband and I take to running the trails. In that still, strange summer, the forest is quiet and cool, or cooler than any place else, and maybe the only place I take a deep breath for months.

I am merely one person — and these vignettes are merely a few blades of grass in the field of my memories. More than 1.2 million people spend time in Overton Park each year. Imagine how many moments stick with those folks, how far the collective memory-field stretches. Now imagine that field multiplying by 10, 50, 100, 125. Overton Park is 125 years old in 2026 — with hundreds of millions of memories granted to people just like me. It’s enough to make a person need to lie down on the forest floor a while.

When Overton Park was founded, in 1901, the city had been re-granted its charter only eight years earlier. Following the yellow fever epidemics that ravaged Memphis in the late 1870s, the city suffered catastrophic population loss and concomitant economic hardship. From 1879 to 1893, the state of Tennessee revoked our official charter, demoting Memphis to a “Taxing District,” not a city.

Imagine the vision, then — the hope — of harnessing the land into a vast and verdant park for Memphians to enjoy. A place where people could breathe clean air, move their muscles, spend time under a canopy of tree branches. A place for recreation, yes, but not just recreation in terms of fun and games (though plenty of both!) — rather, recreation (re-creation) in the etymological sense: of being reborn, re-formed, renewed.

Murley draws a parallel between Memphis as it emerged from the yellow-fever haze, and Memphis climbing out of Covid fog, in the 2020s. “City leaders made this bold investment in public wellness infrastructure,” she says. “If you think about the context of the yellow fever epidemic and the loss of the charter, and how dismal things could have felt then, it makes the idea to create this park seem even more bold and progressive: a prioritization of healthy space.”

Our city today is not struggling in the same ways it was in the wake of yellow fever. But there are echoes: population loss, public health concerns, a fractious political scene. This time, though, our sacred green spaces are ready to receive us.

× Expand photograph by Houston Cofield

Not long after Overton Park opened to the public, the Memphis Zoo did, too, in 1906. Earlier that same year, the CA published an article about fundraising efforts, noting that a “check for $25 is received from J.T. Willingham,” while Col. Robert Galloway was busy working with the park commission to appropriate public funds, as well. What’s more, coyote and white rats were added to the colony, and zoo officials had an attitude of “the more, the merrier.” The CA reported that, “While the park commissioners are not declining any of the offers of animals that have been made, they are anxious to prepare quarters for them first.” I should think so!

Today, of course, the Zoo is one of the central reasons people step into Overton Park: Routinely considered one of the nation’s best, the Zoo’s work has evolved over the years to focus on more natural habitats and more wildlife conservation, a far cry from the early days (“bring us your coyote! your white rats! whatever you’ve got!”).

“Overton Park is one of Memphis’ greatest treasures, and the Memphis Zoo is incredibly proud to have called it home for our entire history. For generations, families have come here to visit the Zoo, the Old Forest, the Shell, our museums, and all the wonderful spaces that make our park so special. This park is deeply woven into the life and history of our city, and we are proud to be part of Overton Park’s history.” — Matt Thompson, President & CEO, Memphis Zoo

The same year — 1906 — saw the opening of the golf course at Overton Park. Always a municipal course, the nine-holer continues to draw crowds daily, especially after a sweeping 2021 redesign carried out by golf architecture firm King Collins. Nestled between the edge of the forest and the first hole sits the Abe Goodman Clubhouse, where the Overton Park Conservancy hosts regular educational programs open to the public. (A recent event, teaching the delight of insects as a hobby, was called “May We Bug You?” and featured insect-experts, “bug-themed snacks,” and advice for creating a hospitable world for insects in our own backyards.)

× Expand photograph by Houston Cofield

Ten years after the Zoo and the golf course came the next anchor of Overton Park: Brooks Memorial Art Gallery, opened in 1916 with a gift from Bessie Vance Brooks in memory of her husband, Samuel Hamilton Brooks. Originally a stately but smallish museum, the Brooks grew over the years to house more art in more square footage, along with education space, an auditorium, a sculpture garden, and a sizable and impressive permanent collection. With these expansions came a name change, to Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Today, it is the oldest — and the largest — art museum in Tennessee. In a few tomorrows — on December 6, 2026 — the museum will reopen in a new facility on the riverfront, and with another new name: the Memphis Art Museum. (More on this very big move next month.)

Twenty years after the Brooks opened, the City of Memphis, in partnership with the Works Progress Administration, built the Overton Park Shell. Our bandshell was one of 27 built by the WPA during the country’s Great Depression. Since 1936 — with some gaps — the Shell has been rocking and rolling the green slope on the park’s western edge. And for the last almost-20 years, first under the supervision of the Levitt Foundation and, since 2022, through an independent nonprofit, the Shell has invited Memphians to congregate and witness local and national musical acts (plus film screenings, yoga, dance, theater, and more) — for free. (Alex Greene wrote about the Overton Park Shell in depth in “The People’s Stage,” which we published in April 2022.)

And in 1959, Memphis College of Art moved from downtown into Rust Hall, the striking mid-century building designed by Roy Harrover. Though the College of Art ceased operation in 2020, its classrooms and galleries helped launch the careers of many of the area’s most notable artists: Burton Callicott, Carroll Cloar, Veda Reed, Dolph Smith, and so many more. In 2026, after several years of intensive construction and renovation work, the building reopened as the new home of Memphis’s Metal Museum. (Jon W. Sparks wrote about the Metal Museum’s move at greater length in “That’s So Metal,” published in our September 2026 issue.)

