Otis Sanford — A Few Columns about the Consummate Columnist

Editor’s note: Publications are rife with lists of people who have notched impressive achievements before reaching certain milestone ages. If you miss out on 20 Under 30, you can hold out hope for 40 Under 40. After 40, though, sorry: You’re on your own. And we don’t think you should be. So, this month, we’re spotlighting local notables who are making inspiring contributions to our community — and who happen to be over the age of 70. Because precociousness is great, but so is perspective.

× Expand photograph by jamie harmon

He just turned 70 in April, and journalist/author/teacher/commentator Otis Sanford took that milestone as a reason to moderate his pace a bit. As the elongated adjective just applied to him would indicate, Sanford has for years been an all-purpose eminence in our public world, a genuine icon.

“I was doing a lot of things,” he allows. “And I’m still doing a lot of things. But I needed to start to slow down, yeah.”

So, Sanford has regretfully stepped away from his role as Hardin Chair of Excellence in Economic and Managerial Journalism at the University of Memphis, a position he had held for the last dozen years. “I’ve loved the teaching. I love the students. I connected with all of my students,” he says.

Now that the 2023 city election is over, Sanford may also be less of a regular presence on WATN Channel 24, where he serves as the station’s political analyst. (But fear not, public events and new elections will doubtless call him back into the saddle.) He will also spread out the frequency of the commentaries he pens for the Daily Memphian. Reacting to those columns, and no doubt remembering his coverage over the years for The Commercial Appeal, participants in the Memphis Flyer’s 2023 Best of Memphis survey recently named Sanford the area’s “Best Written Reporter.”

“Some of the harshest criticism I’ve leveled as a columnist has been against black politicians. You know, I’ve been highly critical of former mayor [Willie] Herenton and the Ford family, and you can go on down the line. I’m an equal-opportunity offender.” — Otis Sanford

And there’s no question that few books about local affairs have attracted as much attention and admiration as Sanford’s 2017 volume, From Boss Crump to King Willie: How Race Changed Memphis Politics. The book is a solidly researched and referenced history of local politics and government during the transformative twentieth century, particularly, as the subtitle indicates, on the racial front.

Sanford is African American and has lived much of the history he has written about. Though he swears by the principle of diversity, racially and otherwise, he is famously objective in his outlook as writer and reporter.

“Some of the harshest criticism I’ve leveled as a columnist has been against black politicians,” he says. “You know, I’ve been highly critical of former mayor [Willie] Herenton and the Ford family, and you can go on down the line. I’m an equal-opportunity offender.”

Sanford is a product of Mississippi, raised there during years when the state was infamous for its racial repression. But he never let Jim Crow hold him back.

“I’ve always been interested in newspapers, and I got that from my father,” he says. “My father had a sixth-grade education, but he liked newspapers. When I was like, 6 or 7 years old, we lived on a farm. We took The Commercial Appeal by mail, Monday through Saturday. And my father told me when I learned how to read, ‘I want you to read the newspaper and tell me what’s in it. Because I’m too busy. I’m a carpenter. We got a farm.’ And so I did that.”

Sanford went to community college, then to Ole Miss, where he graduated. He got his first journalistic job at the Jackson, Mississippi, Clarion-Ledger (as “the first African-American reporter they’d ever had”), then landed at The Commercial Appeal, hired by the Metro editor who would become his enduring friend and mentor, Angus McEachran.

“He hired me actually, as a copy clerk, or copy boy, in ’73 when I was going to Ole Miss, and then I had to go get the iced tea,” he says. “I had to go get the coffee. I had to go get the cigarettes because they were still smoking in the newsroom. I had to make runs Downtown for the beat reporters.”

But Sanford advanced to more significant duties. Both he and McEachran would move on to other papers in the Scripps-Howard chain, but in the early ’90s they found themselves back together at the CA. And when McEachran retired, he tried his best to get Sanford, then his deputy editor, appointed as his successor. The chain’s owners thought otherwise, but Otis ended up as editorial and opinion editor, a position that ultimately became a launching pad to his multitude of other enterprises.

He left his supervisory positions at the CA in 2010 as the newspaper was downsizing, though he continued to write a column for the paper until 2019, when he started an online column for the newly founded Daily Memphian.

He will continue that commentary at twice-monthly intervals, but for now he sums up his motivation this way: “There is a retirement thing that people do. And you can’t do it unless you’re retired. The main thing is to relax a little bit more, and not feel like you have to get up every morning going to do something.”

After all these years, Otis Sanford is entitled to relax, but we don’t doubt that he’ll still find time to do a few things of note.