× Expand photograph by peter ceren

Outside Memphis, the name “Overton Park” is recognized largely because of the 1971 landmark Supreme Court decision, Citizens to Preserve Overton Park v. Volpe. Readers likely are familiar with the broad strokes, but in summary, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, John Volpe, approved a plan to push a section of Interstate 40 directly through Overton Park, effectively cleaving the park into two with a swath of asphalt hundreds of feet across. Evidently, the government had concluded that routing interstates through public lands (e.g., Overton Park) was a simpler gambit than invoking eminent domain and razing privately held property (though they did plenty of that, too, to the east and west of the park — in my 1980s childhood, in the Evergreen area, we walked the dogs in the “green strip,” which was meadow left behind after houses were demolished and before new structures were added). More broadly, the case marked a shift in how and whether government agencies (in this case the Department of Transportation) could be subject to judicial review.

The case drew national attention and local action. The group Citizens to Preserve Overton Park took out ads and rallied citizens; their tagline: “There is more to life than increasing its speed.” In a viewpoint article published in the CA in 1971, Thomas BeVier wrote, “The organization has a strong matriarchal tendency. Of the nine persons on the governing board, six are women.” (The group, whose average age was 55, were famously referred to as “little old ladies in tennis shoes.”)

The justices’ decision sent the case back to the lower courts, and by 1977 — six years later after the Supreme Court decision — the Federal Highway Administrator at the time, William Cox, said, “We are through with Overton Park.”

On October 1, 1977, following Cox’s statement, the CA reported, “Park Action Brings Sorrow, Joy”: “Supporters and opponents of an Overton Park expressway, again disappointed and elated, were as widely aligned yesterday as the farthest extremes of the coast-to-coast highway.”

What would have been the interstate terminates at the western edge of Sam Cooper Boulevard, at Overton’s “Bike Gate” — a colorful sculpture that welcomes humans, but not cars, to the park. (The playful but imposing piece is the work of Memphis artist Tylur French.)

Nearly 50 years later, the park was at the center of another land-use controversy. I’m referring, of course, to the fight over the swath of land south of the Zoo known as the Greensward. Going back as far as the 1980s, the Zoo had diverted overflow parking from their paved lots to the Greensward, but in the 20-teens, the practice became more commonplace. Instead of looking out over the lawn and seeing people tossing Frisbees, picnicking, and watching the clouds pass, visitors were greeted with a strange sight: a park remade into a de facto parking lot.

Writing in the Memphis Flyer, Bruce VanWyngarden, that paper’s emeritus editor, explained the situation: “Things started getting really heated in 2014. Park lovers formed groups: Get Off Our Lawn (GOOL) and Citizens to Preserve Overton Park (CPOP). Activists stood on nearby street corners urging zoo patrons to park on nearby streets, rather than despoiling the Greensward. Aerial photographs were taken that showed just how much of the people’s parkland was being taken over by a private entity. The pictures got national attention. Protestors were arrested. Houses all over Midtown bore signs urging Memphis to Save the Greensward.”

Finally, in 2022, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen — a longtime advocate for Overton Park as a whole — announced that $3 million in Housing and Urban Development funding would be dedicated to a new parking plan that preserved the Greensward while also swapping land between the Zoo and the Park Conservancy.

The new era of cooperation between the Conservancy and Zoo also ushered in the opening of a 17-acre section of forest trapped behind chain-link fencing for 40 years, and in that forest, a newly placed half-mile trail. The trail is unlike any other within the Old Forest, offering whimsical dips and curves and narrowings — a path well suited to walking-meditation.

× Expand photograph by Houston Cofield Overton Park Conservancy team members (L-R) Melissa McMasters, Taylor Husband, James Smith, Annelise Danielson, and Fields Falcone observe the forest’s fauna.

After 125 years and millions of visitors, it would be easy to assume that every Memphian has spent time in Overton Park. Not necessarily. Even those who have visited one of the park’s assets — the Shell, the Zoo, the Brooks, the Metal Museum, the golf course, the picnic area — might not have ventured further afield. Earlier this year, local designer and influencer Carmeon Hamilton shared a moving series of photos and videos on her Instagram account of a first visit to the Old Forest, accompanied by Fields Falcone, the Conservancy’s stewardship manager as well as an ecologist, bird expert, and forest denizen. Hamilton speaks often of how beautiful, inspiring living spaces create healthier, happier lives, and her park visit seemed to convey that the same goes for outdoor spaces. To be in the forest is to loosen our binds to work, school, bills, the news cycle, the latest worry to nip at our heels.

Expand photograph by peter ceren

There’s much to be said of the quilt that is Overton Park, but I think I’ll always come back to the trees at the center of it all. That’s where I can be endlessly surprised, where I can stumble upon new discoveries like a voyager from another time, another land. Around a turn on the path, upturned cement urns big enough for a person to curl up inside. They’re broken teacups meant for giants! (My colleague Vance Lauderdale has confirmed the urns once lined a bus lane that crossed the park at the entrance to the Zoo, and that they were not stage decorations at the Shell, as is commonly believed.) Prismatic fungi sprouting on rotting logs over weeks of rain: Jewels! A box turtle flump-flumping its way across the path: She can probably talk. The barred owl: Is he as lonely as he sounds?

One hundred and twenty-five years after Overton Lea sold his land to the city of Memphis, it’s still growing, evolving, a treasure in our midst. The birds and the trees and the box turtles still sing — a tune for all seasons.

Peter Ceren is working on a documentary featuring his dreamlike forest photos. More information is at TheOldForestFilm.com.